India a key market as SA20 looks to widen global audience: COO Lynn Naude

SA20 is looking to sponsorship renewals and hospitality for commercial growth as it focuses on strengthening its six existing franchises ahead of its fifth season, scheduled to run from January 17 to February 21, 2027.

Lynn Naude, chief operating officer of South Africa’s franchise cricket league, says its fourth season was its strongest commercially, with attendance rising 13 per cent and 22 of its 34 matches selling out. In an interview with Anish Kumar, she discusses the league’s revenue opportunities, its links with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, plans to attract Indian audiences and the conditions that would shape expansion. Edited excerpts:

How did SA20 perform commercially in its fourth season?

I think season four has been our strongest commercially, and we have been fortunate to grow season on season. Attendance was up by 13 per cent, and we sold out 22 of our 34 matches.

That is central to the value we can offer partners because we are able to deliver an audience for them. It also makes for a good broadcast product: Stadiums are full, and there is an energy. It benefits franchise revenues, too, because more people attending means more spending on food, drinks and other offerings.

We are still building towards long-term sustainability, but I think we are on the right track and everything is pointing in the right direction.

Which revenue streams offer the greatest growth opportunities over the next three seasons?

I think the next three seasons will be fairly steady. A lot of sponsorships are coming up for renewal, and we can look back at the value we have created over the last three seasons, the consistency of the audience we deliver and its diversity.

We are seeing more South African brands invest in sponsorship as a marketing tool, something they did not previously do in other sports. Between the franchises and the league, sponsorship is probably one of the key areas of growth.

Hospitality also depends on the time of year. Holding the tournament during the festive period made hospitality sales a little trickier because many people were on leave. This season falls during school term and working time, so interest in hospitality is greater.

The revenue opportunity is a mix of these factors, depending on the window. What is encouraging is the interest from South African companies in investing in cricket and SA20, either through the league or the franchises.

How do you balance increasing ticket revenue with keeping the tournament affordable for families?

We are fortunate that the value proposition is good. Having a match a day is challenging because there is a finite number of cricket fans. While we are always trying to attract new fans, repeat attendance is important.

When we look at ticketing with our franchises, we make sure there is always an entry-level ticket available. Hospitality and premium tickets potentially offer more room to increase prices and support revenue.

We are deliberate about keeping an entry-level price available. Ideally, a family of four should be able to attend three matches and still find it affordable.

How are you using the tournament window and scheduling to encourage attendance?

We have looked back at season two to see what worked well and what we can learn from for season five.

Our window is a little longer this season. That has allowed Mondays to become rest days, except for the first Monday, and increased the number of weekend games, when more people can attend.

We have been deliberate about scheduling, with double-headers on Saturdays, a Sunday game and a Friday game. Having Mondays off has given us some flexibility.

We are optimistic and will push hard to sell out our opening games, which has always been a strategy of ours. We have to keep believing in the product.

Our fan survey shows that South Africans look forward to January and SA20. For those of us who work on it all year, it can feel like more of the same, but fans cannot wait for the tournament to return. We will also rely on the children to keep reminding their parents that it is time to go to the cricket.

Is SA20 considering expansion beyond its six franchises?

Our immediate focus is to strengthen a six-team competition and deliver another successful season. The six franchises believed in us from the beginning. It is important to make sure they are safe, secure and being looked after before we start looking at expansion.

The franchise landscape is changing dramatically. Expansion would need to be right for us commercially and from a cricket point of view, taking into account the depth of South African talent and the window available.

It continues to be discussed, but a few pieces of the puzzle need to come together. For now, we are rowing our own boat, working well with our franchises and continuing to establish the league and the teams.

Which elements of the IPL business model have worked for SA20, and what have you adapted for South Africa?

The fundamentals have worked well: A city-based franchise league and strong owners. We were fortunate with the ownership group we attracted. Bringing that experience into a young league has been central to the momentum we have built.

A product anchored in cricket but built around entertainment is something the IPL does exceptionally well. Our task has been to localise that.

We are much more of a day game than perhaps the IPL is. We are less about the glitz and more about the summer. We have a great summer window and have approached it with families in mind.

Our product looks a little different because we are embracing what South Africa offers, both to someone coming to play cricket and to someone coming to watch it.

How do you plan to build SA20’s audience in India and convert that interest into commercial value?

Conquering India (audience) is a big task, but having sister franchises gives us an entry point for fans, whether they support Sunrisers, Chennai Super Kings or others, to connect with us.

The profile of South African players who play in the IPL also helps. Those connections allow us to attract Indian audiences. In terms of conversion, that means increased viewership for us. We have also had one or two fan viewings in India involving some of our core franchises.

Are those fan viewings similar to the IPL’s fan parks?

