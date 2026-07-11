JSW announced as India's performance, lifestyle partner for 2026 CWG, Asiad

JSW Inspire, the activewear brand of the JSW Group, will continue as the official sports performance and lifestyle partner of the Indian contingent for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the 2026 Asian Games in Japan after extending its partnership with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

The agreement also includes the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar and the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Riyadh, ensuring the brand remains Team India's official apparel partner across four multi-sport events this year.

The renewed deal continues a partnership that has been in place since the Tokyo Olympics cycle.

The official Team India merchandise for the CWG and Asian Games 2026 will be available through the JSW Inspire website from July 15, while sales on Myntra and Ajio will begin on July 23.

Partnership enters another multi-sport cycle

The renewed association will see JSW Inspire supply Team India's official competition and lifestyle apparel for the Commonwealth Games, scheduled in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2, before the focus shifts to the Asian Games in Japan from September 19 to October 4.

The partnership will then continue at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar from October 31 and the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Riyadh, which begin on November 28.

ALSO READ: Explained: Why English referees cannot officiate Argentina at the World Cup JSW Inspire has served as Team India's official apparel partner since the Tokyo Olympic cycle, with Indian athletes wearing the brand's kit at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Hangzhou Asian Games and the Paris Olympics.

JSW reiterates long-term sporting commitment

JSW Sports founder and director Parth Jindal said the partnership reflected the group's continued commitment to Indian sport and its efforts to build an Indian performance apparel brand around athletes' requirements.

He also said the latest collection had been designed with athletes at its core and added that the company wanted supporters across the country to back Team India by wearing the official jersey during the upcoming events.

The JSW founder further added that the group's involvement in Indian sport extended beyond apparel through investments in athlete development, coaching, high-performance programmes and sporting infrastructure.

IOA backs continuation of association

Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha said the JSW Group had played an important role in supporting India's Olympic movement over the years. She credited the company's sustained backing for helping athletes pursue success at the highest level and said the IOA looked forward to continuing the association during another busy international calendar.

Athletes also welcomed the renewal, with long-distance runner Parul Chaudhary saying performance apparel was an important part of training, recovery and competition, while boxer Preeti Sai Pawar said athletes required clothing that balanced comfort with performance demands during elite competition. Both said the Team India kit had been designed keeping athletes' needs in mind.