Saturday, May 30, 2026 | 06:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Vinesh misses Asian Games spot after crashing out of semifinals in trials

Vinesh misses Asian Games spot after crashing out of semifinals in trials

Vinesh began her campaign in the trials with a comfortable 7-1 victory over Jyoti before surviving a stern challenge from Nishu Kumari in the quarterfinals

Vinesh Phogat at Asian Games 2026 trials

Vinesh Phogat at Asian Games 2026 trials

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 6:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former world championships medallist Vinesh Phogat's bid to return to the Indian wrestling team ended in disappointment on Saturday after she suffered a 4-6 defeat against Meenakshi Goyat in the women's 53kg semifinals of the Asian Games selection trials.
 
Competing for the first time since her heartbreaking disqualification from the Paris Olympics final in 2024, Vinesh battled through a dramatic day marked by controversy, lengthy stoppages and a hard-fought quarterfinal victory before falling short against Meenakshi.
 
The defeat ended her hopes of securing a place in the Indian squad for the Asian Games later this year.

Vinesh falls short in semifinal

Vinesh began her campaign with a comfortable 7-1 victory over Jyoti before surviving a stern challenge from Nishu Kumari in the quarterfinals.
 
 
The experienced wrestler found herself trailing early after Nishu executed a four-point throw and built a 5-0 advantage in the opening period. The contest was interrupted multiple times because of challenges and technical issues with the scoring system, leading to lengthy delays.

Also Read

Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh set for Asian Games trials in 53kg category as WFI reverses decision

Vinesh Phogat

Delhi HC allows Vinesh Phogat to participate in Asian Games 2026 trials

Vinesh Phogat

Delhi HC slams WFI over criteria ruling Vinesh Phogat ineligible to compete

Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari (L-R)

Asian Games 2026: Deepika, Atanu miss out as India announces archery squad

SAI halts BFI's selection trials for CWG and Asain Games 2026

CWG, Asian Games preparation in turmoil as BFI-SAI conflict intensifies

 
Vinesh fought back strongly in the second period and produced a four-point throw to reduce the deficit. At one stage, her camp believed she had secured a pin, sparking celebrations from supporters and her husband, Sombir Rathi. However, following a review, officials ruled that the referee had blown the whistle incorrectly and the bout resumed.
 
She eventually secured a narrow 7-6 victory after an unsuccessful challenge from Nishu's corner handed her the decisive point. 

Meenakshi ends comeback bid

The physically and emotionally demanding quarterfinal appeared to have taken its toll on Vinesh, who was competing in her first tournament in nearly two years.
 
Against Asian Championships silver medallist Meenakshi Goyat in the semifinals, Vinesh struggled to maintain the same momentum and eventually suffered a 4-6 defeat, bringing her campaign to an end.
 
The loss also ended her hopes of earning an Asian Games berth through the selection trials.

Day began with controversy

The day had started on a dramatic note even before Vinesh stepped onto the mat.
 
During the official weigh-in, she was informed that she would only be allowed to compete in the 50kg category, the weight division in which she had participated in her last four international events, including the Paris Olympics.
 
Vinesh objected to the decision and alleged discrimination by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Following intervention from WFI president Sanjay Singh, she was eventually permitted to compete in the 53kg category and weighed in at 53.9kg before being included in the draw.

Vinesh vows to return

Despite the defeat, Vinesh indicated that she was not viewing the result as a failure. Speaking after the loss, she said she had been fighting against the system and felt she had not received a fair deal. She added that she held no grudges against the wrestlers she competed against and expressed confidence that she would return.
 
Earlier in the day, Vinesh had told reporters that she intended to continue wrestling for at least two more years.

First appearance since Paris heartbreak

Saturday marked Vinesh's first competitive appearance since the Paris Olympics, where she was disqualified from the women's 50kg final after being found 100 grams overweight on the morning of the gold-medal bout.
 
Her return came after a prolonged legal and administrative battle with the WFI regarding her participation in the Asian Games selection trials. The Delhi High Court had recently directed the federation to treat her as an "iconic player" and allow her to compete in the trials.
 
For Vinesh, however, the much-anticipated comeback ended short of its ultimate objective, as her quest to regain a place in the national team was halted in the semifinals.

More From This Section

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has secured the media rights for the 20th Asian Games

Asian Games 2026 live telecast: Sony acquires broadcasting rights for India

Indian squash player Ramit Tondon

How India's men's squash team is preparing for Nagoya Asian Games 2026

The 2026 Asian Games will be held from September 19 to October 4

How India is preparing for the Asian Games 2026 in Japan's Aichi-Nagoya

India will not send jiu-jitsu contingent for Asian Games 2026

No jiu-jitsu representation for India in Asian Games 2026; here's why

Topics : Asian Games Vinesh Phogat Wrestling Federation of India Wrestling

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2026 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

GT vs RR LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMRF Stock ValuationQ4 Results TodayUS Iran Peace DealOTT This Week ITC Stocks TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance