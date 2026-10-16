Indian Super League 2026-27 garners 65 million YouTube views in first week

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season recorded 65 million YouTube views and reached 52 million viewers across five matches during its opening week, marking a strong start for the competition's digital broadcast. The season began on October 10, with Bengaluru FC beating Sporting Club Delhi 3-2 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

The opening week generated 16.8 million engaged views and 1.6 million live interactions through chat messages and reactions. The league's YouTube channel also gained 120,000 subscribers, taking its total subscriber base to 2.7 million.

NorthEast vs Mohun Bagan leads the viewership chart

NorthEast United FC versus Mohun Bagan Super Giant was the most-viewed fixture on the English feed, recording 17 million views. Inter Kashi versus Kerala Blasters FC registered the highest peak concurrent viewership on the English feed, at 349,073 viewers.

All ISL matches are available live and free on YouTube, alongside television coverage on Sony Sports Network and streaming on SonyLIV. The season runs until May 31, 2027.

ISL 2026-27 opening week: Viewership and engagement

The opening fixture between Bengaluru FC and Sporting Club Delhi generated 8.9 million YouTube views across the reported formats, with peak concurrent viewership on the English feed reaching 85,277.

Inter Kashi versus Kerala Blasters FC recorded the highest peak concurrent viewership on the English feed, at 349,073, while NorthEast United FC versus Mohun Bagan Super Giant led the Hindi feed with 100,660 viewers.

ALSO READ: Netflix secures exclusive rights to broadcast 2030 FIFA World Cup in Spain The latter fixture also recorded 17 million views on the English feed, making it the most-viewed match in that language. Across the five fixtures, the league registered 16.8 million engaged views and 1.6 million live interactions, while 120,000 new subscribers took its YouTube channel's total to 2.7 million.

ISL 2026-27 week 1 results

Bengaluru FC opened their campaign with a 3-2 victory over Sporting Club Delhi on October 10, while FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC played out a 1-1 draw on the same day. On October 11, Kerala Blasters FC defeated Inter Kashi FC 2-0, and Churchill Brothers FC Goa beat Mumbai City FC 2-1.

NorthEast United FC completed the opening week's fixtures with a 1-0 win over Mohun Bagan Super Giant on October 12.

ISL 2026-27 week 2 schedule

The second matchweek begins on October 16, when Mohun Bagan Super Giant travel to face Sporting Club Delhi at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 7:30 pm IST.

October 17 features two matches, with Inter Kashi taking on Odisha FC at 5 pm IST at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune, followed by Bengaluru FC hosting Chennaiyin FC at 7:30 pm IST at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

On October 18, Churchill Brothers will face East Bengal at 5 pm IST at the Fatorda Stadium, before NorthEast United FC meet Kerala Blasters FC at 7:30 pm IST at the Sarusajai Stadium. The matchweek concludes on October 19, with Punjab FC hosting Mumbai City FC at 7:30 pm IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.