Commonwealth Games 2026 July 26 India schedule, live time IST, streaming

India will look to build on its encouraging start to the Commonwealth Games 2026 when the country's athletes return to action across five disciplines on Day 3 in Glasgow on Sunday, July 26.

The spotlight will firmly be on the weightlifting arena, where Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu begins her campaign in the women's 48kg final. Mirabai, one of India's biggest medal hopes, will be aiming to add another Commonwealth Games gold to her decorated career. Earlier in the day, Rishikanta Singh will compete in the men's 60kg final, while Raja Muthupandi will round off India's weightlifting action in the men's 65kg final.

Artistic gymnastics also offers India a chance to challenge for honours, with Yogeshwar Singh and Tapan Mohanty set to compete in the men's all-around final. After the women's team event, the duo will be hoping to produce consistent performances across all apparatus in pursuit of a podium finish.

The boxing ring will witness three Indian pugilists in action late in the evening. Preeti Pawar opens India's campaign in the women's 54kg Round of 16 against Malawi's Deborah Mtenje before Jadumani Singh takes on Pakistan's Sumama Rehman in the men's 55kg Round of 16. Aditya Pratap Yadav will then face Uganda's Nuhu Batte in the men's 65kg Round of 16.

On the greens, Putul Sonowal resumes his campaign in the men's singles sectional play in lawn bowls against Malta's Shaun Parnis. India's women's pairs combination of Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh will have a busy day with two Section B encounters, first against Namibia and later against England.

India will also feature in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay heats in swimming, with Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh S. Gowda and Dhakshan Shashikumar representing the country. Should the quartet qualify, they will return for the medal race in the early hours of Monday.

ALSO READ: Neeraj in perfect shape ahead of CWG: Indian coach Radhakrishnan Nair CWG 2026 India schedule for Day 3 Time (IST) Sport Event Indian Athlete(s) 13:00:00 Bowls Women's Pairs Sectional Play Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki Singh vs Namibia 14:00:00 Weightlifting Men's 60kg Final (Medal Event) Rishikanta Singh 16:30:00 Artistic Gymnastics Men's All-Around Final (Medal Event) Yogeshwar Singh, Tapan Mohanty 16:39:00 Swimming Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heats Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda, Dhakshan Shashikumar 17:30:00 Weightlifting Women's 49kg Final (Medal Event) Mirabai Chanu 19:15:00 Bowls Men's Singles Sectional Play Putul Sonowal vs Shaun James Parnis (Malta) 22:30:00 Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final (Medal Event) Indian participation to be confirmed 22:45:00 Boxing Women's 54kg Round of 16 Preeti Pawar vs Deborah Mtenje (Malawi) 23:00:00 Weightlifting Men's 65kg Final (Medal Event) M Raja 23:45:00 Boxing Men's 55kg Round of 16 Jadumani Singh vs Sumama Rehman (Pakistan) 12:45 AM (July 27) Boxing Men's 65kg Round of 16 Aditya Pratap Yadav vs Nuhu Batte (Uganda) 1:56 AM (July 27) Swimming Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final (Medal Event, if qualified) Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda, Dhakshan Shashikumar With medal opportunities in weightlifting and gymnastics, knockout bouts in boxing and crucial sectional contests in lawn bowls, Day 4 promises to be another action-packed chapter for the Indian contingent in Glasgow.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 3: Live streaming and telecast details

What time do India's events start on Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games 2026?

India will begin its Day 3 campaign with the Women's Pairs Lawn Bowls Sectional Play between Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh and Namibia, scheduled to start at 1:00 PM IST.

How many medal events will India compete in on Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2026?

India is set to compete in at least five confirmed medal events on Day 3:

Men's 60kg Weightlifting Final – Rishikanta Singh

Women's 49kg Weightlifting Final – Mirabai Chanu

Men's 65kg Weightlifting Final – M Raja

Men's All-Around Artistic Gymnastics Final – Yogeshwar Singh and Tapan Mohanty

Women's All-Around Artistic Gymnastics Final (subject to Indian qualification)

Where can fans watch the live telecast of Day 3 events of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in India?

The live telecast of India's Day 3 events will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can fans watch the live streaming of Day 3 events of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in India?

The live streaming of Day 3 events will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.