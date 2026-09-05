BCCI retains top spot; check net worth of top 10 richest cricket boards

Cricket remains one of the most commercially valuable sports in the subcontinent, with India accounting for a significant share of the game's financial activity. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has retained its position as the world's richest cricket board, with an estimated net worth of $2.2 billion (around ₹18,760 crore), according to a report by Business Today.

The BCCI's revenues are supported by media rights, sponsorships, international cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL). Cricket Australia ranks second with an estimated net worth of $79 million, followed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) at $59 million and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) at $55 million.

Top 10 richest cricket boards (as of September 5, 2026)

BCCI continues to reign at the top

The BCCI's position at the top is not merely a reflection of India's status as one of cricket's biggest markets; it is the result of a highly developed commercial ecosystem around the sport. The IPL sits at the heart of that ecosystem, with its media rights alone having been sold for more than $6.2 billion for the 2023-27 cycle.

The board also benefits from sponsorships, ticket sales, merchandise, international cricket rights and its share of ICC revenues. India's huge television and digital audience allows broadcasters and sponsors to command a premium, while the emergence of the Women's Premier League has added another significant commercial property.

The BCCI's dominance becomes clearer when compared with the rest of the list. At $2.2 billion, its estimated net worth is more than 27 times that of Cricket Australia, the second-ranked board at $79 million.

The financial strength also gives Indian cricket considerable room to invest in infrastructure, player contracts, domestic competitions and talent development while continuing to generate substantial commercial returns.

Australia, England continue to hold top-three spots

Cricket Australia remains second on the list with an estimated net worth of $79 million, while the England and Wales Cricket Board occupies third place with $59 million. Both boards have strong domestic cricket ecosystems and long-established international markets, helping them remain comfortably ahead of most other governing bodies. Australia's financial strength is supported by the Big Bash League, international cricket and major broadcast partnerships. Its domestic and international rights, along with sponsorship agreements, provide multiple revenue streams beyond Test cricket.

The ECB, meanwhile, benefits from the commercial value of England's international teams, domestic competitions and broadcast rights. The Hundred, alongside traditional competitions such as county cricket, adds another commercial property to its portfolio. The presence of two established cricket economies behind India underlines the financial divide at the top of the sport. However, even Australia and England remain far behind the BCCI, highlighting just how valuable India's cricket market has become.

Pakistan claims fourth spot, Bangladesh fifth

The Pakistan Cricket Board occupies fourth place with an estimated net worth of $55 million, narrowly ahead of the Bangladesh Cricket Board at $51 million. Pakistan's financial position has been helped by the growth of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which has become one of the country's most important cricket properties. Along with the PSL, the PCB earns through international broadcast rights, sponsorships, ticket sales and its share of ICC revenues.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, sits fifth with an estimated net worth of $51 million. The BCB's revenue streams include broadcast agreements, sponsorships, ticket sales and domestic cricket, with the Bangladesh Premier League providing an important franchise-based property. The narrow gap between Pakistan and Bangladesh shows how competitive the middle of the rankings is. While neither board comes close to the commercial scale of the BCCI, both have built sizeable cricket economies around strong domestic audiences and growing franchise competitions.

South Africa, Zimbabwe lead the bottom half of top 10 list

Cricket South Africa is sixth on the list with an estimated net worth of $47 million, followed by Zimbabwe Cricket at $38 million.

South Africa remains one of the sport's historically important cricket markets and has multiple sources of income, including international broadcast rights, sponsorships and domestic competitions. Its financial position can also receive a major boost when India tours the country, given the enormous commercial value of India's matches.

A previous estimate cited by NDTV suggested that a 30-day India tour could generate around $68.7 million for CSA.

Zimbabwe's $38 million valuation puts it seventh, ahead of Sri Lanka, the West Indies and New Zealand. The remaining three boards are valued at $20 million, $15 million and $9 million, respectively.

Sri Lanka Cricket continues to benefit from international cricket and the Lanka Premier League, while the West Indies has the Caribbean Premier League as a major commercial property. New Zealand Cricket rounds out the top 10 at $9 million, despite operating in a market considerably smaller than those of the leading boards.

How cricket boards earn money

Cricket boards have traditionally relied on a combination of broadcasting rights, sponsorships, ticket sales and international cricket, but franchise leagues have transformed the financial model. The biggest boards can now monetise almost every major part of the sport — from television and digital rights to jersey sponsorships, stadium advertising, merchandise and hospitality.

Domestic T20 leagues have become particularly valuable because they provide boards with additional broadcast and commercial properties. The BCCI's IPL is the clearest example, but Australia's Big Bash League, Pakistan's PSL, Bangladesh's BPL and the Caribbean Premier League also contribute significantly to their respective cricket ecosystems.

Another important source is the ICC's revenue distribution. Full-member boards receive a share of the international governing body's earnings, while bilateral series can generate substantial broadcast and sponsorship income.

Hosting a high-profile team such as India can be particularly lucrative because of the size of the Indian audience and the resulting demand from broadcasters and advertisers. International fixtures, therefore, are not merely sporting events but major commercial assets.

Together, media rights, sponsorships, franchise leagues, ticketing, ICC distributions and commercial partnerships determine how successfully a cricket board can convert the popularity of the sport into financial strength.