Mercedes-Benz India becomes title partner of Indian Padel Tour 2026-27

Mercedes-Benz India has become the title partner of the Indian Padel Tour (IPT) for the 2026-27 season, betting on a young, urban racket sport that has seen its player base and sporting infrastructure expand sharply over the past three years.

The season will comprise 19 professional tournaments across 10 major cities. It will begin in Mumbai in August 2026 and conclude in Bengaluru in June 2027, according to PadelPark India, which operates the tour.

The competition will be called the Mercedes-Benz Indian Padel Tour. Its calendar will include Grand Slams, City Opens and special events, with competitions for players across different levels.

Mercedes-Benz taps fast-growing urban sport

Padel, generally played in doubles on a compact court enclosed by glass walls, has emerged as a premium recreational sport in India’s major cities. Its relatively low entry barrier, shorter learning curve and social format have helped it attract players from tennis and other racket sports, as well as first-time participants.

India now has an estimated 100,000 padel players and around 500 courts, according to the India Padel Report 2026 by sports-booking platform Hudle and consultancy CAA Portas. The number of courts has increased fivefold from around 100 in 2023, while the player base has grown from about 1,000 over the same broad period.

The report is based on Hudle’s booking and participation data, which the platform says accounts for more than 90 per cent of padel bookings in the country. The figures are industry estimates rather than an official census of courts and players.

The profile of padel’s early adopters also offers a fit with Mercedes-Benz’s target market. About 55 per cent of the players covered by the report were between 27 and 39 years old. It also found that 79 per cent of padel users on Hudle accessed the platform through Apple’s iOS devices, which the report used as a proxy for the sport’s concentration among higher-spending consumers.

The association was announced alongside the launch of the Mercedes-AMG E 53 HYBRID 4MATIC+, Mercedes-Benz India’s first electrified AMG E-Class model.

Mercedes-Benz said the partnership would extend its focus on performance and customer experiences beyond automobiles and into sport.

“For us, performance extends beyond the car and into the experiences we build with our customers and communities, whether that’s on a racetrack or, as we’ve seen recently, on a padel court through our partnership with the Indian Padel Tour,” said Santosh Iyer, managing director and chief executive officer of Mercedes-Benz India.

He said the AMG E 53 HYBRID reflected the company’s focus on precision engineering and personalised ownership experiences for Indian customers.

Repeat players drive padel growth

The growth in padel is no longer being driven only by first-time users. The average number of games played annually by each padel user on Hudle rose 73 per cent, from 5.3 to 9.2, according to the report.

Regular and heavy users accounted for 34.5 per cent of the platform’s padel base, while the 12-month player-retention rate stood at 55 per cent. The figures indicate that a section of players is beginning to adopt padel as a recurring fitness and leisure activity rather than a one-off experience.

The sport’s participation base is also gradually widening. Women accounted for 16 per cent of new padel users on Hudle in 2025, up from 9 per cent in 2022, although participation remains predominantly male.

Growth has so far been concentrated in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Chandigarh, where private operators have invested in courts, coaching and club facilities. The limited supply of courts, particularly in high-demand urban markets, has also kept playing costs above those of more established racket sports.

The expansion has attracted investments from sporting organisations, venue operators and prominent personalities. However, the market remains at an early stage compared with established padel markets in Europe and Latin America.

Jigar Doshi, co-founder of PadelPark India, said the tour was established to build the competitive structure needed for the long-term development of the sport.

“This partnership is not just about supporting tournaments; it is a shared commitment to building the future of padel in India and establishing the country as one of the world’s most exciting emerging markets for the sport,” he said.

Pratik Doshi, co-founder of PadelPark India, said the Mercedes-Benz association would help the tour improve the player experience, reach a wider audience and support the professionalisation of padel in the country.

PadelPark operates across court development, playing venues, coaching and competitions. Its businesses include the Indian Padel Tour, the Indian Padel Academy, court-development platform Sky Padel and the 7Padel MS Dhoni venue network.

The Hudle-CAA Portas report estimates India’s padel market at $25-30 million and projects it could reach $250-300 million by 2036, provided the expansion in courts and participation continues.