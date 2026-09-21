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Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: India win 3rd medal in shooting; IND beat PAK in Table Tennis

Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: India win 3rd medal in shooting; IND beat PAK in Table Tennis

Asiad 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Good news for Indian fans as men's team wins Silver in 10m air rifle. India have won three medals at Achi-Nagoya so far and all in Shooting

India at Asian Games 2026

India at Asian Games 2026 live news updates

Anish KumarAditya Kaushik New Delhi

On Day 2, India added their third medal of the Asian Games 2026, with the men’s 10m air rifle team winning silver on Monday. Rudrankksh Patil and Himanshu Dhillon led India’s charge, while Parth Mane did enough for the team to finish second behind China. South Korea took bronze. 
This is India’s third medal of the Games and all three have come from shooting. On Sunday, Elavenil Valarivan had won silver in the women’s 10m air rifle individual final after also combining with Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa K Vinod for silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team event.
 India’s individual hopes in the men’s 10m air rifle also remain alive. Rudrankksh completed qualification with 631.8 and was placed third, while Himanshu was sixth and well placed for the final. Parth finished with 628.3 and is out of the individual final race, with only two shooters per country allowed to qualify.
 India have also completed a strong morning result in women’s table tennis, beating Pakistan 3-0 in their Group F tie without dropping a game. Sutirtha Mukherjee, Syyndrela Das and Sreeja Akula won their matches in straight games to complete a dominant victory.
 In sepak takraw, India made a strong start against hosts Japan in the men’s team regu Group B tie, winning the opening match 2-0. The win was impressive as India fought back from 5-10 down in the first set before taking the match 15-13, 15-9.
 Soft tennis also brought an early win, with Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena beating Cambodia’s Viva Chao and Chanroseka Khun 5-0 in their mixed doubles Group B match. In wushu, Nyeman Wangsu finished 15th in the women’s changquan final.
 In swimming, Srihari Nataraj advanced from the men’s 50m backstroke heats, while Rishabh Das was listed as reserve. Akash Mani and Gitesh Shah missed out on the men’s 50m freestyle final, finishing 26th and 28th overall, respectively.
 Suchika Tariyal remains one of India’s key medal hopes later in the morning. She has already assured India a medal in mixed martial arts and will face Singapore’s Teo Hui Hoon in the women’s traditional 60kg semi-final.
 
India’s women’s hockey team will return after a 19-0 win over Uzbekistan and face Indonesia in their second Pool B match. The kabaddi teams begin their campaigns, while table tennis will bring two India vs Pakistan contests — women’s team in the morning and men’s team in the afternoon.
 
