Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: India win 3rd medal in shooting; IND beat PAK in Table Tennis
Asiad 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Good news for Indian fans as men's team wins Silver in 10m air rifle. India have won three medals at Achi-Nagoya so far and all in Shooting
Anish KumarAditya Kaushik New Delhi
On Day 2, India added their third medal of the Asian Games 2026, with the men’s 10m air rifle team winning silver on Monday. Rudrankksh Patil and Himanshu Dhillon led India’s charge, while Parth Mane did enough for the team to finish second behind China. South Korea took bronze.
This is India’s third medal of the Games and all three have come from shooting. On Sunday, Elavenil Valarivan had won silver in the women’s 10m air rifle individual final after also combining with Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa K Vinod for silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team event.
India’s individual hopes in the men’s 10m air rifle also remain alive. Rudrankksh completed qualification with 631.8 and was placed third, while Himanshu was sixth and well placed for the final. Parth finished with 628.3 and is out of the individual final race, with only two shooters per country allowed to qualify.
India have also completed a strong morning result in women’s table tennis, beating Pakistan 3-0 in their Group F tie without dropping a game. Sutirtha Mukherjee, Syyndrela Das and Sreeja Akula won their matches in straight games to complete a dominant victory.
In sepak takraw, India made a strong start against hosts Japan in the men’s team regu Group B tie, winning the opening match 2-0. The win was impressive as India fought back from 5-10 down in the first set before taking the match 15-13, 15-9.
Soft tennis also brought an early win, with Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena beating Cambodia’s Viva Chao and Chanroseka Khun 5-0 in their mixed doubles Group B match. In wushu, Nyeman Wangsu finished 15th in the women’s changquan final.
In swimming, Srihari Nataraj advanced from the men’s 50m backstroke heats, while Rishabh Das was listed as reserve. Akash Mani and Gitesh Shah missed out on the men’s 50m freestyle final, finishing 26th and 28th overall, respectively.
Suchika Tariyal remains one of India’s key medal hopes later in the morning. She has already assured India a medal in mixed martial arts and will face Singapore’s Teo Hui Hoon in the women’s traditional 60kg semi-final.
India’s women’s hockey team will return after a 19-0 win over Uzbekistan and face Indonesia in their second Pool B match. The kabaddi teams begin their campaigns, while table tennis will bring two India vs Pakistan contests — women’s team in the morning and men’s team in the afternoon.
The men’s badminton team will open its campaign against Bangladesh, while Sumit will be in action in boxing. Swimming, wushu, soft tennis and sepak takraw will also feature Indian athletes through the day.
|Asian Games 2026 Day 2: India schedule and results so far
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event
|Round/Stage
|India/Indian athlete(s)
|Opponent/Details
|Result/Status
|05:30
|Soft tennis
|Mixed doubles
|Group B
|Aadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena
|Viva Chao/Chanroseka Khun, Cambodia
|India won 5-0
|05:30
|Wushu
|Women’s changquan
|Final
|Nyeman Wangsu
|Multiple
|Finished 15th
|05:30
|Sepak takraw
|Men’s team regu
|Group B
|India
|Japan
|India won opening match 2-0; tie continues
|06:15
|Table tennis
|Women’s team
|Group F
|India
|Pakistan
|India won 3-0
|06:15
|Shooting
|Men’s 10m air rifle team
|Final
|Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane, Rudrankksh Patil
|China, South Korea and others
|India won silver; China gold, South Korea bronze
|06:15
|Shooting
|Men’s 10m air rifle individual
|Qualification
|Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane, Rudrankksh Patil
|Multiple
|Rudrankksh 631.8, Himanshu sixth; Parth 628.3 and out of individual final race
|06:30
|Soft tennis
|Mixed doubles
|Group B
|Aadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena
|Bud Nyamdorj/Enkhkhuslen Ganbaatar, Mongolia
|Live/result awaited
|06:30
|Shooting
|Men’s skeet
|Individual and team event, Day 1
|Mairaj Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill
|Multiple
|Live/result awaited
|06:30
|Shooting
|Women’s skeet
|Individual and team event, Day 1
|Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan
|Multiple
|Live/result awaited
|06:32
|Swimming
|Men’s 50m backstroke
|Heat
|Rishabh Das, Srihari Nataraj
|Multiple
|Srihari advanced; Rishabh listed as reserve
|06:46
|Swimming
|Men’s 50m freestyle
|Heat
|Akash Mani
|Multiple
|Finished 26th overall; eliminated
|06:50
|Swimming
|Men’s 50m freestyle
|Heat
|Gitesh Shah
|Multiple
|Finished 28th overall; eliminated
|07:06
|Swimming
|Men’s 100m breaststroke
|Heat
|Dhanush Suresh
|Multiple
|Awaited
|07:30
|Soft tennis
|Mixed doubles
|Group B
|Aadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena
|Kim Yeon-hwa/Jaekyu Park, South Korea
|Awaited
|08:00
|Mixed martial arts
|Women’s traditional 60kg
|Semi-final
|Suchika Tariyal
|Teo Hui Hoon, Singapore
|Medal already assured; result awaited
|09:00
|Shooting
|Men’s 10m air rifle individual
|Final
|Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon
|Subject to qualification
|Rudrankksh and Himanshu in contention
|09:30
|Hockey
|Women’s team
|Pool B
|India
|Indonesia
|Awaited
|09:45
|Kabaddi
|Men’s team
|Group A
|India
|Japan
|Awaited
|11:30
|Badminton
|Men’s team
|First round
|India
|Bangladesh
|Awaited
|12:00
|Soft tennis
|Mixed doubles
|Semi-finals and final
|Aadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena
|Subject to qualification
|Subject to qualification
|14:45
|Boxing
|Men’s 70kg
|Round of 32
|Sumit
|Bunjong Sinsiri, Thailand
|Awaited
|15:15
|Wushu
|Women’s 60kg
|Round of 16
|Roshibina Devi
|Most Khatun, Bangladesh
|Awaited
|15:30
|Table tennis
|Men’s team
|Group F
|India
|Pakistan
|Awaited
|15:50
|Wushu
|Men’s 56kg
|Round of 16
|Aryan
|Shahzada Safi, Afghanistan
|Awaited
|16:15
|Kabaddi
|Women’s team
|Group A
|India
|Bangladesh
|Awaited
Shooting: India win third medal of Games
India’s shooters have added another medal to the tally, with the men’s 10m air rifle team winning silver.
Rudrankksh Patil and Himanshu Dhillon led India’s push, while Parth Mane’s score helped the team secure second place. China won gold, while South Korea finished third.
India’s individual hopes are also alive, with Rudrankksh and Himanshu well placed for the final. Parth, however, will not progress in the individual event due to the two-per-country qualification rule.
Suchika Tariyal eyes MMA final
Suchika Tariyal has already assured India a medal after beating Mongolia’s Altanchimeg Baigalmaa in the women’s traditional 60kg quarter-final on Sunday.
She will face Singapore’s Teo Hui Hoon in the semi-final at 8 am IST. A win will take her into the gold-medal bout, while a defeat will decide the colour of India’s assured medal.
Sepak takraw: India start strongly against Japan
India have taken the opening match against hosts Japan in the men’s team regu Group B tie.
After falling 5-10 behind in the first set, India fought back to win it 15-13 and then closed the second set 15-9 to take the match 2-0. The broader tie continues, with Japan still having a chance to respond.
Swimming: Srihari advances, Akash and Gitesh miss out
Srihari Nataraj advanced from the men’s 50m backstroke heats, while Rishabh Das was listed as reserve.
In the men’s 50m freestyle, Akash Mani and Gitesh Shah missed the final. Both clocked sub-23-second timings but finished 26th and 28th overall in a field where the leading mark went as low as a Games record 21.71 seconds.
Hockey: India women return after 19-0 win
India’s women’s hockey team will face Indonesia in Pool B later in the morning.
India began their campaign with a 19-0 win over Uzbekistan, and the match against Indonesia gives them a chance to keep their early momentum going.
Kabaddi campaign begins
India’s kabaddi teams will begin their Asian Games 2026 campaigns on Monday.
The men’s team face Japan in Group A, while the women’s team take on Bangladesh later in the day.
Badminton: India men face Bangladesh
India’s men’s badminton team will open its campaign against Bangladesh.
The women’s team had made a strong start on Sunday, beating Kazakhstan 3-0 without dropping a game. The men will look for a similar opening result.
Boxing: Sumit begins in 70kg category
Sumit will begin India’s boxing campaign in the men’s 70kg Round of 32 against Thailand’s Bunjong Sinsiri.
The bout comes in an afternoon session that will also feature India’s wushu contests later in the day.
Wushu: Nyeman 15th, Roshibina and Aryan in action later
Nyeman Wangsu finished 15th in the women’s changquan final in India’s first wushu event of the day.
