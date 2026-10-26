Kia selects four young Indians for Australian Open 2027 ballkids role

Kia India selected four young Indians for its Australian Open 2027 Ballkids Programme following national trials in New Delhi. The selected participants will have the opportunity to serve as official ballkids at the Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne, the company said in a media release.

The national trials were held on October 24–25 at R K Khanna Tennis Stadium, bringing together 60 participants who had qualified through city-level selections in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The programme’s selection process began with digital registrations, followed by trials in the three cities. At the national stage, participants were assessed on agility, coordination, focus, responsiveness, communication and teamwork — skills required to support professional tennis matches.

The four selected participants will gain exposure to the organisation and demands of an international Grand Slam. The programme is intended to give them a perspective on tennis beyond playing, including the discipline, coordination and teamwork involved in supporting tournament operations, the company said.

"Kia’s longstanding association with the Australian Open reflects our commitment to celebrating tennis and inspiring the next generation. Through the AO27 Ballkids Program, we are creating opportunities for young Indians to experience world-class tennis and represent India on a global sporting platform. We congratulate the four selected participants and look forward to seeing them at the Australian Open 2027 in Melbourne,” said Atul Sood, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Kia India.