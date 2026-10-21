Lxme joins Indian Women's League as title sponsor ahead of 2026-27 season

Women-focused financial platform Lxme has become the title sponsor of the Indian Women’s League (IWL) under a multi-year partnership with Capri Sports ahead of the 2026-27 season, the companies announced on Wednesday.

The announcement did not specify the value of the sponsorship or the number of years it will run.

The deal comes after Capri Sports entered into a separate 15-year partnership with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for the commercial development and marketing rights of the IWL and IWL 2. The companies described Lxme’s association as the first major sponsorship milestone following Capri’s long-term commitment to Indian women’s football.

The agreement brings a financial services brand focused on women into the country’s top-tier women’s football competition, which will begin its new season on November 13. Eight clubs will compete in 56 matches across Kolkata, Jamshedpur and Bengaluru, with the final fixtures scheduled for January 23, 2027.

Capri Sports outlines commercial ambitions for IWL

Jinisha Sharma, director and promoter of Capri Sports, said the company viewed investment in women’s sport as a commercial opportunity that required sustained backing.

“We’ve always believed that women’s sport is good business. It needs investment, attention, and the same commercial ambition that has helped build successful sporting properties around the world,” Sharma said.

She said Capri’s commitment to the league was aimed at creating value for clubs, players, fans and brands, and that Lxme’s decision to join reflected a shared approach to investing in women.

“For us, this partnership is about much more than a logo on a jersey. It’s about bringing together businesses that are willing to back their convictions and help build the future of women’s football in India,” she added.

Lxme said the sponsorship extended its focus on women’s financial independence to sport, where it saw a similar need for greater visibility and investment.

“We see a similar need in sport, where women athletes continue to deserve greater visibility, investment and opportunity,” said Priti Rathi Gupta, founder of Lxme.

The companies said they intended to support the growth of women’s football and create greater recognition and opportunities for players. The announcement, however, did not set out specific programmes under the partnership.

East Bengal lead eight-club field for 2026-27

Defending champions East Bengal FC will enter the new season after winning 13 matches and losing just once in their 2025-26 title-winning campaign. Fazila Ikwaput finished that season as the league’s leading scorer with 20 goals.

East Bengal will be joined by Sethu FC, Kickstart FC, Nita Football Academy, Gokulam Kerala FC and Garhwal United FC. HOPS FC and Juba Sangha FC complete the line-up after finishing first and second, respectively, in the 2025-26 IWL 2 competition to secure promotion.

Each club will face the other seven teams twice in the double round-robin format.

The IWL adopted a double round-robin structure in 2023-24, moving away from its earlier centralised league-cum-knockout format. Odisha FC won the title that season.

The promotion of HOPS and Juba Sangha also places the second division within the league’s wider commercial story: Capri’s rights agreement covers both the IWL and IWL 2, linking its long-term investment to two levels of the domestic competition.

“Alongside the IWL, the IWL 2 provides a valuable pathway for clubs and players to progress through the domestic structure,” AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan said.