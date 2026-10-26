Skechers adds four Indian runners to its elite performance running roster

Skechers signed four Indian distance runners — Priti Lamba, Dharmender Kumar, Lovepreet Singh and Aarti Pawara — as it expands its elite athletics programme and presence in the country’s performance running segment.

The footwear company announced the association on Monday, following the 2026 Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. Three of the newly signed athletes finished among the top five in their respective Indian elite categories at the event, according to the company’s media release.

All four athletes compete in Skechers AERO Elite footwear, which the company describes as its first race-day super shoe. The release did not disclose the financial terms or duration of the agreements.

"India’s running community is growing rapidly, with more people embracing the sport and athletes continually pushing the boundaries of performance. Through our association with elite runners, we aim to celebrate the dedication, discipline and ambition that drive these athletes while strengthening Skechers’ commitment to performance running in India," said Rahul Vira, chief executive officer, Skechers South Asia.

At the Delhi Half Marathon, Lovepreet Singh finished fourth in the Indian elite men’s category with a time of 1 hour, 5 minutes and 43 seconds. Dharmender Kumar followed in fifth place, clocking 1:05:51.

Priti Lamba finished fifth in the Indian elite women’s half marathon in 1:16:40.

Separately, two other runners wearing Skechers footwear secured podium finishes. Gaurav Mathur won silver in the Indian elite men’s half marathon with a time of 1:05:11, while Bharti won gold in the Open 10K category, finishing in 38 minutes and 24 seconds, the company said. Mathur and Bharti were mentioned separately from the four athletes whose signings were announced.

The new roster includes athletes with experience across track and road running. Lamba is an Asian Games bronze medallist in the 3,000-metre steeplechase and also competes on the road-running circuit.

Meanwhile, Dharmender Kumar is a reigning champion at the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon and Lovepreet Singh as the event’s reigning defence-category champion. Pawara, the youngest of the four, competes on the national running circuit.

Skechers linked the association to the wider domestic running calendar, including events in Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Mumbai, alongside further competitions planned for 2027. The company said it would use athlete-focused content and media engagement to highlight the runners’ careers, ambitions and preparation for competition.

The signings also support the company’s promotion of its AERO footwear range across racing and training. According to Skechers, the AERO Elite is designed for competitive racing, with an emphasis on reducing weight and improving responsiveness.

Within the same range, the company positions the AERO Burst for long-distance endurance runs and the AERO Spark for daily training.

Beyond running, Skechers said its performance range spans basketball, football, golf, pickleball, padel and cricket, serving both elite athletes and recreational participants.