IPL vs NFL, NBA and EPL: How India's T20 powerhouse stacks up globally

The recent surge in franchise valuations, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) being sold to a global consortium led by Aryaman Vikram Birla of the Aditya Birla Group for $1.78 billion (about ₹16,600 crore) and Rajasthan Royals sold to a consortium led by US-based tech entrepreneur Kal Somani at around $1.63 billion (about ₹15,300 crore), has once again pushed the Indian Premier League (IPL) into the global spotlight. The RCB deal, involving investors such as the Aditya Birla Group, the Times of India Group and Blackstone, and the Rajasthan Royals deal, which includes investors linked to the Walmart and Ford families, highlight how IPL franchises are increasingly being treated as premium global sports assets, drawing strong private equity interest. What began in 2008 as a domestic T20 competition has evolved into one of the most commercially powerful sporting properties in the world. Backed by record-breaking media rights, strong advertiser demand and unmatched audience reach, the IPL is now frequently compared with global heavyweights such as the National Football League (NFL), the English Premier League (EPL) and the National Basketball Association (NBA).

But where does it stand when compared with the NFL, EPL or NBA?

Is IPL among the world’s biggest sports leagues by revenue?

In absolute terms, the IPL still trails the world’s biggest leagues by a significant margin. The NFL remains the undisputed leader, generating over $20 billion annually, according to Statista data. The EPL reported revenues of £6 billion ($7.5 billion) for the 2022–23 season, while the NBA generates between $10–12 billion annually.

“Revenue-wise, the IPL is the smallest. The NFL is around $18–20 billion, the NBA $10–12 billion, the EPL around $8 billion, and the IPL is roughly $3.5–4 billion,” said Prashant Joglekar, lead sports business analyst at SportsBiznet. “It is the youngest kid on the block.”

He added that direct comparisons can be misleading.

“We should not get into this trap right now. These properties have different legacies and were built for different purposes. The EPL operates within a football system that dates back to 1888. It is not fair to compare a 150-year-old legacy with the IPL,” Joglekar said.

But total revenue alone does not capture the IPL’s unique strength.

Why IPL punches above its weight in global sports

Unlike most global leagues that run for several months, the IPL operates within a tightly packed two-month window, yet delivers extraordinary audience numbers and commercial returns within this limited timeframe.

The 2023 IPL season recorded over 449 million TV viewers, while digital viewership on JioCinema hit record highs.

This compressed format creates a distinct economic dynamic.

“If you look at the number of matches, the NFL has over 270 games, the NBA more than 1,200, and the EPL 380. The IPL has just 74 matches squeezed into two months,” Joglekar said. “If per-match revenue intensity is considered, the IPL is at the top. It is more efficient and more intense.”

Few leagues compress as much economic value into such a short window as the IPL.

Media rights and broadcast power drive IPL’s rise

At the heart of the IPL’s economic engine lies its media rights deal. The 2023–27 cycle fetched ₹48,390 crore ($6.2 billion), making it one of the most valuable sports media deals globally.

This translates into a per-match value of roughly $13–15 million, placing the IPL among the top leagues globally in terms of match-level monetisation.

The IPL’s twin revenue streams, the broadcast on Star Sports and the digital streaming on JioCinema, have further broadened audience reach and improved monetisation efficiency.

The format itself plays a key role in this commercial strength.

“Cricket, especially T20, is designed for brands. After every over, there is a break where ads can be inserted. Strategic time-outs and innings breaks create multiple commercial slots,” Joglekar said. “This gives it a structural advantage over sports like football, which has continuous play.”

This is why IPL teams are increasingly viewed less as conventional cricket clubs and more as scarce media-linked assets.

But Joglekar also flagged a constraint. The broadcasting market has consolidated, mainly under JioHotstar, making it harder to assume a sharp rise in rights values in the next cycle.

Franchise valuations: Catching up with global giants?

Recent transactions suggest IPL franchises are rapidly closing the gap with global peers. Rajasthan Royals were valued at over $1.63 billion in a recent deal, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru is valued at $1.78 billion.

In comparison, the average NFL franchise is worth $5.1 billion, while top EPL clubs such as Manchester United exceed $6 billion.

Joglekar believes the valuations are backed by strong fundamentals.

“There is a 600–700 million strong cricket fan base in India, and it is increasingly middle-class and consumption-driven,” he said. “This creates strong monetisation opportunities across media rights, sponsorships and fan engagement.”

He also pointed to structural strengths.

“One key factor is India’s strong domestic cricket ecosystem, which continuously produces talent. That is something many other leagues struggle with,” he said.

At the same time, scarcity plays a role.

“Sport is one of the few live human experiences left. There is a scarcity premium, and investors, both domestic and global, are willing to pay for it,” he added.

What makes IPL different from global leagues?

The IPL’s structure sets it apart from traditional leagues. While the NFL, NBA and EPL are season-long competitions embedded in sporting calendars, the IPL operates more like a high-impact annual event.

“In terms of media and entertainment, the IPL closely follows global properties. Like the NFL has the Super Bowl halftime show, the IPL has high-impact opening ceremonies and finals entertainment,” Joglekar said.

Few countries have built a sports property of this scale in such a short time.

“In simple terms, if the NFL is a season and the EPL is a calendar, the IPL is an event, and that changes everything.”

Can IPL become a top-tier global league?

The IPL’s growth trajectory remains strong, driven by India’s expanding digital economy and rising advertiser interest.

Its model is already being replicated globally, from Australia’s Big Bash League to South Africa’s SA20 and leagues in the United States and the Caribbean.

“The IPL model is already being replicated in multiple markets. Investors are building multi-league ownership structures across countries,” Joglekar said.

However, challenges remain.

“There is pressure to expand the number of teams. If the season extends from two months to four or five months, it could dilute brand value, sponsorship intensity and audience engagement,” he warned.

Still, the broader trajectory is clear.

“Today, the IPL is no longer just a domestic league. It is a global sports property, and we are already seeing global investors coming in,” Joglekar said.

The IPL may not yet be the world’s biggest league, but it is already one of its most powerful, and arguably its most efficient.