Tough overs begin as IPL rights likely to stagnate at $5.4 billion

These are among the findings of The IPL: Teams, Rights & Valuations, a report analysing the league’s media rights economics, franchise financials, and valuation dynamics.

The subscription-only report, released in late March by Singapore-based media consulting firm Media Partners Asia (MPA), traces the history of IPL media rights from its inception in 2008, based on a proprietary financial model. Business Standard accessed some of the top-line data featured in the report. All historical values are adjusted to a dollar-to-rupee exchange rate of ₹90.

“The competitive intensity in the rights market has diminished; the Star–Viacom18 bidding war that drove the 2023–27 spike will not be repeated. Owners and investors pricing franchises today on current earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation multiples need to factor in both the rights cycle headwind and the concentration risk it implies,” says Mihir Shah, vice-president, India, MPA, and the report’s lead author.

The IPL has created extraordinary value over two decades and remains hugely popular. Media rights for the tournament have grown sixfold across successive cycles, from $900 million to $5.4 billion. But the growth was front-loaded rather than structural, Shah says.

“The 2023–27 spike was a one-time competitive anomaly driven by Star India and Viacom18 bidding against each other. The JioStar merger has since collapsed that competition,” he adds.

Going forward, franchise value creation will depend on building non-media revenue streams, including sponsorship, ticket sales, royalties, licensing, merchandise, academy income, playoff revenue, and prize money. Currently, media rights account for 75 per cent of franchise revenues, up from 48 per cent in 2017.

If the IPL rights price is stagnating, what explains the $1.78 billion valuation that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured earlier this month in its sale to a consortium that includes investment management firm Blackstone, the Aditya Birla Group and Times Group.

Shah says the most relevant comparison is CVC Capital Partners’ sale of a 67 per cent stake in Gujarat Titans in 2025, which implied a franchise valuation of $800 million at 13x 2024–25 revenues. RCB’s deal represents a twofold premium to that, driven by peak brand value following the franchise’s first IPL title and Virat Kohli’s fanbase.

“This premium is difficult to justify on fundamentals. On a discounted cash flow basis, the assumptions required to support it are aggressive across the board: an inflated scarcity premium, high dependence on a single revenue stream with flat growth projections, and a post-Kohli succession question that creates ambiguity in assigning a terminal value," says Shah. He adds, "For a large conglomerate like the Aditya Birla Group the strategic upside may justify the investment, with the team’s brand halo strengthening newer B2C ventures like paints, jewellery, and financial services.”

The report includes a composite franchise scorecard, assessing all 10 IPL teams across championship wins, playoff appearances, social media following, and international presence.

Mumbai Indians rank first (360/400), followed by Chennai Super Kings (320/400). RCB ranks fourth, with its leading social media position, offset by a single championship title in 18 seasons, no international franchise presence, and concentrated icon-player risk.