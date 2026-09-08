Mumbai Marathon generates Rs 602.54 crore in economic activity: Report

The Tata Mumbai Marathon’s 2026 edition generated an estimated Rs 663.23 crore in combined socio-economic and health impact, according to a report released on Tuesday, with spending on race preparation, travel and equipment extending its economic reach beyond the event itself.

The report, prepared by the International Institute of Sports Management (IISM) in collaboration with event promoter Procam International, separately estimated economic activity at Rs 602.54 crore and charitable fundraising at Rs 60.68 crore. Its findings also recorded changes in participants’ fitness habits, increased business activity and initiatives to reduce waste.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar unveiled the report at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai. She also launched registrations for the Dream Run and registered to participate.

Training and nutrition drive the running economy

Spending on health, nutrition and training accounted for Rs 277.58 crore, the largest category identified in the report. Food, accommodation and local travel generated another Rs 120.76 crore, while shoes and apparel accounted for Rs 112.88 crore. Spending on technology, gear and equipment stood at Rs 87.79 crore.

The figures indicate that the commercial opportunity around the marathon begins well before runners reach the starting line, encompassing the services and products they use to prepare.

Among businesses covered by the report, 64 per cent reported increased revenue and 67 per cent recorded higher customer footfall. About 43 per cent extended their operating hours during the marathon period.

Pawar said the event’s influence extended to industries such as tourism, travel, fitness and sports.

“While handling the responsibility of Maharashtra government’s Sports and Youth Welfare Department, I have a dream that in Maharashtra, sports should no longer remain merely a matter of competition but should become a part of everyone’s lifestyle,” she said.

Participation broadens across countries and communities

The 2026 edition attracted 70,065 participants from 46 countries, including 17,803 outstation participants, according to the report.

Women’s participation rose 11.6 per cent to 18,862, accounting for about 27 per cent of the field. Participants aged between 25 and 44 made up 60 per cent of the total.

The scale of participation has helped establish a market for running-related products and services, while bringing together recreational runners, experienced athletes and people raising funds for social causes.

“The Tata Mumbai Marathon has grown from a sporting event into a movement and an integral part of Mumbai’s identity,” said Maharashtra Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

He said the event had brought together people from different sections of society while increasing awareness of fitness and active lifestyles.

Health findings point to changes beyond race day

The report’s health findings suggest that preparation for the event influenced participants’ routines as well as their reasons for taking up running.

Among respondents, 67 per cent said they started running for health reasons, while 81 per cent prioritised nutritious meals during preparation. Three-fourths trained at least three days a week and 49 per cent reported weight loss.

Strength training was valued by 98 per cent of respondents, mental preparation by 94 per cent, and 77 per cent adopted injury-prevention methods.

These findings describe participants’ reported habits and experiences; they do not, on their own, establish that the marathon caused the health changes.

Ujjwal Mathur, president, India business and strategic accounts–growth markets, TCS, said the report helped explain the breadth of the event’s influence.

“What makes it special is the way it brings communities together, inspires healthier lifestyles, and supports causes that matter,” he said.

Fundraising takes cumulative collections past Rs 500 crore

The marathon raised Rs 60.68 crore for charitable causes, taking cumulative fundraising across 21 editions beyond Rs 500 crore.

More than 300 non-governmental organisations benefited from the platform. A total of 11,632 fundraisers launched personal campaigns, supported by more than 30,000 donors.

Of these fundraisers, 180 individuals raised more than Rs 2 lakh each, including 11 who collected over Rs 1 crore apiece. Companies also contributed through employee participation, with 194 businesses fielding 275 teams.

Vivek Singh, joint managing director of Procam International, said the event’s influence had expanded across participation, health, economic activity, philanthropy and sustainability.

“Today, the Tata Mumbai Marathon is a movement that demonstrates how sport can create meaningful and lasting change for people and the city,” he said.

Waste management and tree planting add another dimension

According to the report, all 21.8 tonnes of waste generated by the race were processed and diverted from landfills. It estimated that the effort saved 429 cubic metres of landfill space and avoided 49,147 kg of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions.

The event’s Green Bib agroforestry initiative raised Rs 1.18 crore, supporting the planting of, and commitments to plant, more than 18,000 trees. More than 6,490 supporters contributed to the initiative, which also supports farmers’ livelihoods in Solapur.

Other measures included waste segregation and recycling, repurposing event materials into shelter solutions, distributing surplus food through Mumbai Roti Bank and redistributing shoes to young girls through Maitrayana Foundation.