CWG: Full list of India contingent, sporting events for Glasgow 2026

The 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games will begin on July 23 and run until August 2, featuring only 10 sports, including six integrated Para sports, across four venues in Glasgow, Scotland. Around 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories are expected to compete for 215 gold medals.

India to field 125-member contingent

The shortened programme means several sports that have traditionally contributed heavily to India’s Commonwealth Games medal tally are absent. However, India will still field a 125-member contingent across athletics, artistic gymnastics, boxing, judo, lawn bowls, swimming, track cycling, weightlifting and the corresponding Para disciplines.

A pared-down Games after hosting crisis

The 2026 Commonwealth Games will be smaller by design, shaped by a hosting crisis that forced the event to abandon its original blueprint.

The Games were initially awarded to the Australian state of Victoria, which withdrew as host in July 2023 after citing a sharp rise in projected costs. Glasgow subsequently stepped in with a compact model intended to limit financial and operational risks, using existing facilities rather than building conventional, city-wide Games infrastructure.

India had sent 215 athletes to Birmingham 2022

India sent 215 athletes to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The contingent included 108 men and 107 women, who competed across 16 sports.

Neeraj Chopra leads India’s athletics squad

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra leads a 32-member athletics squad, the largest Indian group in any discipline. The contingent also includes Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain, established names such as Murali Sreeshankar, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Priyanka Goswami and Srihari Nataraj, and a four-member women’s 3x3 wheelchair basketball team.

Full India contingent for Glasgow 2026

With the opening ceremony just a few days away, Business Standard takes a look at India’s contingent for Glasgow 2026.

India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 contingent at a glance Sport or discipline Indian athletes Athletics 32 Artistic gymnastics 8 Boxing 14 Judo 14 Lawn bowls 6 Swimming 5 Track cycling 6 Weightlifting 12 Para athletics 11 Para powerlifting 7 Para swimming 5 Para track cycling 1 Women’s 3x3 wheelchair basketball 4 Total 125

Indian athletics team for Commonwealth Games 2026

India’s athletics squad combines established international performers with younger athletes across track, jumps, throws, race walking, the decathlon and the mixed relay.

India athletics contingent Athlete Event Parul Chaudhary Women’s 3,000m steeplechase, 5,000m Pooja Singh Women’s high jump Manpreet Kaur Women’s shot put Seema Kaliramna Women’s discus throw Nidhi Rani Women’s discus throw Ravina Women’s 10,000m race walk Priyanka Goswami Women’s 10,000m race walk Rashdeep Kaur Mixed 4x400m relay Neeru Pathak Mixed 4x400m relay Ansa Babu Mixed 4x400m relay Gurindervir Singh Men’s 100m Animesh Kujur Men’s 200m Gulveer Singh Men’s 5,000m, 10,000m Tejas Shirse Men’s 110m hurdles Yashas Palaksha Men’s 400m hurdles Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan Men’s 400m hurdles Sarvesh Kushare Men’s high jump Adarsh Ram Men’s high jump Dev Meena Men’s pole vault Kuldeep Kumar Men’s pole vault Murali Sreeshankar Men’s long jump Lokesh Sathyanathan Men’s long jump Praveen Chithravel Men’s triple jump Selva Prabhu Men’s triple jump Samardeep Singh Gill Men’s shot put Tajinderpal Singh Toor Men’s shot put Neeraj Chopra Men’s javelin throw Rohit Yadav Men’s javelin throw Yash Vir Singh Men’s javelin throw Tejaswin Shankar Men’s decathlon, high jump Vishal TK Men’s 400m, mixed 4x400m relay Rajesh Ramesh Men’s 400m, mixed 4x400m relay

Indian artistic gymnastics team for Commonwealth Games 2026

India has named four men and four women for artistic gymnastics. Individual apparatus assignments have not been specified in the supplied contingent list.

India artistic gymnastics contingent Gymnast Category Pranati Nayak Women’s event Nishka Agarwal Women’s event Eshita Rewale Women’s event Protistha Samanta Women’s event Tapan Mohanty Men’s event Tapeshwarnath Das Men’s event Swatish KP Men’s event Satyajit Mondal Men’s event

Indian boxing team for Commonwealth Games 2026

The 14-member boxing squad is evenly divided between men and women. Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain will compete in the women’s 75kg category.

India boxing contingent for CWG 2026 Boxer Category Sakshi Chaudhary Women’s 51kg Preeti Pawar Women’s 54kg Jaismine Lamboria Women’s 57kg Priya Ghanghas Women’s 60kg Parveen Hooda Women’s 65kg Arundhati Choudhary Women’s 70kg Lovlina Borgohain Women’s 75kg Jadumani Singh Men’s 55kg Sachin Siwach Men’s 60kg Aditya Pratap Singh Men’s 65kg Sumit Kundu Men’s 70kg Ankush Men’s 80kg Kapil Pokhariya Men’s 90kg Narender Berwal Men’s +90kg

Indian judo team for Commonwealth Games 2026

India will have entries in each listed men’s and women’s weight division, with seven judokas in both sections.

