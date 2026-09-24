Asian Games 2026: YES Bank launches nationwide campaign for Team India

YES Bank has launched a nationwide campaign in support of Team India at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, as part of its partnership with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

The bank is Team India’s official retail banking partner across four international sporting events in 2026. Besides the ongoing Asian Games, the association covers the recently concluded Commonwealth Games and the upcoming Youth Olympic Games and Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, the bank said in a statement on September 24.

The campaign centres on a film showing people across the country cheering for Indian athletes. It is airing in seven languages on more than 25 television channels, including news and general entertainment channels. The campaign also includes outdoor advertising, print advertisements in regional languages, social media promotion and collaborations with sports influencers.

YES Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Vinay M Tonse said the bank was proud to support athletes competing at the Asian Games. Sport reflected the values of discipline, resilience and collective effort, he said.

Nipun Kaushal, the bank’s chief strategy and marketing officer, said the campaign aimed to celebrate the athletes’ journeys and achievements.

YES Bank was previously Team India’s official banking partner for the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.