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Home / Sports / Business / IPL 2027 auction in Goa on December 16; retentions due November 15: Reports

IPL 2027 auction in Goa on December 16; retentions due November 15: Reports

The day-long mini-auction will coincide with India's second ODI against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru and will be the last in the current cycle before a mega auction ahead of the 2028 season

IPL auction

IPL auction. File Photo: Sportzpics for IPL

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2026 | 6:30 PM IST

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The players’ auction for the 20th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) is set to be held in Goa on December 16. The IPL 2027 auction will be a mini-auction, which will give the franchises an opportunity to reshape their squads before a mega auction in 2028.
 
Cricket news website Cricinfo reported that the auction is scheduled for December 16, 2026, and the deadline for player retentions is November 15. The BCCI has not officially announced the dates yet.
 
The IPL 2027 mini-auction will be completed over a single day, coinciding with the second One-Day International (ODI) between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. 
IPL 2027 auction: Player shortlist to follow retentions
 
 
After franchises finalise their retentions, the IPL will circulate the pool of registered players for teams to identify their preferred options.
 
The final auction list, together with the sequence of player sets, will be shared in the week before the bidding.

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Delhi Capitals involved in both completed trades
 
While teams prepare their retention lists, activity in the trade window has remained limited. Only two trades have been completed since the 2026 season ended, with Delhi Capitals (DC) involved in both.
 
In June, Lucknow Super Giants exchanged Rishabh Pant for DC wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. More recently, DC sent fast bowler T Natarajan to Sunrisers Hyderabad, bringing uncapped leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari into their squad in return.
 
Under IPL rules, the trading window opens a month after a season concludes and remains available until a week before the auction. It reopens after the auction and runs until a month before the following season begins.
 
IPL 2027 season dates await confirmation
 
The auction timetable comes ahead of confirmation of the tournament’s playing schedule.
 
When the IPL outlined windows for three future seasons in 2024, it earmarked March 14 to May 30 for the 2027 edition. However, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia indicated after the board’s annual general meeting in September that the competition could begin towards the end of March.
 
The final dates for the season have yet to be settled.
 
Mega auction and new media rights cycle in 2028
 
Beyond the coming season, franchises face a larger squad-building exercise through the mega auction scheduled ahead of IPL 2028.
 
That auction will also mark the transition to the league’s next media rights cycle. The BCCI has yet to issue the tender for those rights.
 
The previous media rights sale, conducted in 2022, fetched Rs 48,390.5 crore, equivalent to approximately $6.2 billion.
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Cricket News IPL News Sports News

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First Published: Oct 26 2026 | 6:30 PM IST