The men’s badminton team will open its campaign against Bangladesh, while Sumit will be in action in boxing. Swimming, wushu, soft tennis and sepak takraw will also feature Indian athletes through the day. 
Asian Games 2026 Day 2: India schedule and results so far
Time (IST)SportEventRound/StageIndia/Indian athlete(s)Opponent/DetailsResult/Status
05:30Soft tennisMixed doublesGroup BAadhya Tiwari/Jay MeenaViva Chao/Chanroseka Khun, CambodiaIndia won 5-0
05:30WushuWomen’s changquanFinalNyeman WangsuMultipleFinished 15th
05:30Sepak takrawMen’s team reguGroup BIndiaJapanIndia won opening match 2-0; tie continues
06:15Table tennisWomen’s teamGroup FIndiaPakistanIndia won 3-0
06:15ShootingMen’s 10m air rifle teamFinalHimanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane, Rudrankksh PatilChina, South Korea and othersIndia won silver; China gold, South Korea bronze
06:15ShootingMen’s 10m air rifle individualQualificationHimanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane, Rudrankksh PatilMultipleRudrankksh 631.8, Himanshu sixth; Parth 628.3 and out of individual final race
06:30Soft tennisMixed doublesGroup BAadhya Tiwari/Jay MeenaBud Nyamdorj/Enkhkhuslen Ganbaatar, MongoliaLive/result awaited
06:30ShootingMen’s skeetIndividual and team event, Day 1Mairaj Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh GillMultipleLive/result awaited
06:30ShootingWomen’s skeetIndividual and team event, Day 1Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari ChauhanMultipleLive/result awaited
06:32SwimmingMen’s 50m backstrokeHeatRishabh Das, Srihari NatarajMultipleSrihari advanced; Rishabh listed as reserve
06:46SwimmingMen’s 50m freestyleHeatAkash ManiMultipleFinished 26th overall; eliminated
06:50SwimmingMen’s 50m freestyleHeatGitesh ShahMultipleFinished 28th overall; eliminated
07:06SwimmingMen’s 100m breaststrokeHeatDhanush SureshMultipleAwaited
07:30Soft tennisMixed doublesGroup BAadhya Tiwari/Jay MeenaKim Yeon-hwa/Jaekyu Park, South KoreaAwaited
08:00Mixed martial artsWomen’s traditional 60kgSemi-finalSuchika TariyalTeo Hui Hoon, SingaporeMedal already assured; result awaited
09:00ShootingMen’s 10m air rifle individualFinalRudrankksh Patil, Himanshu DhillonSubject to qualificationRudrankksh and Himanshu in contention
09:30HockeyWomen’s teamPool BIndiaIndonesiaAwaited
09:45KabaddiMen’s teamGroup AIndiaJapanAwaited
11:30BadmintonMen’s teamFirst roundIndiaBangladeshAwaited
12:00Soft tennisMixed doublesSemi-finals and finalAadhya Tiwari/Jay MeenaSubject to qualificationSubject to qualification
14:45BoxingMen’s 70kgRound of 32SumitBunjong Sinsiri, ThailandAwaited
15:15WushuWomen’s 60kgRound of 16Roshibina DeviMost Khatun, BangladeshAwaited
15:30Table tennisMen’s teamGroup FIndiaPakistanAwaited
15:50WushuMen’s 56kgRound of 16AryanShahzada Safi, AfghanistanAwaited
16:15KabaddiWomen’s teamGroup AIndiaBangladeshAwaited
 
Shooting: India win third medal of Games 
India’s shooters have added another medal to the tally, with the men’s 10m air rifle team winning silver.
 Rudrankksh Patil and Himanshu Dhillon led India’s push, while Parth Mane’s score helped the team secure second place. China won gold, while South Korea finished third.
 India’s individual hopes are also alive, with Rudrankksh and Himanshu well placed for the final. Parth, however, will not progress in the individual event due to the two-per-country qualification rule.
 
Suchika Tariyal eyes MMA final
 
Suchika Tariyal has already assured India a medal after beating Mongolia’s Altanchimeg Baigalmaa in the women’s traditional 60kg quarter-final on Sunday.
 She will face Singapore’s Teo Hui Hoon in the semi-final at 8 am IST. A win will take her into the gold-medal bout, while a defeat will decide the colour of India’s assured medal.
 
Sepak takraw: India start strongly against Japan 
India have taken the opening match against hosts Japan in the men’s team regu Group B tie.
 After falling 5-10 behind in the first set, India fought back to win it 15-13 and then closed the second set 15-9 to take the match 2-0. The broader tie continues, with Japan still having a chance to respond.
 Swimming: Srihari advances, Akash and Gitesh miss out
 Srihari Nataraj advanced from the men’s 50m backstroke heats, while Rishabh Das was listed as reserve.
 In the men’s 50m freestyle, Akash Mani and Gitesh Shah missed the final. Both clocked sub-23-second timings but finished 26th and 28th overall in a field where the leading mark went as low as a Games record 21.71 seconds.
 Hockey: India women return after 19-0 win
 India’s women’s hockey team will face Indonesia in Pool B later in the morning.
 India began their campaign with a 19-0 win over Uzbekistan, and the match against Indonesia gives them a chance to keep their early momentum going.
 Kabaddi campaign begins
 India’s kabaddi teams will begin their Asian Games 2026 campaigns on Monday.
 The men’s team face Japan in Group A, while the women’s team take on Bangladesh later in the day.
 Badminton: India men face Bangladesh
 India’s men’s badminton team will open its campaign against Bangladesh.
 The women’s team had made a strong start on Sunday, beating Kazakhstan 3-0 without dropping a game. The men will look for a similar opening result.
 Boxing: Sumit begins in 70kg category
 Sumit will begin India’s boxing campaign in the men’s 70kg Round of 32 against Thailand’s Bunjong Sinsiri.
 The bout comes in an afternoon session that will also feature India’s wushu contests later in the day.
 Wushu: Nyeman 15th, Roshibina and Aryan in action later
 Nyeman Wangsu finished 15th in the women’s changquan final in India’s first wushu event of the day.
 Roshibina Devi will face Bangladesh’s Most Khatun in the women’s 60kg round of 16, while Aryan will take on Afghanistan’s Shahzada Safi in the men’s 56kg round of 16 later in the day.
 Asian Games 2026 Day 2 live streaming
 The live streaming of Asian Games 2026 events on September 21 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
 Asian Games 2026 Day 2 live telecast
 The live telecast of Asian Games 2026 events on September 21 will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 Follow all the live updates from India’s Asian Games 2026 Day 2 campaign here
 
