Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 1: Gymnastics in spotlight; India's events begin at 2:30 PM
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: India will have a chance to win a maximum of 10 medals on the first day of the event today
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India will look to build on an encouraging start to its campaign as it returns to action on the second day of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow today. After an impressive outing on Thursday, led by a major upset in lawn bowls, the Indian contingent will compete across six sports starting at 2:30 pm IST, with para powerlifting expected to lead the country's medal charge.
The opening day provided an early confidence boost as lawn bowls debutant Putul Sonowal stunned reigning world champion Ryan Bester of Canada in the men's singles. The women's pairs combination of Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh also made a winning start, giving India momentum heading into a packed day of competition.
Para powerlifting leads India's medal hopes
India's strongest chances of opening its medal account on Friday lie in para powerlifting, where six lifters will compete across four medal events.
Ashok and Parmjeet Kumar will feature in the men's lightweight final, while Jaspreet Kaur and Suman Devi will contest the women's lightweight event. Later in the evening, Kasthuri Rajamani will compete in the women's heavyweight final before defending Commonwealth champion Sudhir and Jhandu Kumar take centre stage in the men's heavyweight competition.
With multiple finals scheduled throughout the day, para powerlifting could emerge as India's biggest medal contributor on Friday.
Gymnasts begin qualification campaign
India's men's artistic gymnastics team will also begin its Commonwealth Games campaign.
The quartet of Tapan Mohanty, Swathish KP, Tapeshwarnath Das and Yogeshwar Singh will first compete in the qualification round before returning later in the day for the team final session. A strong showing in qualification will be crucial as the team looks to challenge the traditional gymnastics powerhouses.
Swimming and para swimming in focus
The swimming events will see Olympian Srihari Natraj lead India's challenge in the men's 50m backstroke heats as he aims to secure a place in the next round.
In para swimming, Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik Budigna and Imam Ali will compete in the men's S13 100m freestyle heats, hoping to qualify for the evening final and keep India's medal hopes alive.
Lawn bowls look to maintain winning momentum
After producing one of the biggest upsets of the opening day, Putul Sonowal will return to the greens seeking another victory in the men's singles against Cecil Alexander.
The women's pairs team of Pinki Singh and Rupa Rani Tirkey will also resume its campaign after opening with a hard-fought win over Malta. Another positive result would significantly strengthen their chances of progressing further in the competition.
Jadumani Singh opens boxing campaign
The day's final Indian action comes in the boxing ring, where Jadumani Singh will begin his men's 55kg campaign in the Round of 32 against Aaron Cullen.
A victory would ensure progress to the next stage and continue India's traditionally strong run in Commonwealth Games boxing.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 1: India's schedule and results
|Indian events
|Indian athletes in action today
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Gymnastics (Men's Team Final & Individual Qualification)
|Tapan Mohanty, Swathish KP, Tapeshwarnath Das and Yogeshwar Singh
|2:30 PM
|TBD
|Para Swimming (Men's S13 100m Freestyle Heats)
|Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik Budigna
|3:40 PM
|TBD
|Para Swimming (Men's S13 100m Freestyle Heats)
|Imam Ali
|3:40 PM
|TBD
|Swimming (Men's 50m Backstroke Heats)
|Srihari Natraj
|3:56 PM
|TBD
|Para Powerlifting (Men's Lightweight Final)
|Ashok
|5:40 PM
|TBD
|Para Powerlifting (Men's Lightweight Final)
|Parmjeet Kumar
|5:40 PM
|TBD
|Para Powerlifting (Women's Lightweight Final)
|Jaspreet Kaur
|7:24 PM
|TBD
|Para Powerlifting (Women's Lightweight Final)
|Suman Devi
|7:24 PM
|TBD
|Lawn Bowls (Women's Pairs – Sectional Play)
|Pinki Singh and Rupa Rani Tirkey
|7:30 PM
|TBD
|Gymnastics (Men's Team Final & Individual Qualification – Final Session)
|Tapan Mohanty, Swathish KP, Tapeshwarnath Das and Yogeshwar Singh
|10:00 PM
|TBD
|Lawn Bowls (Men's Singles – Sectional Play)
|Putul Sonowal
|10:20 PM
|TBD
|Para Powerlifting (Women's Heavyweight Final)