Roshibina Devi will face Bangladesh’s Most Khatun in the women’s 60kg round of 16, while Aryan will take on Afghanistan’s Shahzada Safi in the men’s 56kg round of 16 later in the day.
Asian Games 2026 Day 2 live streaming
The live streaming of Asian Games 2026 events on September 21 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
Asian Games 2026 Day 2 live telecast
The live telecast of Asian Games 2026 events on September 21 will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Follow all the live updates from India’s Asian Games 2026 Day 2 campaign here
7:48 AM
India at Asian Games LIVE UPDATES: How India fared on Day 2 morning at Achi-Nagoya
|Asian Games 2026 Day 2: Completed results so far
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event
|Round/Stage
|India/Indian athlete(s)
|Opponent/Details
|Result
|05:30
|Soft tennis
|Mixed doubles
|Group B
|Aadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena
|Viva Chao/Chanroseka Khun, Cambodia
|India won 5-0
|05:30
|Wushu
|Women’s changquan
|Final
|Nyeman Wangsu
|Multiple
|Finished 15th
|05:30
|Sepak takraw
|Men’s team regu
|Group B
|India
|Japan
|India won opening match 2-0; tie continues
|06:15
|Table tennis
|Women’s team
|Group F
|India
|Pakistan
|India won 3-0
|06:15
|Shooting
|Men’s 10m air rifle team
|Final
|Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane, Rudrankksh Patil
|China, South Korea and others
|India won silver; China gold, South Korea bronze
|06:15
|Shooting
|Men’s 10m air rifle individual
|Qualification
|Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane, Rudrankksh Patil
|Multiple
|Rudrankksh 631.8, Himanshu sixth; Parth 628.3 and out of individual final race
|06:32
|Swimming
|Men’s 50m backstroke
|Heat
|Rishabh Das, Srihari Nataraj
|Multiple
|Srihari advanced; Rishabh listed as reserve
|06:46
|Swimming
|Men’s 50m freestyle
|Heat
|Akash Mani
|Multiple
|Finished 26th overall; eliminated
|06:50
|Swimming
|Men’s 50m freestyle
|Heat
|Gitesh Shah
|Multiple
|Finished 28th overall; eliminated
7:45 AM
Day 2 | India at Asian Games LIVE UPDATES: Sepak takraw - India force decider in second regu match vs Japan
- India have dragged the second match against Japan into a decider after another superb comeback in the men’s team regu Group B tie.
- Japan looked set to close out the second set and take control of the match, but India fought back from a difficult position to make it 15-15. The Indian side then won the next two points to clinch the set 17-15 in extra time.
- The comeback was even more impressive as one of the Indian players needed an injury break to ice his leg during the contest.
- With the second match now level, India will look to build on the momentum in the deciding set.
7:33 AM
Day 2 | India at Asian Games LIVE UPDATES: Shooting - India win silver in men’s 10m air rifle team event
- India have won their third medal of the Asian Games 2026, with the men’s 10m air rifle team taking silver.
- Rudrankksh Patil and Himanshu Dhillon led India’s challenge, while Parth Mane did enough to help the team finish second behind China. South Korea took bronze.
- This is India’s third medal of the Games and all three have come from shooting. Rudrankksh and Himanshu also remain in contention for the individual final, while Parth is out of the individual final race.
7:21 AM
Day 2 | India at Asian Games LIVE UPDATES: Table Tennis - India blank Pakistan 3-0 in women’s team Group F
Pakistan TT players no match for India!
- India have completed a commanding 3-0 win over Pakistan in the women’s team Group F tie, with Sreeja Akula sealing the contest in straight games.
- After Sutirtha Mukherjee and Syyndrela Das had given India a 2-0 lead, Sreeja closed out the tie by beating Fatima Khan 11-4, 11-4, 11-5 in the third match.
- India did not drop a single game across the tie, winning all three matches 3-0.
|Match
|India
|Pakistan
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Result
|Match 1
|Sutirtha Mukherjee
|Aleena Khan
|11-3
|11-3
|11-4
|India won 3-0
|Match 2
|Syyndrela Das
|Kalsoom Khan
|11-6
|11-7
|11-5
|India won 3-0
|Match 3
|Sreeja Akula
|Fatima Khan
|11-4
|11-4
|11-5
|India won 3-0
|Overall tie
|India
|Pakistan
|—
|—
|—
|India won 3-0
7:16 AM
Day 2 | India at Asian Games LIVE UPDATES: Shooting - 10m air rifle - How India performing
Shooting: Rudrankksh likely through; Himanshu also well placed in 10m air rifle
- India’s individual medal hopes in men’s 10m air rifle are still alive, but the road to the podium will not be straightforward.
- Rudrankksh Patil has completed qualification with a strong 631.8, leaving him third as things stand. That should be enough to take him into the final.
- Himanshu Dhillon is also looking comfortable in sixth place, putting India in position to have two shooters in the medal round.
- Parth Mane, however, is out of the individual final race. He finished his six series with 628.3 and is 11th for now. Even if he climbs into the top eight later, he cannot qualify because only two shooters from each country are allowed in the individual final.
- For India, the focus now shifts to Rudrankksh and Himanshu holding their places and then pushing for a medal in the final.
7:09 AM
Day 2 | India at Asian Games LIVE UPDATES: Swimming: Akash Mani - Gitesh Shah miss men’s 50m freestyle final
- India’s campaign in the men’s 50m freestyle ended in the heats, with Akash Mani and Gitesh Shah failing to make the final.
- Both swimmers clocked sub-23-second timings, but the field proved too strong, with the leading mark going as low as a Games record 21.71 seconds.
- Akash finished 26th overall, while Gitesh placed 28th, bringing India’s challenge in the event to an end.
7:05 AM
Day 2 | India at Asian Games LIVE UPDATES: What is happening at Achi-Nagoya
|Asian Games 2026 Day 2: Live and completed events
|Category
|Sport
|Event
|India/Indian athlete(s)
|Opponent/Details
|Status/Result
|Live
|Sepak takraw
|Men’s team regu, Group B
|India
|Japan
|Live
|Live
|Shooting
|Men’s 10m air rifle
|Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane, Rudrankksh Patil
|Individual qualification and team final
|Live
|Live
|Table tennis
|Women’s team, Group F
|India
|Pakistan
|Live
|Live
|Soft tennis
|Mixed doubles, Group B
|Aadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena
|Bud Nyamdorj/Enkhkhuslen Ganbaatar, Mongolia
|Live
|Live
|Shooting
|Men’s skeet
|Mairaj Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill
|Individual and team event, Day 1
|Live
|Live
|Shooting
|Women’s skeet
|Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan
|Individual and team event, Day 1
|Live
|Completed
|Soft tennis
|Mixed doubles, Group B
|Aadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena
|Viva Chao/Chanroseka Khun, Cambodia
|India won 5-0
|Completed
|Wushu
|Women’s changquan
|Nyeman Wangsu
|Final
|Finished 15th
|Completed
|Swimming
|Men’s 50m backstroke
|Srihari Nataraj, Rishabh Das
|Heats
7:03 AM
Day 2 | India at Asian Games LIVE UPDATES: TT - India vs Pakistan - Syyndrelas Das wins second game
Table Tennis: Syyndrela Das wins as India go 2-0 up vs Pakistan
- India are now one win away from sealing the women’s team Group F tie against Pakistan.
- After Sutirtha Mukherjee gave India the opening point, Syyndrela Das doubled the lead with a straight-games win over Pakistan’s Kalsoom Khan.
- Das stayed in control throughout the match, winning 11-6, 11-7, 11-5 to make it 2-0 for India in the tie.
- India now need one more win to complete the victory over Pakistan.
6:45 AM
Day 2 | India at Asian Games LIVE UPDATES: TT - India vs Pakistan - Sutirtha wins first game
Table Tennis: Sutirtha Mukherjee gives India 1-0 lead vs Pakistan
- India have made a dominant start in their women’s team Group F tie against Pakistan.
- Sutirtha Mukherjee brushed aside Aleena Khan in straight games, winning the opening match 11-3, 11-3, 11-4.
- Sutirtha controlled the contest from the start, giving Aleena little room to settle into rallies. The Indian paddler maintained the same intensity across all three games to close out the match quickly and hand India a 1-0 lead in the tie.
6:34 AM
Day 2 | India at Asian Games LIVE UPDATES: Winning start of the day for India
Sepak takraw: India stun Japan 2-0 in opening regu match
- India have made a superb start against hosts Japan in the men’s team regu Group B tie, winning the opening match 2-0.
- The Indian side showed excellent composure after falling 5-10 behind, fighting back to take a tight first set 15-13. They then carried that momentum into the second set, closing it out 15-9 to seal the match.
- This gives India the early advantage in the three-match tie, though Japan still have two matches to respo
Topics : Asian Games Sports News
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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 6:22 AM IST