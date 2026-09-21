Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: India win 3rd medal in shooting; IND beat PAK in Table Tennis

On Day 2, India added their third medal of the Asian Games 2026, with the men’s 10m air rifle team winning silver on Monday. Rudrankksh Patil and Himanshu Dhillon led India’s charge, while Parth Mane did enough for the team to finish second behind China. South Korea took bronze. This is India’s third medal of the Games and all three have come from shooting. On Sunday, Elavenil Valarivan had won silver in the women’s 10m air rifle individual final after also combining with Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa K Vinod for silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team event. India’s individual hopes in the men’s 10m air rifle also remain alive. Rudrankksh completed qualification with 631.8 and was placed third, while Himanshu was sixth and well placed for the final. Parth finished with 628.3 and is out of the individual final race, with only two shooters per country allowed to qualify. India have also completed a strong morning result in women’s table tennis, beating Pakistan 3-0 in their Group F tie without dropping a game. Sutirtha Mukherjee, Syyndrela Das and Sreeja Akula won their matches in straight games to complete a dominant victory. In sepak takraw, India made a strong start against hosts Japan in the men’s team regu Group B tie, winning the opening match 2-0. The win was impressive as India fought back from 5-10 down in the first set before taking the match 15-13, 15-9. Soft tennis also brought an early win, with Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena beating Cambodia’s Viva Chao and Chanroseka Khun 5-0 in their mixed doubles Group B match. In wushu, Nyeman Wangsu finished 15th in the women’s changquan final. In swimming, Srihari Nataraj advanced from the men’s 50m backstroke heats, while Rishabh Das was listed as reserve. Akash Mani and Gitesh Shah missed out on the men’s 50m freestyle final, finishing 26th and 28th overall, respectively. Suchika Tariyal remains one of India’s key medal hopes later in the morning. She has already assured India a medal in mixed martial arts and will face Singapore’s Teo Hui Hoon in the women’s traditional 60kg semi-final.

India’s women’s hockey team will return after a 19-0 win over Uzbekistan and face Indonesia in their second Pool B match. The kabaddi teams begin their campaigns, while table tennis will bring two India vs Pakistan contests — women’s team in the morning and men’s team in the afternoon.

Asian Games 2026 Day 2: India schedule and results so far Time (IST) Sport Event Round/Stage India/Indian athlete(s) Opponent/Details Result/Status 05:30 Soft tennis Mixed doubles Group B Aadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena Viva Chao/Chanroseka Khun, Cambodia India won 5-0 05:30 Wushu Women’s changquan Final Nyeman Wangsu Multiple Finished 15th 05:30 Sepak takraw Men’s team regu Group B India Japan India won opening match 2-0; tie continues 06:15 Table tennis Women’s team Group F India Pakistan India won 3-0 06:15 Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle team Final Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane, Rudrankksh Patil China, South Korea and others India won silver; China gold, South Korea bronze 06:15 Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle individual Qualification Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane, Rudrankksh Patil Multiple Rudrankksh 631.8, Himanshu sixth; Parth 628.3 and out of individual final race 06:30 Soft tennis Mixed doubles Group B Aadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena Bud Nyamdorj/Enkhkhuslen Ganbaatar, Mongolia Live/result awaited 06:30 Shooting Men’s skeet Individual and team event, Day 1 Mairaj Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill Multiple Live/result awaited 06:30 Shooting Women’s skeet Individual and team event, Day 1 Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan Multiple Live/result awaited 06:32 Swimming Men’s 50m backstroke Heat Rishabh Das, Srihari Nataraj Multiple Srihari advanced; Rishabh listed as reserve 06:46 Swimming Men’s 50m freestyle Heat Akash Mani Multiple Finished 26th overall; eliminated 06:50 Swimming Men’s 50m freestyle Heat Gitesh Shah Multiple Finished 28th overall; eliminated 07:06 Swimming Men’s 100m breaststroke Heat Dhanush Suresh Multiple Awaited 07:30 Soft tennis Mixed doubles Group B Aadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena Kim Yeon-hwa/Jaekyu Park, South Korea Awaited 08:00 Mixed martial arts Women’s traditional 60kg Semi-final Suchika Tariyal Teo Hui Hoon, Singapore Medal already assured; result awaited 09:00 Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle individual Final Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon Subject to qualification Rudrankksh and Himanshu in contention 09:30 Hockey Women’s team Pool B India Indonesia Awaited 09:45 Kabaddi Men’s team Group A India Japan Awaited 11:30 Badminton Men’s team First round India Bangladesh Awaited 12:00 Soft tennis Mixed doubles Semi-finals and final Aadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena Subject to qualification Subject to qualification 14:45 Boxing Men’s 70kg Round of 32 Sumit Bunjong Sinsiri, Thailand Awaited 15:15 Wushu Women’s 60kg Round of 16 Roshibina Devi Most Khatun, Bangladesh Awaited 15:30 Table tennis Men’s team Group F India Pakistan Awaited 15:50 Wushu Men’s 56kg Round of 16 Aryan Shahzada Safi, Afghanistan Awaited 16:15 Kabaddi Women’s team Group A India Bangladesh Awaited The men’s badminton team will open its campaign against Bangladesh, while Sumit will be in action in boxing. Swimming, wushu, soft tennis and sepak takraw will also feature Indian athletes through the day.

Shooting: India win third medal of Games India’s shooters have added another medal to the tally, with the men’s 10m air rifle team winning silver. Rudrankksh Patil and Himanshu Dhillon led India’s push, while Parth Mane’s score helped the team secure second place. China won gold, while South Korea finished third. India’s individual hopes are also alive, with Rudrankksh and Himanshu well placed for the final. Parth, however, will not progress in the individual event due to the two-per-country qualification rule.

Suchika Tariyal eyes MMA final

Suchika Tariyal has already assured India a medal after beating Mongolia’s Altanchimeg Baigalmaa in the women’s traditional 60kg quarter-final on Sunday.

She will face Singapore’s Teo Hui Hoon in the semi-final at 8 am IST. A win will take her into the gold-medal bout, while a defeat will decide the colour of India’s assured medal.