|Kasthuri Rajamani
|10:40 PM
|TBD
|Boxing (Men's 55kg Round of 32)
|Jadumani Singh
|11:00 PM
|TBD
|Para Swimming (Men's S13 100m Freestyle Final)
|Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik Budigna
|12:00 AM (July 25)
|TBD
|Para Swimming (Men's S13 100m Freestyle Final)
|Imam Ali
|12:00 AM (July 25)
|TBD
|Swimming (Men's 50m Backstroke Semi-final)
|Srihari Natraj
|12:29 AM (July 25)
|TBD
|Para Powerlifting (Men's Heavyweight Final)
|Sudhir
|12:29 AM (July 25)
|TBD
|Para Powerlifting (Men's Heavyweight Final)
|Jhandu Kumar
|12:29 AM (July 25)
|TBD
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 1: Live telecast
The live telecast of Day 1 events of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on Sony Sports Network and DD National in India.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 1: Live streaming
The live streaming of Day 1 events of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
Catch all the live updates from the Commonwealth Games on July 24 here
12:30 PM
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES | Day 1: India's full schedule for July 24
|Commonwealth Games 2026 July 24 India schedule
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event
|Indian Athlete(s)
|Stage
|Opponent/Notes
|Venue
|14:30:00
|Gymnastics
|Men's Team Final & Individual Qualification
|Tapan Mohanty, Swathish KP, Tapeshwarnath Das, Yogeshwar Singh
|Qualification
|—
|The Arena
|15:40:00
|Para Swimming
|Men's S13 100m Freestyle
|Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik Budigna
|Heat 1
|Nathan Hendricks, Stephen Clegg, Matthew Redfern
|Tollcross International Swimming Centre
|15:40:00
|Para Swimming
|Men's S13 100m Freestyle
|Imam Ali
|Heat 1
|Nathan Hendricks, Stephen Clegg, Matthew Redfern, Nicolas Guy Turbide
|Tollcross International Swimming Centre
|15:56:00
|Swimming
|Men's 50m Backstroke
|Srihari Natraj
|Heat 4
|Jackson, Winterborn, Ward, Morgan, Skerry, Robinson, Ferley
|Tollcross International Swimming Centre
|17:40:00
|Para Powerlifting
|Men's Lightweight
|Ashok
|Final
|Mark Swan, Roland Ezuruike, Ibrahim Dauda
|SEC Armadillo
|17:40:00
|Para Powerlifting
|Men's Lightweight
|Parmjeet Kumar
|Final
|Mark Swan, Roland Ezuruike, Ibrahim Dauda
|SEC Armadillo
|19:24:00
|Para Powerlifting
|Women's Lightweight
|Jaspreet Kaur
|Final
|Esther Nworgu, Esther Oyema, Olivia Broome, Hellen Kariuki
|SEC Armadillo
|19:24:00
|Para Powerlifting
|Women's Lightweight
|Suman Devi
|Final
|Esther Nworgu, Esther Oyema, Olivia Broome, Hellen Kariuki
|SEC Armadillo
|19:30:00
|Lawn Bowls
|Women's Pairs
|Pinki Singh, Rupa Rani Tirkey
|Sectional Play
|T. Muvhango & Janse van Rensburg
|Scottish Event Campus (SEC)
|22:00:00
|Gymnastics
|Men's Team Final & Individual Qualification
|Tapan Mohanty, Swathish KP, Tapeshwarnath Das, Yogeshwar Singh
|Final Session
|—
|The Arena
|22:20:00
|Lawn Bowls
|Men's Singles
|Putul Sonowal
|Sectional Play
|Cecil Alexander
|Scottish Event Campus (SEC)
|22:40:00
|Para Powerlifting
|Women's Heavyweight
|Kasthuri Rajamani
|Final
|Folashade Oluwafemiayo, Rita Ferdinand, Hani Watson, Louise Sugden
|SEC Armadillo
|23:00:00
|Boxing
|Men's 55kg
|Jadumani Singh
|Round of 32
|Aaron Cullen
|SEC Centre
|12:00 AM*
|Para Swimming
|Men's S13 100m Freestyle
|Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik Budigna
|Final
|Subject to qualification
|Tollcross International Swimming Centre
|12:00 AM*
|Para Swimming
|Men's S13 100m Freestyle
|Imam Ali
|Final
|Subject to qualification
|Tollcross International Swimming Centre
|12:29 AM*
|Swimming
|Men's 50m Backstroke
|Srihari Natraj
|Semi-final
|Subject to qualification
|Tollcross International Swimming Centre
|12:29 AM*
|Para Powerlifting
|Men's Heavyweight
|Sudhir
|Final
|Matthew Harding, Riluwan Idris, Nicodemus Moses, Liam McGarry, Jhandu Kumar
|SEC Armadillo
|12:29 AM*
|Para Powerlifting
|Men's Heavyweight
|Jhandu Kumar
|Final
|Matthew Harding, Riluwan Idris, Nicodemus
12:20 PM
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES | Day 1: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of Commonwealth 2026 Day 1 events in Glasgow, Scotland. After a thrilling start to the event on Thursday, India will look to add to their medal tally, with gymnastics and para sports under the spotlight. A total of 10 medals will be up for grabs for India today if it gets favourable results in all events. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
Topics : Commonwealth Games
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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 12:20 PM IST