In Hyderabad, DAZN teams help plan live sports broadcasts and make sure the advertising reaches viewers. Fanatics chose the same city to help build a retail business that can change which team shirts it offers fans as results come in.

Prasanth Shanthakumaran, partner and head of the sports sector at KPMG in India, used a cricket delivery to explain what broadcasters of other sports could offer Indian viewers. “A ball in cricket generates 50 data points,” he told Business Standard, citing how it spins, where it pitches and where the batter sends it. He sees scope for badminton broadcasts to give viewers more of that detail.

In its September 2025 Sportlight report, KPMG estimated that India’s sports-focused global capability centres (GCCs), the in-house operations of international companies, represented a market of about $500 million (Rs 4,300 crore). It put the segment’s potential at $2–3 billion by 2030. Across industries, India had 2,117 GCCs with 2.36 million employees and $98.4 billion in revenue in FY26, according to Nasscom and Zinnov

From live broadcasts to team shirts

DAZN opened its Hyderabad technology centre in 2023. When it expanded in July 2025, the UK-based company said it planned to invest a further Rs 500 crore over three years and employ more than 3,000 people in the city by the end of 2026, The Times of India reported. Its Hyderabad teams work on Android apps and cloud security. The group has a 10-year agreement with the US National Football League (NFL) to distribute Game Pass International.

Fanatics opened its first Indian technology centre in Hyderabad in 2018. The merchandise partner of the NFL and the National Basketball Association said its Hyderabad office would house more than 300 employees across functions including commerce engineering, product and support.

At the 2018 opening, Matt Madrigal, then Fanatics’ chief technology and product officer, explained why an apparel company was hiring engineers. To sell online worldwide and design and manufacture its own clothing, “we need to invest in world-class engineering talent”, he had said.

Nike said on October 1 that its India-based staff would move in phases to a planned Bengaluru campus serving Nike, Jordan Brand and Converse. Puma is setting up a centre in Pune for global e-commerce engineering, while Adidas runs procurement and finance services from Chennai. In men’s professional tennis, Infosys helped develop the ATP Tour’s app and statistics centre as a technology supplier under a partnership renewed through 2028.

Inside KPMG’s Bengaluru sports lab

KPMG’s October report put India’s sports market at about $21 billion in FY26, with cricket accounting for 75–80 per cent. Shanthakumaran estimated the sports technology segment at about $1.2 billion. On November 13, KPMG opened its Sports Technology Hub in Bengaluru, where it demonstrates tools for digital ticketing, athlete performance analysis and sponsorship measurement.

The lab had about 25 tools to demonstrate, Shanthakumaran said, including software KPMG had developed itself. “We also have lots of tech available by IBM, by our partners, globally, which we want to bring and showcase,” he said.

For a federation deciding which athletes to support, the problem starts with its records. “A federation needs it for player enrolment, monitoring. Then if they have to give benefits to a high performer, they need to know who are the performers in different states,” Shanthakumaran said of the technology.

Shanthakumaran used India’s Asian Games results to explain the platform KPMG was planning. A federation could look up its medallists by event and home state. State officials could use the same records when deciding which sports to support. The aim, he said, was “to collate the data, bring it sport-wise, event-wise”.

The value of reaching a rider between races

Shanthakumaran pointed to the Indian Premier League to explain how an audience translates into income for a governing body. “Everybody is watching the game. That’s why advertisers come in, that money gets pulled into the media side, media is paying BCCI,” he said, referring to the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

KPMG advises the Cycling Federation of India on grassroots events and helps it raise money from companies, Shanthakumaran said. The federation already publishes a race calendar and results. Its FY26 accounts show Rs 5.70 lakh in rider licence fee receipts and a combined expense of Rs 2 lakh for live streaming and social media.

Shanthakumaran described the value of that register from the rider’s side. “If I am enrolled with the cycling federation, I will get continuous information on what’s happening in cycling in India, which events are going to happen,” he said. “So there is an opportunity to connect me as a consumer, actually.”