Manchester United posts record £677.6m revenue, but £43m loss persists

Manchester United reported record revenue of £677.6 million for 2025-26 and its lowest wage bill in six years, but the gains were not enough to prevent a seventh consecutive annual loss as financing costs continued to weigh on the club.

The club's loss rose to £43 million from £33 million a year earlier, despite a recovery from 15th to third in the Premier League and a return to operating profit. It reported earnings before interest and tax of £22.6 million, its first positive result on that measure since before the pandemic. Net financing costs of £69.6 million more than offset the improvement.

Manchester United | Profitability Profitability measure 2025-26 (£m) Comparison Operating loss before player sales 16 £59 million in 2023-24 Profit on player sales 46.9 Principally Garnacho's transfer Earnings before interest and tax 22.6 First positive result since before the pandemic Net financing costs 69.6 Exceeded earnings before interest and tax Loss after tax 43 £33 million in 2024-25 The operating result before player sales, earnings before interest and tax, and loss after tax are different measures. Source: supplied financial analysis and club financial statements.

Chief executive Omar Berrada said the club had approached its summer transfer business with financial sustainability in mind. United spent £155 million on midfielders Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba during the window, while continuing to pursue a new stadium.

League finish drives record revenue

United reached its revenue high without European football or a training kit sponsor in 2025-26. Its rise up the Premier League table lifted the club's share of league distributions to more than £190 million, around £55 million higher than the previous season. Broadcasting revenue increased by £33.7 million, or 19 per cent, more than compensating for lost European income.

Other revenue streams moved in the opposite direction. Matchday income declined by £6.4 million and commercial revenue fell by £16.1 million. The club did not replace Tezos as its training kit sponsor during the year, while missing the Champions League reduced payments under its Adidas kit agreement by £10 million. Retail and merchandising income nevertheless grew by £11.9 million, or eight per cent, helped by a full year of the club's in-house e-commerce operation.

The average revenue of United's five other 'Big Six' rivals has closed much of the historical gap with the club through 2024-25. Those clubs have yet to disclose comparable figures for 2025-26.

Manchester United | Revenue vs peers Season United revenue (£m) Other Big Six average (£m) 2016-17 585 390 2024-25 665 630 2025-26 677.6 Historical values are approximate readings from the chart. Peers: Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. Source: supplied club-financial-statements chart and reported results.

Wage cuts help operating performance

United's wage bill fell by £11.3 million, or about four per cent, to £302 million, its lowest since 2019-20. Wages accounted for 44.6 per cent of revenue, the smallest share since 2008-09. Lower staffing costs, reduced bonuses in a season without European football and Marcus Rashford's loan move to Barcelona contributed to the decline.

Manchester United | Wages to revenue Season Wages / revenue 2008-09 44.00% 2021-22 66.00% 2024-25 47.00% 2025-26 44.60% Earlier ratios are estimates from the chart; 44.6 per cent for 2025-26 is reported. Source: supplied club-financial-statements chart and analysis.

Before accounting for player sales, United recorded an operating loss of £16 million, compared with £59 million two years earlier. Profits of £46.9 million on player disposals, principally Alejandro Garnacho's move to Chelsea, helped the club report the £22.6 million surplus before interest and tax.

The savings on wages did not translate directly into an equivalent cut in football costs. Annual charges for spreading transfer fees over players' contracts rose by about £15 million, taking those amortisation costs above £200 million. United's third-place finish therefore came alongside a leaner wage bill, but the cost of recent signings remains in its accounts.

Debt costs absorb the gains

Financial debt stood at £689 million at the end of June 2026, up £52 million from a year earlier. In June, United refinanced $425 million (£320 million) of senior secured notes due in 2027 with a larger $550 million (£415 million) loan. The interest rate on that portion of borrowing rose from 3.79 per cent to 5.36 per cent, adding an estimated £10 million a year to its interest bill.

The club also has a $225 million (£170 million) term loan due in August 2029. Its use of a revolving credit facility, which permits borrowing of up to £400 million, fell to £110 million at the end of June after United repaid £180 million from a peak of £290 million at the end of 2025.

The £69.6 million net financing charge exceeds the immediate cash cost because accounting adjustments also affect the figure. Cash payments associated with borrowing amounted to £44 million, comprising £36.8 million paid on the club's debts and £7.2 million in debt issue costs, mainly related to the refinancing.

Cash improves, stadium spending adds pressure

United's free cash flow remained negative at £58 million, though that was a marked improvement on the £202 million deficit a year earlier. Cash at the end of June was £67.2 million, a 13-year low and well below the roughly £300 million held before the pandemic. Stronger cash generated by operations has yet to restore consistently positive free cash flow.

Manchester United | Liquidity Liquidity measure 2024-25 (£m) 2025-26 (£m) Cash from operating activities 100 200 Free cash flow -202 -58 Cash at the end of June 67.2 Operating cash: around £100m in 2024-25 and above £200m in 2025-26 are chart estimates. The £200m entry is a lower threshold, not an exact value. Source: supplied chart and reported results.

The club spent £63.5 million in June on a 25-acre site near Old Trafford for its proposed 100,000-seat stadium. That purchase accounted for a substantial part of the year's cash outflow. United used proceeds from the larger refinanced loan to help fund the land acquisition, while the broader financing plan for the stadium remains to be settled. Ratcliffe previously invested £238.5 million, which helped pay for more than £60 million of work at the Carrington training centre, but no further injection from the current owners is expected.

One further cost eased during the year. Ruben Amorim's appointment at AC Milan after his dismissal by United reduced a potential £16.7 million severance bill for him and his staff by £8.5 million, leaving costs of about £8.2 million.

Champions League return shapes the outlook

United forecasts revenue of £740 million to £760 million for 2026-27 as Champions League football returns to Old Trafford. The club has not indicated that its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation will exceed the record £216.4 million reported for 2025-26, even with the expected increase in income.

Higher European receipts could strengthen cash generation, but the larger refinanced loan will carry a higher interest rate and the club still has transfer payments and stadium plans to fund. Its latest accounts show progress in revenue and day-to-day performance; the test is whether those gains can cover borrowing costs and future investment.