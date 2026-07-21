ASICS joins 2026 NMDC Hyderabad Marathon as official sports goods partner

Japanese sportswear brand ASICS has renewed its association with the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon, signing on as the official sports goods partner for the event's 15th edition in 2026.

The partnership marks the second consecutive year that ASICS has collaborated with the Hyderabad Runners Society (HRS), the organiser of one of India's leading distance-running events.

Alongside the announcement, the company also introduced the Novablast running shoe in India, positioning the launch around the marathon as it looks to strengthen its presence in the country's expanding running market. The announcement underlines ASICS' continued focus on supporting road-running events while expanding access to its latest performance footwear.

Second straight year of partnership

The renewed agreement extends ASICS' relationship with the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon following its association with the event last year. Organised by the Hyderabad Runners Society, the marathon has grown into one of India's prominent road races, attracting runners from across the country.

As the official sports goods partner, ASICS will support the 2026 edition and use the platform to engage with the country's growing community of recreational and competitive runners. The partnership also coincides with the marathon's 15th edition.

Novablast makes its India debut

ASICS used the partnership announcement to unveil the Novablast in India. The latest version of the running shoe features FF TURBO™ SQUARED foam in the forefoot trampoline pod for the first time, paired with FF BLAST™ MAX cushioning aimed at delivering softer landings and a more responsive ride.

The shoe also includes an updated engineered mesh upper for improved breathability and fit, while the redesigned outsole is intended to provide better grip and running efficiency. Alongside the footwear, ASICS introduced its Race Day Look, combining the Novablast with the ‘Road’ apparel collection, featuring Actibreeze technology, and performance-running accessories.

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Focus on India's running ecosystem

Rajat Khurana, managing director, ASICS India, said the company had seen India's running community expand significantly in recent years, with marathons evolving beyond competitive events into platforms that bring together people of different ages and abilities. He said the continued partnership with the Hyderabad Runners Society reflected the brand's commitment to supporting that growth while making advanced running technology more accessible. He added that the India launch of the Novablast was part of ASICS' efforts to provide runners with products designed to improve their overall running experience.

Rajesh Vetcha, race director, NMDC Hyderabad Marathon, said the marathon had established itself as a key event on India's running calendar. He noted that continuing the partnership with ASICS aligned with the organisers' objective of promoting the sport through innovation and a better understanding of runners' needs.

He added that both organisations were looking forward to delivering another successful edition of the marathon while contributing to the growth of India's running community.

With the renewed partnership and the launch of its latest running shoe, ASICS is continuing its strategy of expanding its presence in India's road-running segment through event partnerships and performance-focused product launches.