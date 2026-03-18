Uniqlo announces star pacer Jasprit Bumrah as India brand ambassador

Global apparel brand UNIQLO has announced Indian cricket star Jasprit Bumrah as its new brand ambassador in India, marking a strategic collaboration that aligns sport with everyday lifestyle fashion. The partnership kicks off with a fresh campaign that reflects UNIQLO’s signature LifeWear philosophy, focused on delivering simple, high-quality clothing designed to improve daily life through comfort, functionality, and timeless style.

A partnership rooted in simplicity

The association highlights a shared approach between the brand and the cricketer, one built on consistency, authenticity, and effortless performance. Bumrah, known for his calm demeanor and precision on the field, embodies the understated confidence that UNIQLO aims to represent through its clothing line.

Campaign focus: AIRism collection

The campaign subtly draws parallels between Bumrah’s evolution as a fast bowler and the idea of everyday essentials becoming indispensable over time. Just as discipline and instinct define his game, the campaign suggests that comfort-driven clothing naturally integrates into one’s lifestyle.

Bumrah on the collaboration

Speaking about the partnership, Bumrah said, “In my day-to-day life, I prefer clothing that feels comfortable and effortless, especially when I’m spending time off the field. That’s why I’m happy to be partnering with UNIQLO, the brand’s approach to everyday clothing feels like a natural extension to my personal style.”

Brand Perspective and Rollout

Nidhi Rastogi, Marketing Director at UNIQLO India, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are proud to partner with cricket world champion Jasprit Bumrah and welcome him to the UNIQLO family. His focus on excellence, authenticity and quiet confidence reflects the essence of UNIQLO’s LifeWear philosophy.”

The campaign has been launched across multiple platforms, including digital media, social channels, outdoor advertising, and in-store displays, aiming to connect with a wide audience while reinforcing the brand’s commitment to everyday comfort and style.