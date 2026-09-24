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T20 Mumbai League: Aspect Sports wins ninth franchise for Rs 106.88 crore

The Navi Mumbai franchise rights run for six years, with a first-season fee of Rs 12.21 crore; the MCA says the new team will widen the league's reach and create opportunities for local players

Bat and ball

The fee for the franchise’s first season is Rs 12.21 crore.

Our Bureau New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has awarded Aspect Sports the operating rights for the ninth T20 Mumbai League franchise for Rs 106.88 crore over six years. The team will represent Navi Mumbai, the association said on September 23.
 
The fee for the franchise’s first season is Rs 12.21 crore. MCA president Ajinkya Naik said the expansion would bring the league closer to players in Navi Mumbai and “create greater opportunities for emerging cricketers to showcase their talent on a competitive platform”.
 
Rajdip Gupta, chairman of the T20 Mumbai League governing council, said adding a ninth franchise would help the league reach more players and audiences across the region.
 
 
Aspect Sports is owned by Aspect Global Ventures. Its executive chairperson, Aksha Kamboj, said joining the league was part of the company’s plan to build a presence across multiple sports.
 
Rohit Sharma is the face of the T20 Mumbai League. Its 2026 edition featured Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan and Tushar Deshpande.

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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 3:16 PM IST