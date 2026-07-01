Olise set to break Neymar's record with blockbuster Real Madrid transfer

When Neymar joined French club Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona for a world-record transfer fee of €222 million in 2017, it sent shockwaves through the football world and redefined the transfer market. Nearly nine years later, 15-time UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid are reportedly ready to eclipse that landmark deal with a blockbuster move for France and Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise. According to media reports, the Spanish giants are lining up a €223 million move for Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, with a package worth €190 million upfront and a further €33 million in add-ons, a fee that would make the 24-year-old the most expensive signing in football history if the transfer is completed.

Real Madrid's record-breaking plan

Real Madrid's biggest signings:

Player Fee Year From Eden Hazard £102m 2019 Chelsea Jude Bellingham £87.6m 2023 Borussia Dortmund Gareth Bale £85.9m 2013 Tottenham Hotspur Cristiano Ronaldo £80m 2009 Manchester United Aurelien Tchouameni £68m 2022 Monaco

Why Madrid want Olise

Olise has rapidly emerged as one of Europe's most exciting attacking players. After progressing through the academies of Reading and Crystal Palace, the France international earned a move to Bayern Munich in 2024 and has continued his remarkable development in Germany. Comfortable on either wing or as an attacking midfielder, Olise is renowned for his close control, creativity, vision and ability to score decisive goals.

His performances alongside Kylian Mbappé during France's FIFA World Cup campaign further strengthened his reputation, convincing Madrid that he can become a cornerstone of their future attack.

If the transfer materialises, Olise could line up alongside Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham in what would be one of the strongest attacking units in European football.

Bayern Munich refuse to budge

Bayern Munich have publicly insisted that Olise is not for sale. Club president Herbert Hainer has dismissed speculation surrounding the winger's future, stating that Bayern have no intention of letting one of their key players leave. Hainer also said that no formal contact has been made by Real Madrid and stressed that relations between the two clubs remain excellent.

However, reports suggest Olise has requested talks with Bayern officials to understand whether the Bundesliga champions would consider a sale if a truly record-breaking offer arrives.

With the winger contracted until 2029, Bayern remain under no financial pressure to sell. Nevertheless, an offer exceeding €220 million would represent an unprecedented decision for any European club.

Olise to join elite group?

Should the deal go through, Olise would become the first footballer to command a transfer fee higher than Neymar's. The Brazilian's move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 has remained the benchmark for almost a decade, despite several transfers exceeding €100 million in recent years.

The reported fee would also comfortably surpass the €180 million PSG paid Monaco to sign Kylian Mbappé permanently in 2018.

Biggest transfers in football history

Rank Player From To Fee Year 1 Neymar Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain €222m 2017 2 Kylian Mbappe Monaco Paris Saint-Germain €180m 2018 3 Ousmane Dembele Borussia Dortmund Barcelona €148m 2017 4 Alexander Isak Newcastle United Liverpool €145m 2025 5 Philippe Coutinho Liverpool Barcelona €135m 2018 6 Joao Felix Benfica Atletico Madrid €127.2m 2019 7 Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund Real Madrid €127m 2023 8 Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen Liverpool €125m 2025 9 Enzo Fernandez Benfica Chelsea €121m 2023

Michael Olise career in numbers

Michael Olise has made 215 senior club appearances, scoring 48 goals across spells with Reading, Crystal Palace and Bayern Munich. Since joining Bayern Munich in 2024, he has registered 27 goals in 66 appearances. At international level, the 24-year-old has represented France at the Under-18, Under-21 and Olympic levels before breaking into the senior side, where he has scored seven goals in 20 appearances.