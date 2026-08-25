SA20 Season 4 lifts GDP contribution 23% in South Africa; jobs up 16%

South Africa's SA20 cricket league, in a massive development, contributed $406 million to the country's gross domestic product (GDP) during its fourth season, up 23 per cent from the previous year, according to an independent economic impact assessment.

The league created or sustained 9,470 annualised jobs, a 16 per cent increase from Season 3, while household income generated through the tournament rose to $106 million from $87 million. Direct expenditure also increased to $137 million from $112 million. The findings come as SA20 prepares for its fifth season, scheduled to begin on January 17, 2027.

Attendance drives higher expenditure

The rise in economic contribution came alongside increased spectator numbers during Season 4. Overall attendance grew 13 per cent, with 22 of the league's 34 matches selling out across its six host cities.

The final sold out in record time for the fourth consecutive season, underlining continued demand for the tournament. The league said increased attendance and activity around matches contributed to higher direct expenditure and economic activity in the host cities.

SA20 Commissioner Graeme Smith said the assessment showed that the league's impact extended beyond cricket and was increasingly translating into wider economic value. He said the contribution to GDP, employment and household income demonstrated the broader value that a successful South African sporting property could generate.

ALSO READ: Why is Indian Hockey struggling to produce next generation of senior stars? Smith added that the league's focus as it enters its fifth season would be to continue its growth while increasing its contribution to cricket, the host cities and the wider South African economy.

Six franchises support local economies

The assessment also measured economic activity generated across SA20's six host cities and the contribution of its six franchises.

Smith said the impact was being generated across the country, with the franchises and host cities having been important to the league's growth since its launch.

The six franchises are backed by Indian Premier League (IPL) ownership groups. Their presence has helped drive investment, attendance and economic activity in their respective markets, according to SA20.

The increase in household income to $106 million from $87 million also reflected the wider economic activity associated with the tournament. Employment generated or sustained through the league rose to 9,470 annualised jobs, compared with the previous season.

Social impact programme

SA20 also continued its social initiatives during Season 4, raising $31,200 for its social impact partner, Laureus Sport for Good Foundation.

More than 400 young Laureus beneficiaries were given the opportunity to experience live cricket during the season, extending the league's activities beyond its economic contribution.

SA20 will enter its fifth season on January 17, 2027. The Season 5 Player Auction is scheduled for October 7, ahead of another edition featuring players from the international T20 circuit.

The league said the latest economic assessment provides a measure of its contribution as it prepares for its fifth season, with the focus now shifting towards sustaining growth across its cricketing and commercial operations.