7:48 AM

India at Asian Games LIVE UPDATES: How India fared on Day 2 morning at Achi-Nagoya

Asian Games 2026 Day 2: Completed results so far
Time (IST) Sport Event Round/Stage India/Indian athlete(s) Opponent/Details Result
05:30 Soft tennis Mixed doubles Group B Aadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena Viva Chao/Chanroseka Khun, Cambodia India won 5-0
05:30 Wushu Women’s changquan Final Nyeman Wangsu Multiple Finished 15th
05:30 Sepak takraw Men’s team regu Group B India Japan India won opening match 2-0; tie continues
06:15 Table tennis Women’s team Group F India Pakistan India won 3-0
06:15 Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle team Final Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane, Rudrankksh Patil China, South Korea and others India won silver; China gold, South Korea bronze
06:15 Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle individual Qualification Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane, Rudrankksh Patil Multiple Rudrankksh 631.8, Himanshu sixth; Parth 628.3 and out of individual final race
06:32 Swimming Men’s 50m backstroke Heat Rishabh Das, Srihari Nataraj Multiple Srihari advanced; Rishabh listed as reserve
06:46 Swimming Men’s 50m freestyle Heat Akash Mani Multiple Finished 26th overall; eliminated
06:50 Swimming Men’s 50m freestyle Heat Gitesh Shah Multiple Finished 28th overall; eliminated

7:45 AM

Day 2 | India at Asian Games LIVE UPDATES: Sepak takraw - India force decider in second regu match vs Japan

  • India have dragged the second match against Japan into a decider after another superb comeback in the men’s team regu Group B tie.
  • Japan looked set to close out the second set and take control of the match, but India fought back from a difficult position to make it 15-15. The Indian side then won the next two points to clinch the set 17-15 in extra time.
  • The comeback was even more impressive as one of the Indian players needed an injury break to ice his leg during the contest.
  • With the second match now level, India will look to build on the momentum in the deciding set.
7:33 AM

Day 2 | India at Asian Games LIVE UPDATES: Shooting - India win silver in men’s 10m air rifle team event

  • India have won their third medal of the Asian Games 2026, with the men’s 10m air rifle team taking silver.
  • Rudrankksh Patil and Himanshu Dhillon led India’s challenge, while Parth Mane did enough to help the team finish second behind China. South Korea took bronze.
  • This is India’s third medal of the Games and all three have come from shooting. Rudrankksh and Himanshu also remain in contention for the individual final, while Parth is out of the individual final race.
7:21 AM

Day 2 | India at Asian Games LIVE UPDATES: Table Tennis - India blank Pakistan 3-0 in women’s team Group F

Pakistan TT players no match for India!
  • India have completed a commanding 3-0 win over Pakistan in the women’s team Group F tie, with Sreeja Akula sealing the contest in straight games.
  • After Sutirtha Mukherjee and Syyndrela Das had given India a 2-0 lead, Sreeja closed out the tie by beating Fatima Khan 11-4, 11-4, 11-5 in the third match.
  • India did not drop a single game across the tie, winning all three matches 3-0.
Match India Pakistan Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Result
Match 1 Sutirtha Mukherjee Aleena Khan 11-3 11-3 11-4 India won 3-0
Match 2 Syyndrela Das Kalsoom Khan 11-6 11-7 11-5 India won 3-0
Match 3 Sreeja Akula Fatima Khan 11-4 11-4 11-5 India won 3-0
Overall tie India Pakistan India won 3-0

7:16 AM

Day 2 | India at Asian Games LIVE UPDATES: Shooting - 10m air rifle - How India performing