India Judo contingent Judoka Category Asmita Dey Women’s -48kg Shraddha Kadubal Chopade Women’s -52kg Yamini Mourya Women’s -57kg Unnati Sharma Women’s -63kg Inunganbi Takhellambam Women’s -70kg Ishroop Narang Women’s -78kg Tulika Maan Women’s +78kg Harsh Singh Men’s -60kg Rohit Basir Majgul Men’s -66kg Arun Kumar Men’s -73kg Harsh Tokas Men’s -81kg Karanjit Singh Maan Men’s -90kg Avtar Singh Men’s -100kg Yash Ghangas Men’s +100kg

Indian lawn bowls team for Commonwealth Games 2026

India’s lawn bowls campaign will cover the men’s and women’s singles and pairs competitions.

India Lawn bowls contingent Player Event and role Nayan Moni Saikia Women’s singles Rupa Rani Tirkey Women’s pairs — lead Pinki Women’s pairs — skip Putul Sonowal Men’s singles Navneet Singh Men’s pairs — lead Dinesh Kumar Men’s pairs — skip

Indian swimming team for Commonwealth Games 2026

The five-member men’s swimming team includes Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj, while India will also contest the 4x200m freestyle relay.

India contingent for swimming in CWG 2026 Swimmer Events Sajan Prakash Men’s 50m butterfly, 200m butterfly, 200m freestyle Srihari Nataraj Men’s 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke, 100m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay Aryan Nehra Men’s 400m freestyle, 800m freestyle, 1,500m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay Aneesh Gowda Men’s 200m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay Dhakshian Shashikumar Men’s 400m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay

Indian track cycling team for Commonwealth Games 2026

Specific track cycling events for the six riders have not been identified in the supplied list.

India contingent for track cycling Cyclist Category David Beckham Elkatohchoongo Men’s track cycling Jemsh Singh Keithellakram Men’s track cycling Dinesh Kumar Men’s track cycling Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam Men’s track cycling Rojit Singh Yanglem Men’s track cycling Harshveer Sekhon Men’s track cycling

Indian weightlifting team for Commonwealth Games 2026

Former Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu heads the 12-member weightlifting squad, which has seven women and five men.

India contingent for Weightlifting Weightlifter Category Mirabai Chanu Women’s 48kg Gyaneshwari Yadav Women’s 53kg Bindyarani Devi Women’s 58kg Harjinder Kaur Women’s 69kg Sanjana Women’s 77kg Seram Nirupama Devi Women’s 86kg Martina Devi Women’s +86kg Rishikanta Singh Men’s 60kg M Raja Men’s 65kg Ajaya Babu Men’s 79kg Dilbag Singh Men’s 94kg Lovepreet Singh Men’s +110kg

Indian para-athletics team for Commonwealth Games 2026

The exact events and classifications for India’s 11 para-athletes have not been specified in the contingent information provided.

Athlete Category Sharmila Women’s para athletics Shilpa Kanchugarakoppalu Shyla Women’s para athletics Devender Kumar Men’s para athletics Rakeshbhai Bhatt Men’s para athletics Dilip Gavit Men’s para athletics Shubham Juyal Men’s para athletics Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath Men’s para athletics Soman Rana Men’s para athletics Ramesh Shanmugam Men’s para athletics Sagar Thayat Men’s para athletics Shreyansh Trivedi Men’s para athletics

Indian para powerlifting team for Commonwealth Games 2026

India has named seven para powerlifters, including four men and three women.

Athlete Category Jaspreet Kaur Women’s para powerlifting Suman Devi Women’s para powerlifting Kasthuri Rajamani Women’s para powerlifting Ashok Men’s para powerlifting Parmjeet Kumar Men’s para powerlifting Sudhir Men’s para powerlifting Jhandu Kumar Men’s para powerlifting

Indian para swimming team for Commonwealth Games 2026

India’s five-member para swimming group is an all-men’s squad. Individual events and classifications have not been specified.

Swimmer Category Ravi Veera Venkata Budigina Men’s para swimming Ali Imam Men’s para swimming Suyash Jadhav Men’s para swimming Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni Men’s para swimming Swatik Patil Men’s para swimming Indian para track cycling team for Commonwealth Games 2026 Cyclist Category Lisha Das Women’s para track cycling

Indian women’s 3x3 wheelchair basketball team for CWG 2026

India will be represented by a four-member women’s team in the 3x3 wheelchair basketball competition.