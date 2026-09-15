Asian Games 2026: How govt spent Rs 800.7 crore on athletes' preparations

The central government has spent Rs 800.70 crore on preparing Indian athletes for the Asian Games 2026, based on the combined expenditure figures released by the Sports Ministry on Tuesday. The support has covered training, equipment, coaches and experts ahead of the Games beginning on September 19 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

The amount brings together spending under the Annual Competition and Training Calendar (ACTC) and additional funding through the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). The ministry outlined preparations over the past three years, with participation in international competitions accounting for the largest expenditure category identified.

India will send 501 athletes across 36 disciplines, including 310 Asian Games debutants. TOPS Chief Executive Officer N S Johal said performances across sports had given the contingent momentum to match or improve on the previous edition’s medal haul.

How much has the government spent on Asian Games preparations?

The ministry reported expenditure of Rs 702.86 crore under the ACTC. A further Rs 97.84 crore was spent from the TOPS fund, taking the combined amount to Rs 800.70 crore.

Funding channel Expenditure (Rs crore) Annual Competition and Training Calendar 702.86 Target Olympic Podium Scheme 97.84 Combined expenditure 800.7

The ACTC accounted for about 88 per cent of the combined amount, while TOPS contributed around 12 per cent. These figures concern India’s athlete preparations, rather than the cost of staging the Games in Japan.

Where has the preparation money gone?

International competition exposure received Rs 251.4 crore, the largest amount among the spending categories cited by the ministry. Domestic training followed at Rs 118.3 crore.

Together, the two categories accounted for Rs 369.7 crore. Spending on international competitions was more than twice the amount devoted to domestic training, indicating the importance given to competitive exposure overseas in the preparation programme.

Equipment support and the hiring of coaches and experts were also covered by the ministry’s account of preparations. Separate amounts for these components were not specified in the figures cited, nor was a sport-wise or year-wise spending breakdown provided.

How large is India’s Asian Games contingent?

The 501-member athlete contingent comprises 267 men and 234 women. They will be accompanied by 265 support staff, taking the combined strength to 766.

The athlete count is two fewer than the 503 originally sanctioned. Two names were dropped because of doping violations.

Debutants make up about 62 per cent of the athlete contingent. Johal said the presence of so many newcomers was encouraging because developing athletes takes time, and reaching the top level early was a positive sign for their future.

Which young athletes are in focus?

Among the young athletes attracting attention is 15-year-old cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. However, he is not funded by the Sports Ministry, an important distinction when considering the government’s preparation expenditure alongside the full contingent.

Other names highlighted include table tennis player Syndrela Das, badminton player Ayush Shetty and 18-year-old squash player Anahat Singh, who recently won the junior world title. Judoka Asmita Dey, the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games gold in the sport, is also among those in focus.

The contingent includes 65 athletes who have come through Khelo India, which Johal described as the country’s baseline sports system. They account for about 13 per cent of the 501 athletes, showing the programme’s representation in the team heading to Japan.

What support will athletes have at the Games?

TOPS has also worked on the composition of the support teams, including the presence of physiotherapists, mental health experts and doctors. According to Johal, sports science personnel account for one-third of the authorised support staff.

Women are represented in the support staff of every team, he said. Finalising the contingent list took time because some federations had initially failed to name enough women in support roles.

Of the 265 support staff members, 56 are women.

How were preparations coordinated amid federation issues?

The Target Asian Games Group held nine coordination meetings from January this year, Johal said. The effort was to give athletes the best possible preparation environment despite administrative difficulties involving various federations.

Asked to explain those difficulties, he declined to discuss specific issues. The concerns arose against a background of administrative disputes and selection controversies involving several national federations.

Johal maintained that the focus on athletes had continued despite these problems. His account placed coordination with federations and the composition of support teams alongside funding as parts of the preparation effort.

What does India hope to achieve in Japan?

Johal said the contingent had the momentum to match or better India’s best medal performance at the previous Hangzhou Games. The ministry’s account put that benchmark at 106 medals, comprising 28 gold, 38 silver and 40 bronze.

“In the end the performance has to come from athletes. We have tried our best. As I said, the momentum is good and the younger lot is carrying this momentum,” Johal said.