Shooting: Rudrankksh likely through; Himanshu also well placed in 10m air rifle
  • India’s individual medal hopes in men’s 10m air rifle are still alive, but the road to the podium will not be straightforward.
  • Rudrankksh Patil has completed qualification with a strong 631.8, leaving him third as things stand. That should be enough to take him into the final.
  • Himanshu Dhillon is also looking comfortable in sixth place, putting India in position to have two shooters in the medal round.
  • Parth Mane, however, is out of the individual final race. He finished his six series with 628.3 and is 11th for now. Even if he climbs into the top eight later, he cannot qualify because only two shooters from each country are allowed in the individual final.
  • For India, the focus now shifts to Rudrankksh and Himanshu holding their places and then pushing for a medal in the final.
7:09 AM

Day 2 | India at Asian Games LIVE UPDATES: Swimming: Akash Mani - Gitesh Shah miss men’s 50m freestyle final

 
  • India’s campaign in the men’s 50m freestyle ended in the heats, with Akash Mani and Gitesh Shah failing to make the final.
  • Both swimmers clocked sub-23-second timings, but the field proved too strong, with the leading mark going as low as a Games record 21.71 seconds.
  • Akash finished 26th overall, while Gitesh placed 28th, bringing India’s challenge in the event to an end.
7:05 AM

Day 2 | India at Asian Games LIVE UPDATES: What is happening at Achi-Nagoya

Asian Games 2026 Day 2: Live and completed events          
Category Sport Event India/Indian athlete(s) Opponent/Details Status/Result
Live Sepak takraw Men’s team regu, Group B India Japan Live
Live Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane, Rudrankksh Patil Individual qualification and team final Live
Live Table tennis Women’s team, Group F India Pakistan Live
Live Soft tennis Mixed doubles, Group B Aadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena Bud Nyamdorj/Enkhkhuslen Ganbaatar, Mongolia Live
Live Shooting Men’s skeet Mairaj Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill Individual and team event, Day 1 Live
Live Shooting Women’s skeet Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan Individual and team event, Day 1 Live
Completed Soft tennis Mixed doubles, Group B Aadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena Viva Chao/Chanroseka Khun, Cambodia India won 5-0
Completed Wushu Women’s changquan Nyeman Wangsu Final Finished 15th
Completed Swimming Men’s 50m backstroke Srihari Nataraj, Rishabh Das Heats  

7:03 AM

Day 2 | India at Asian Games LIVE UPDATES: TT - India vs Pakistan - Syyndrelas Das wins second game

Table Tennis: Syyndrela Das wins as India go 2-0 up vs Pakistan
  • India are now one win away from sealing the women’s team Group F tie against Pakistan.
  • After Sutirtha Mukherjee gave India the opening point, Syyndrela Das doubled the lead with a straight-games win over Pakistan’s Kalsoom Khan.
  • Das stayed in control throughout the match, winning 11-6, 11-7, 11-5 to make it 2-0 for India in the tie.
  • India now need one more win to complete the victory over Pakistan.
6:45 AM

Day 2 | India at Asian Games LIVE UPDATES: TT - India vs Pakistan - Sutirtha wins first game

Table Tennis: Sutirtha Mukherjee gives India 1-0 lead vs Pakistan
 
  • India have made a dominant start in their women’s team Group F tie against Pakistan.
  • Sutirtha Mukherjee brushed aside Aleena Khan in straight games, winning the opening match 11-3, 11-3, 11-4.
  • Sutirtha controlled the contest from the start, giving Aleena little room to settle into rallies. The Indian paddler maintained the same intensity across all three games to close out the match quickly and hand India a 1-0 lead in the tie.
6:34 AM

Day 2 | India at Asian Games LIVE UPDATES: Winning start of the day for India

Sepak takraw: India stun Japan 2-0 in opening regu match
  • India have made a superb start against hosts Japan in the men’s team regu Group B tie, winning the opening match 2-0.
  • The Indian side showed excellent composure after falling 5-10 behind, fighting back to take a tight first set 15-13. They then carried that momentum into the second set, closing it out 15-9 to seal the match.
  • This gives India the early advantage in the three-match tie, though Japan still have two matches to respo
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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 6:22 AM IST