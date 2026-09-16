India Women land in Japan with Muzumdar eyeing golden double at Asiad

The Indian women's cricket team head coach Amol Muzumdar said his players are eagerly looking forward to the unique atmosphere of the Asian Games after the defending champions landed in Japan determined to extend their recent run of success.

Fresh from their T20 Asia Cup triumph, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will now turn their attention to the Asian Games, where India will look to retain the gold medal they won in the Hangzhou edition in 2023.

"The team is looking forward to the Asian Games and enjoying the environment of the multi-sport event," Muzumdar said after arriving here with members of his support staff on an early morning flight.

A few members of the squad travelled with the coaching staff, while the rest were scheduled to arrive later in the day, with pacer Kranti Gaur and spinner Shree Charani among those to land with the coaching staff.

Muzumdar said the experience of living alongside athletes from different sports, sharing the Games Village and competing on a multi-sport stage is something he wants his players to embrace.

"The environment of a multi-sport event is something the team is looking forward to. We want the players to enjoy that experience as well," he said, adding that the team had no issues with the accommodation.

India enter the competition on the back of an encouraging run of form, having lifted the T20 Asia Cup and produced a strong showing in their recent international engagements.

Shree Charani has been one of the standout performers during that run.

The 22-year-old left-arm spinner has emerged as a key component of India's bowling attack, taking four wickets against Sri Lanka and finishing the tournament with 12 wickets. Her consistency has also seen her cross the 50-wicket mark in T20 internationals in just 30 matches.

That form will be particularly valuable as India begin their Asian Games campaign with a quarterfinal game against hosts Japan on September 18 at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

With only eight teams in the competition, the tournament begins at the quarterfinal stage, leaving little room for a slow start.