They are more like fan viewings. We would work, for instance, with Sunrisers Hyderabad fans. When there is a final, we would put on a viewing, more indoors than a large outdoor event, to bring those fans together.

It gives them an opportunity to come together as Sunrisers Eastern Cape fans, even though they support Hyderabad, and celebrate the team in Hyderabad.

How has SA20 helped develop South African cricket’s bench strength and emerging talent?

With four seasons behind us, that is probably one of the most fulfilling things about the league. Cricket South Africa’s commitment to making all its international players available to us was central to when we started.

Since then, a lot of young players have come through. As we go into our season five auction, we have been looking at their journeys, from initially being rookies to now almost being stalwarts in their teams.

The platform has also given them exposure to franchises around the world. We are proud that, at the last IPL, South Africa had the highest representation of international players in the tournament. We have gone from eight to, I think, 21, from season one to season four.

Looking at the young players coming through now, I think we will see that cycle repeat itself with players whose names we do not yet know.

Take Lhuan-dre Pretorius. He entered the auction as an under-19 player and was one of our rookies in season two. He did not play in his first season because he was on under-19 World Cup duty. When he made his debut, he opened the batting with Joe Root. I think it has been quite transformational for him.

Could cricket move towards a football-style league structure? How sustainable would that be?

Cricket’s calendar is evolving quickly. There are many more franchise leagues now than when we started in 2023. I think they will be a permanent part of the cricket calendar, and the commercial potential is there.

They offer year-round relationships with fans and stronger global brands for teams investing across multiple leagues. The growth in leagues also means greater investment in the game.

I think we will probably end up with category A tournaments and perhaps a second category, with tournaments feeding into one another.

International cricket and franchise cricket play different roles and need to complement each other. In South Africa, playing for your country remains an aspiration and a goal for our cricketers.

We want to be the best we can within a healthy global calendar. Our focus is on our role within that calendar and how we support the broader cricket ecosystem.

How is SA20 preparing for a calendar in which players increasingly compete across multiple leagues?

We have to take our lead from the International Cricket Council (ICC) as well. It is taking franchise cricket and its role seriously, and I know a task group has been put together to look into this.

I do not think all leagues will necessarily be seen equally. Every league will have to establish its role in the broader ecosystem. The starting point is to understand the ICC’s approach to franchise leagues and then adapt around that.

We are seeing more players compete across multiple leagues. That ecosystem will change a lot over the next couple of years, so we are keeping an eye on it.

The discussion continues, but we cannot see into the future. We are looking at different possibilities to understand how we fit in and how we can strengthen the global cricket ecosystem.

Is SA20 working on travel packages for overseas spectators, particularly from India?

All stakeholders recognise this as an opportunity. We are in close talks with SA Tourism and the Western Cape tourism authority in Cape Town.

The Cricket World Cup in South Africa next year will provide impetus. A direct flight would be a game changer for us, and I know the government is pushing hard on that.

India is one of our key markets, and some of our franchises were looking into package offerings last season. The other market is the UK, whose travellers naturally visit South Africa over the festive season, moving from their winter into our summer.

Some of the evidence is anecdotal, but through our community team and emails, we see interest from UK audiences asking when tickets go on sale and how to get them.

We will work with the franchises to build on that interest. I think 2027 provides an opportunity through the World Cup. First-time visitors will hopefully have a positive experience, and we can build on it.

How can Indian fans visit South Africa for SA20 before the World Cup, and what is being done to make travel easier?

Yes, absolutely. Another positive development is the work on an electronic visa system, particularly for India and China, which are two key markets.

It is working extremely well. Travellers coming to South Africa can have their visas processed in up to five days and then get on a plane. The system has been running for about 18 months.

We are using it more for external parties from India coming to South Africa, and it has been efficient. The government is working hard to remove the stumbling blocks and make it as easy as possible for Indian travellers to visit.

How is SA20 working with other stakeholders on stadium improvements ahead of the 2027 World Cup?

SA20 is not responsible for delivering anything related to the Cricket World Cup. But we have a working group involving the local organising committee, SA20 and Cricket South Africa, which has been in place for the last 18 months to two years.

We work together to prioritise stadium improvements and maintenance that will affect all of us. That includes changing rooms, lights, pitches, dugouts, seating, bathrooms and the fan experience. Cricket facilities, including warm-up nets, are a core focus.

In the build-up to the World Cup, all six of the main SA20 stadiums have got new LED lights, which has been fantastic for us.

The stakeholders are working together to ensure investment benefits the World Cup, SA20 and Cricket South Africa over the longer term.

The cities are already looking at the fan experience. South Africa’s main metropolitan areas have hosted cricket, rugby and football World Cups before, and that experience will be important in staging a successful World Cup.