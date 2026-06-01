Satwik-Chirag Singapore Open win boosts India's Asian Games 2026 hopes

India’s star shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty created history on Sunday as they defeated Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri 18-21, 21-17, 21-16 in the men's doubles final of the Singapore Open 2026.

Satwik and Chirag's win has not only ended their two-year-long wait for a trophy but also made them the first Indian pair to win the men's doubles event of the tournament.

The victory has come months before India starts its official campaign at the Asian Games 2026, significantly boosting the country's chances of winning more medals in Aichi-Nagoya.

But how exactly will Satwik and Chirag’s win impact India’s run at the Asian Games? Take a look.

Brilliant run in Singapore

Before we talk about how Satwik and Chirag’s win has boosted India's morale, let’s take a look at how their Singapore campaign unfolded.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag started their campaign in the Round of 32 with a hard-fought victory over the United States pair of Presley Smith and Zhang Yi Chen. The Indian duo had to dig deep after losing a marathon opening game 26-28 before bouncing back strongly to win the next two games 21-15, 21-13.

In the Round of 16, Satwik and Chirag faced Taiwan's Yang Po-Han and Lee Jhe-Huei. After taking the first game 21-15, the Indians dropped the second 11-21 but once again showed their resilience, sealing the decider 21-18 to advance to the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinal against Malaysia's Kang Khai Xing and Aaron Tai proved another stern test. Satwik and Chirag lost the opening game 19-21 but responded in dominant fashion, winning the next two games 21-17 and 21-13 to secure a place in the last four.

Their best performance of the tournament came in the semifinal against South Korea's Seo Seung-jae and Kim Won-ho. The Indian pair controlled the contest from start to finish, registering a straight-games 21-19, 21-18 victory to move into the final.

In the championship match, Satwik and Chirag met Indonesia's Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Fajar Alfian. After conceding the opening game 18-21, the Indians staged yet another comeback, winning the next two games 21-17 and 21-16 to lift the title.

How have Indian shuttlers performed in recent times?

Indian badminton has experienced mixed results over the past two years. While Indian shuttlers have won titles, they have also missed several opportunities in major tournaments. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the Thailand Open in 2024 and recently claimed the Singapore Open title, ending a lengthy wait for a World Tour crown. Lakshya Sen added the Australian Open title in 2025, while Ayush Shetty won the US Open in the same year.

At the same time, India recorded a number of runner-up finishes. Satwik and Chirag finished second at the Thailand Open 2026, while several Indian players reached finals without securing titles. Established stars such as P. V. Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth have struggled to consistently convert promising runs into tournament victories, leaving India short of the success many had expected.

ALSO READ: Suryakumar Yadav left out of India's Asian Games 2026 30-man squad: Report Against this backdrop, Satwik and Chirag's Singapore Open triumph comes at an important time. Their return to winning ways gives India renewed confidence and strengthens the country's medal prospects ahead of the 2026 Asian Games.

India's successful yet underwhelming run at the 2023 Asian Games

India recorded its best-ever badminton performance at the 2023 Asian Games, returning with a historic gold, silver and bronze medal. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty became the country's first badminton gold medallists at the Games in men's doubles, while the men's team secured a maiden silver medal and HS Prannoy clinched bronze in men's singles.

Despite these achievements, the campaign was not without disappointment. All three medals came in the men's category, while India's women's contingent failed to reach the podium. Established stars such as P. V. Sindhu could not replicate their past success, leaving India without a medal in women's singles, doubles or team events.

As a result, while the overall medal haul marked a significant milestone, the lack of contributions from the women's side made the campaign feel incomplete and highlighted areas that need improvement ahead of the 2026 Asian Games.

Satwik-Chirag on Singapore Open win

After winning the Singapore Open title, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty thanked the fans for their unwavering support and described the tournament as a special one in their careers. The Indian duo said they had experienced disappointments in the past but felt this triumph would remain memorable.

They also praised the atmosphere throughout the week, noting that the stadium was packed from the opening round regardless of who was playing. Calling it one of the best venues on the badminton circuit, Satwik and Chirag expressed their gratitude to the passionate Singapore crowd for creating a fantastic environment and supporting the players throughout the tournament.