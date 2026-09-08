Fans seek smarter TV recommendations for live games: Nielsen report

There may be more sports to watch than ever, but finding the game itself is becoming a challenge for many fans. With live coverage spread across television channels, streaming platforms and apps, viewers are often left searching for where a particular event is being shown.

A new global report by Gracenote, Nielsen’s content intelligence business, found that 26 per cent of sports fans are always or often unable to identify the channel or service carrying a specific event. The study found that TV home screens could help close that gap, with 85 per cent of respondents wanting information on upcoming games and where to watch.

Younger fans face bigger discovery gap

The difficulty in finding live sports is particularly pronounced among younger viewers. Thirty-six per cent of respondents aged 18-34 said they frequently cannot determine where to watch the sports they want.

Internet search is another major tool for finding sports coverage, with more than two-thirds of respondents using it. But that route does not always provide the information fans need. In the US, 32 per cent of respondents said search results always or often lacked accurate information about locally televised games.

Fans open to more sports subscriptions

The fragmented viewing landscape could also present an opportunity for media providers. The report found that 68 per cent of respondents subscribe to at least one service because of its sports offering.

There is scope for further subscriptions as well, with half of respondents saying they would be likely to add another service to gain access to their preferred sports programming.

Centralised information could simplify viewing

Gracenote tested the appeal of a more unified sports-viewing experience by giving respondents access to a custom web demonstration powered by Gracenote On Sports.

The interface brought together real-time schedules for linear television and streaming services, viewing options across channels and apps, statistics and links to content available on multiple platforms.

The response pointed to a strong preference for having this information in one place. Ninety-one per cent said centralising sports information, including where to watch specific games, would make it easier to find the events they want.

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Sports viewing goes beyond live games

Fans are also consuming sports content outside live competition. Seventy-seven per cent of respondents said they watch sports-related programming in addition to live events.

Highlights are particularly popular, with 38 per cent saying they prefer watching highlights to full games. That broad viewing behaviour gives platforms opportunities to keep audiences engaged before and after live events through related programming, analysis and other content.

Gracenote highlights role of unified sports hubs

Trent Wheeler, head of product innovation at Gracenote, said fans have more ways than ever to engage with sports, but the proliferation of apps and services has made live games and other programming harder to find.

He said bringing schedules, where-to-watch information, highlights and other content into a single experience could make sports discovery simpler while helping platforms differentiate their offerings.

Gracenote On Sports provides sports data, video metadata, schedules, viewing links and imagery through a single API. Its coverage extends across more than 75 sports and 340 leagues in over 50 countries.

The platform also uses Gracenote IDs to connect teams, leagues and events with broadcasts, viewing options and related programming. This enables platforms to create unified sports hubs that direct viewers towards live coverage or recordings while also surfacing highlights, analysis, documentaries and other related content.

Survey covers six markets

The 2026 Gracenote Global Sports Fan Survey was conducted online from June 29 to July 8 among 3,000 adults across Australia, Brazil, Germany, Mexico, the UK and the US.

Around 500 respondents were surveyed in each country. Participants were aged 18 or older and were required to watch sports on television.