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IPL 2026 sets new viewership record with 515 million opening weekend reach

The opening matches generated a staggering 32.6 billion minutes of watch-time, marking a 26% increase compared to the previous season's first two games.

Virat Kohli starred for RCB in the opening weekend of IPL 2026

Virat Kohli starred for RCB in the opening weekend of IPL 2026

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 8:34 PM IST

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The TATA IPL 2026 has kicked off in record-breaking fashion, with the opening weekend drawing a massive combined reach of over 515 million viewers across linear television and digital platforms. Driven by two high-scoring encounters featuring successful 200-plus run chases, the tournament has already set new benchmarks in audience engagement and consumption.
 
Record-breaking engagement across platforms
 
The opening matches generated a staggering 32.6 billion minutes of watch-time, marking a 26% increase compared to the previous season’s first two games. The surge in viewership highlights the growing appetite for live cricket in India, especially when paired with thrilling on-field action.
 
 
Connected TV (CTV) emerged as a major growth driver, with reach increasing by 30% and concurrency jumping by an impressive 61%. Meanwhile, linear television also saw strong gains, with the first two matches registering a 24% rise in TV ratings compared to previous seasons. 

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Enhanced viewing experience drives growth
 
A key factor behind the surge has been the introduction of innovative and differentiated viewing experiences. One of the standout features this season is the CTV Hindi feed, which includes insights from former cricketing greats such as Ravichandran Ashwin, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, and Irfan Pathan. This watch-along format has added a fresh and immersive dimension, blending expert analysis with fan engagement.
 
Leadership speaks on IPL’s growing impact
 
Ishan Chatterjee, CEO, Sports, JioStar, emphasized the scale of the tournament, stating, “TATA IPL 2026 has opened at record scale, with deeper engagement than ever before across all platforms. This reinforces both the unmatched scale of live cricket in India and JioStar’s position as the definitive home of cricket.”
 
He further added, “We are seeing strong growth in reach and engagement, along with clear value and outcomes for all our partners. Live cricket continues to be the most effective environment to drive real brand outcomes at scale.”
 
IPL Chairman Arun Singh Dhumal echoed similar sentiments, saying, “The start to the season has been extremely encouraging. The combination of high-quality cricket and enhanced viewing experiences is clearly resonating with fans across the country.”
 
BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia also highlighted the league’s evolution: “The opening weekend numbers are a strong reflection of the deep and enduring connection that fans have with the IPL.”
 
A promising season ahead
 
With strong sponsor backing and record-breaking numbers already in place, IPL 2026 has set the tone for what could be its biggest season yet. The early success underlines the league’s unmatched popularity and its ability to continually innovate, ensuring fans remain at the heart of the experience.

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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 8:34 PM IST

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