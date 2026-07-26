CWG 2026: Mirabai Chanu clinches India's 1st gold with record-breaking lift

Mirabai Chanu etched her name deeper into Indian sporting folklore by winning a historic third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal after producing another dominant display in the women's 49kg weightlifting event in Glasgow on Sunday.

The Tokyo Olympic silver medallist not only handed India its first gold medal of the 2026 Commonwealth Games but also secured the country's third medal overall after a commanding performance that saw her rewrite the record books in the snatch before comfortably sealing victory in the clean and jerk.

With the triumph, Chanu became only the second Indian athlete after wrestler Vinesh Phogat to win three successive individual gold medals at the Commonwealth Games.

From early stumble to complete dominance

The competition began with a rare setback.

Opting to open her snatch campaign at an ambitious 82kg, Chanu failed her first attempt after losing balance while coming out of the squat position, allowing the barbell to fall behind her.

The miss, however, proved to be nothing more than a brief hiccup.

She returned moments later to successfully lift the same weight, setting a new Commonwealth Games record before raising the bar even higher on her third attempt.

ALSO READ: Why Yan Diomande is emerging as Real Madrid's next big target this summer? With a flawless lift of 85kg, Chanu bettered her own mark to establish both a new Commonwealth Games record and a Commonwealth record, leaving the rest of the field trailing by a significant margin.

A comfortable lead before the clean and jerk

The gap between Chanu and her rivals underlined the gulf in class.

While the Indian posted an outstanding 85kg in the snatch, the nearest successful lifts from the chasing pack stood at just 77kg and 71kg, giving her a commanding advantage heading into the clean and jerk.

Her record-breaking performance meant the battle for gold had effectively tilted heavily in her favour even before the second discipline began.

Another missed opener, another champion's response

If the snatch featured an early wobble, the clean and jerk followed a similar script.

Chanu failed her opening attempt after looking uncomfortable with the weight at her shoulders before dropping the barbell without completing the lift.

Yet, just as she had done earlier in the evening, the Indian showed remarkable composure.

She bounced back with successful subsequent attempts before completing a confident 105kg lift that mathematically sealed the gold medal.

As the weight went overhead, Chanu broke into a broad smile, knowing she had once again conquered the Commonwealth stage.

History repeats itself

The victory completed a remarkable Commonwealth Games hat-trick for the Manipuri weightlifter.

Having won gold at Gold Coast 2018 and successfully defended her title at Birmingham 2022, Chanu added Glasgow 2026 to her growing list of achievements to become only the second Indian to claim three consecutive individual Commonwealth Games gold medals.

Her consistency across three editions, spanning eight years, further cements her status as one of India's greatest weightlifters.

Keeping one eye on the Asian Games

What makes Chanu's triumph even more remarkable is that she had admitted before the Games that Glasgow was not the peak target of her season.

The 31-year-old had revealed that her training programme was designed around the Asian Games later this year, where she hopes to complete her medal collection with a maiden podium finish. She had also indicated she would not attempt the coveted 90kg snatch in Glasgow in order to avoid overexerting herself before the continental event.

Even while managing her workload, Chanu still produced record-breaking lifts and comfortably outclassed the competition.

India's golden start

Chanu's victory not only strengthened her own legendary legacy but also gave India its first gold medal of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

With three medals already in the bag and one of the country's biggest stars delivering exactly as expected, India's campaign has gathered significant momentum heading into the coming days, with several more medal contenders still to compete.

For Mirabai Chanu, however, Glasgow has once again served as a reminder that when it comes to the Commonwealth Games, she remains the undisputed queen of the platform.