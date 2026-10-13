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Skechers, UFlex join DDCA as sponsors for Delhi's 2026-27 domestic season

DDCA president Rohan Jaitley said the partnerships were part of the association's efforts to strengthen its commercial relationships and provide institutional support to its teams

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA)

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2026 | 10:25 AM IST

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The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has named Skechers as its clothing sponsor and UFlex as an official partner for the 2026-27 domestic cricket season. Under the agreement, Skechers will provide apparel for Delhi's men's and women's teams across age groups competing in various Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) domestic tournaments. UFlex's logo will feature on the team kits as part of its partnership with the association.
 
The DDCA said it traditionally spent approximately Rs 50 lakh on match apparel and training kits for its men's and women's teams in previous seasons. The new sponsorship arrangement is expected to cover these clothing expenses while generating additional revenue for the association.
 
 
DDCA president Rohan Jaitley said the partnerships were part of the association's efforts to strengthen its commercial relationships and provide institutional support to its teams.

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Skechers to provide apparel for Delhi teams

As the clothing sponsor, Skechers will supply apparel for Delhi's men's and women's teams across age groups during the 2026-27 domestic season. The teams will wear the sponsored apparel while representing the state association in BCCI domestic competitions.
 
A Skechers spokesperson said the partnership would allow the company to become part of Delhi's domestic cricket setup and build its association with the sport in India.
 
The company also said it looked forward to developing a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship with the DDCA through the collaboration. 

UFlex joins as official partner

UFlex has joined the DDCA as an official partner, with its logo set to appear on the team's kits under the agreed sponsorship terms.
 
Ashok Chaturvedi, chairman and managing director of UFlex Group, said the partnership would provide the company with a platform to strengthen its presence in Indian sport. He added that the company aimed to build a successful association with the DDCA through the arrangement.
 
The partnership forms part of the DDCA's commercial agreements for the upcoming domestic season, alongside Skechers' apparel sponsorship.

DDCA outlines commercial and operational objectives

DDCA president Rohan Jaitley said the association intended to use partnerships with established brands to strengthen its domestic cricket operations and support its men's and women's teams.
 
He added that the agreements reflected the commercial value of Delhi cricket and the association's efforts to improve its operational framework.
 
The DDCA said the sponsorships would help offset its apparel expenditure while adding revenue to its commercial portfolio for the 2026-27 season.

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Topics : DDCA Domestic cricket Cricket News

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First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 10:25 AM IST