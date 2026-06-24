Asics, Rohan Bopanna academy join hands to nurture young tennis players

Asics India and the Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy (RBTA) have entered into a partnership to support young professional tennis players in the country, with a focus on performance, athlete education, grassroots development and access for players from communities with limited opportunities.

The partnership is aimed at strengthening India’s tennis ecosystem at a time when the sport is looking for the next generation of players after the era of established names such as Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza.

The collaboration will bring together Asics’ product and performance expertise with RBTA’s athlete development structure. As part of the association, Asics will work with RBTA to create athlete experiences through product access, education around performance technologies, tennis clinics, masterclasses, tournaments, and opportunities for young players to engage with elite athletes from Asics’ ecosystem.

Saurabh Sharma, Senior Director- Marketing, Asics India, said the association with RBTA was a natural extension of the brand’s long-standing relationship with Bopanna.

“We have been associated with Rohan Bopanna for a long time now. This is just an extension, and a good extension for us to reach out to juniors in tennis who can become the next Rohan Bopanna or international elite players,” Sharma told Business Standard in an exclusive interaction.

Sharma said the idea of partnering with RBTA came from conversations with Bopanna on the need to build a grassroots-level tennis programme in India.

“At Asics, we understand how important tennis is as a sport to us, globally as well as in India,” he said. “Asics is about athlete performance through products, and Rohan was developing the programme. So, we thought we should join hands and create something that could be phenomenal for growing tennis as a sport in India.”

How will Asics support RBTA players?

The partnership will focus on providing young athletes with Asics products and technology-led education to help them improve performance on court. Sharma said the association was not limited to sponsorship but was designed to support player development.

“The association is basically to nurture young talent in the Indian market. We will provide them with our best technologies and Asics products. We are also helping the academy grow,” Sharma said.

He added that RBTA’s plan to expand beyond Bengaluru aligned with Asics’ larger goal of supporting Indian tennis talent across cities.

“Initially, the plan was to join hands in Bengaluru and then reach out to other cities to nurture Indian talent, help them with our technological products, enhance their performance on the tennis court, and increase the number of medals India wins on the global stage,” he said.

The academy currently has 29 high-performance players. Three players associated with RBTA’s high-performance and Advantage Program — Vaishnavi Adkar, Prarthana Thombare and Dhakshineswar Suresh — have been named in India’s tennis squad for the 2026 Asian Games.

Vaishnavi has been selected in women’s singles, Prarthana in women’s doubles, and Dhakshineswar in men’s singles.

P RBTA's founder Rohan Bopanna and Saurabh Sharma, Senior marketing director, Asics India in Bengaluru. Photo: Special arrangement artnership built around shared vision: Bopanna

Bopanna, founder of RBTA and former professional tennis player, said Asics had been an important partner during his playing career and the academy partnership was built around a shared vision of nurturing talent in India.

“Asics has been a phenomenal partner for me in my journey,” Bopanna said. “We are positioning this partnership around a shared vision. We want to nurture and develop talent in India. Asics will work with RBTA to create something meaningful and create an experience through the product.”

Bopanna said the partnership would also help identify and support promising young athletes.

“We also intend to identify and support promising young athletes, not only through RBTA but also through the Asics partnership,” he said.

RBTA’s model focuses on providing a structured environment for players, including coaching, fitness, nutrition, sports science and mental conditioning. Bopanna said coach education was also a key part of the academy’s development plans.

“We need coach education to be very regular,” he said. “A lot of coach education in the past has been a one-off thing. You get a certificate, and the coaching is done. I believe that every three months, even coaches need to update themselves on what is happening around the world, how tennis is improving and how it has evolved.”

Support through Bhoomi Program

The Asics-RBTA partnership will also support long-term athlete development through RBTA’s Bhoomi Program, which works with children from underprivileged backgrounds and communities with limited access to tennis.

Bopanna said the Bhoomi Program was an RBTA initiative under which the academy had travelled to Assam and Jammu to identify children with athletic ability and introduce them to tennis.

“We went to Majuli and Bongaigaon in Assam and picked about 27 underprivileged children. We provide boarding, lodging, education and tennis for them,” he said. “Last year, we went to Jammu as well to pick some underprivileged children. This year, we are planning to go to different states.”