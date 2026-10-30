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Home / Sports / Business / JSW Sports lands Kajaria, CREX and others as Hong Kong Sixes partners

JSW Sports lands Kajaria, CREX and others as Hong Kong Sixes partners

The Hong Kong Sixes, known for its fast-paced six-a-side format, provides a different commercial proposition from conventional international cricket tournaments

JSW Sports expands international operations

JSW Sports expands international operations

Our Bureau New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2026 | 1:30 PM IST

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JSW Sports has secured multiple brand partnerships for the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes, marking its first international sports property (IP) and an expansion of its commercial operations beyond India.
 
The partnership portfolio includes Kajaria, ARM, Boldfit, CREX, Mastercoin and UE Group, among others, as the company looks to build commercial associations around the six-a-side cricket tournament. Featuring international players such as Krunal Pandya, Chris Green and Abbas Afridi, the Hong Kong Sixes offers brands an opportunity to connect with cricket audiences through a shorter, entertainment-focused format.
 
JSW Sports said the partnerships reflect the commercial potential of international sporting properties and provide brands with opportunities for visibility and consumer engagement. The development marks the company's entry into international sports sponsorship and forms part of its broader strategy to expand its presence in the global sports business.
 

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Kajaria, ARM, Boldfit among tournament partners

The partnership portfolio brings together brands from different sectors, including Kajaria, ARM, Boldfit, CREX, Mastercoin and UE Group.
 
Through these associations, JSW Sports aims to offer companies opportunities to engage with cricket audiences through tournament sponsorships and marketing activations.
 
The Hong Kong Sixes, known for its fast-paced six-a-side format, provides a different commercial proposition from conventional international cricket tournaments, with shorter matches and an entertainment-led approach.

JSW Sports expands international commercial operations

The Hong Kong Sixes represents JSW Sports' first international sporting property, extending its commercial activities beyond the domestic sports ecosystem.
 
The company is looking to develop partnerships around international tournaments and create opportunities for brands to use sporting platforms for consumer engagement and brand building.
 
Commenting on the development, Himanshu Sharma, Head of Sales at JSW Sports, said the tournament offered brands a distinctive proposition by combining cricket's appeal with a format suited to engaging fan experiences.
 
He added that the response from commercial partners reflected the opportunities available through international sporting platforms, with the company's focus remaining on building partnerships that deliver value for brands and strengthen the commercial ecosystem around sport. 

JSW Sports' presence across multiple sporting leagues

Established in 2012, JSW Sports is the sports arm of the JSW Group and has interests across several sporting properties in India and overseas.
 
Its portfolio includes Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League, Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League and Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, in which it holds a 50 per cent stake. The company also owns Pretoria Capitals, which competes in South Africa's SA20 league.
 
Through its talent management division, JSW Sports manages the commercial rights of Indian athletes, including cricketers Axar Patel, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma.
 
The company also runs the Sports Excellence Programme, supporting the training of Indian Olympic athletes, and is associated with the Inspire Institute of Sport in Vijayanagar, Karnataka.

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First Published: Oct 30 2026 | 1:30 PM IST