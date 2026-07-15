CWG: Full list of India contingent, sporting events for Glasgow 2026
India's 125-member contingent includes Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain and a sizeable Para-sport group for the pared-down Glasgow Games
Anish Kumar New Delhi
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The 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games will begin on July 23 and run until August 2, featuring only 10 sports, including six integrated Para sports, across four venues in Glasgow, Scotland. Around 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories are expected to compete for 215 gold medals.
India to field 125-member contingent
The shortened programme means several sports that have traditionally contributed heavily to India’s Commonwealth Games medal tally are absent. However, India will still field a 125-member contingent across athletics, artistic gymnastics, boxing, judo, lawn bowls, swimming, track cycling, weightlifting and the corresponding Para disciplines.
A pared-down Games after hosting crisis
The 2026 Commonwealth Games will be smaller by design, shaped by a hosting crisis that forced the event to abandon its original blueprint.
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The Games were initially awarded to the Australian state of Victoria, which withdrew as host in July 2023 after citing a sharp rise in projected costs. Glasgow subsequently stepped in with a compact model intended to limit financial and operational risks, using existing facilities rather than building conventional, city-wide Games infrastructure.
India had sent 215 athletes to Birmingham 2022
India sent 215 athletes to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The contingent included 108 men and 107 women, who competed across 16 sports.
Neeraj Chopra leads India’s athletics squad
Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra leads a 32-member athletics squad, the largest Indian group in any discipline. The contingent also includes Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain, established names such as Murali Sreeshankar, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Priyanka Goswami and Srihari Nataraj, and a four-member women’s 3x3 wheelchair basketball team.
Full India contingent for Glasgow 2026
With the opening ceremony just a few days away, Business Standard takes a look at India’s contingent for Glasgow 2026.
|India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 contingent at a glance
|Sport or discipline
|Indian athletes
|Athletics
|32
|Artistic gymnastics
|8
|Boxing
|14
|Judo
|14
|Lawn bowls
|6
|Swimming
|5
|Track cycling
|6
|Weightlifting
|12
|Para athletics
|11
|Para powerlifting
|7
|Para swimming
|5
|Para track cycling
|1
|Women’s 3x3 wheelchair basketball
|4
|Total
|125
Indian athletics team for Commonwealth Games 2026
India’s athletics squad combines established international performers with younger athletes across track, jumps, throws, race walking, the decathlon and the mixed relay.
|India athletics contingent
|Athlete
|Event
|Parul Chaudhary
|Women’s 3,000m steeplechase, 5,000m
|Pooja Singh
|Women’s high jump
|Manpreet Kaur
|Women’s shot put
|Seema Kaliramna
|Women’s discus throw
|Nidhi Rani
|Women’s discus throw
|Ravina
|Women’s 10,000m race walk
|Priyanka Goswami
|Women’s 10,000m race walk
|Rashdeep Kaur
|Mixed 4x400m relay
|Neeru Pathak
|Mixed 4x400m relay
|Ansa Babu
|Mixed 4x400m relay
|Gurindervir Singh
|Men’s 100m
|Animesh Kujur
|Men’s 200m
|Gulveer Singh
|Men’s 5,000m, 10,000m
|Tejas Shirse
|Men’s 110m hurdles
|Yashas Palaksha
|Men’s 400m hurdles
|Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan
|Men’s 400m hurdles
|Sarvesh Kushare
|Men’s high jump
|Adarsh Ram
|Men’s high jump
|Dev Meena
|Men’s pole vault
|Kuldeep Kumar
|Men’s pole vault
|Murali Sreeshankar
|Men’s long jump
|Lokesh Sathyanathan
|Men’s long jump
|Praveen Chithravel
|Men’s triple jump
|Selva Prabhu
|Men’s triple jump
|Samardeep Singh Gill
|Men’s shot put
|Tajinderpal Singh Toor
|Men’s shot put
|Neeraj Chopra
|Men’s javelin throw
|Rohit Yadav
|Men’s javelin throw
|Yash Vir Singh
|Men’s javelin throw
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Men’s decathlon, high jump
|Vishal TK
|Men’s 400m, mixed 4x400m relay
|Rajesh Ramesh
|Men’s 400m, mixed 4x400m relay
Indian artistic gymnastics team for Commonwealth Games 2026
India has named four men and four women for artistic gymnastics. Individual apparatus assignments have not been specified in the supplied contingent list.
|India artistic gymnastics contingent
|Gymnast
|Category
|Pranati Nayak
|Women’s event
|Nishka Agarwal
|Women’s event
|Eshita Rewale
|Women’s event
|Protistha Samanta
|Women’s event
|Tapan Mohanty
|Men’s event
|Tapeshwarnath Das
|Men’s event
|Swatish KP
|Men’s event
|Satyajit Mondal
|Men’s event
Indian boxing team for Commonwealth Games 2026
The 14-member boxing squad is evenly divided between men and women. Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain will compete in the women’s 75kg category.
|India boxing contingent for CWG 2026
|Boxer
|Category
|Sakshi Chaudhary
|Women’s 51kg
|Preeti Pawar
|Women’s 54kg
|Jaismine Lamboria
|Women’s 57kg
|Priya Ghanghas
|Women’s 60kg
|Parveen Hooda
|Women’s 65kg
|Arundhati Choudhary
|Women’s 70kg
|Lovlina Borgohain
|Women’s 75kg
|Jadumani Singh
|Men’s 55kg
|Sachin Siwach
|Men’s 60kg
|Aditya Pratap Singh
|Men’s 65kg
|Sumit Kundu
|Men’s 70kg
|Ankush
|Men’s 80kg
|Kapil Pokhariya
|Men’s 90kg
|Narender Berwal
|Men’s +90kg
Indian judo team for Commonwealth Games 2026
India will have entries in each listed men’s and women’s weight division, with seven judokas in both sections.
|India Judo contingent
|Judoka
|Category
|Asmita Dey
|Women’s -48kg
|Shraddha Kadubal Chopade
|Women’s -52kg
|Yamini Mourya
|Women’s -57kg
|Unnati Sharma
|Women’s -63kg
|Inunganbi Takhellambam
|Women’s -70kg
|Ishroop Narang
|Women’s -78kg
|Tulika Maan
|Women’s +78kg
|Harsh Singh
|Men’s -60kg
|Rohit Basir Majgul
|Men’s -66kg
|Arun Kumar
|Men’s -73kg
|Harsh Tokas
|Men’s -81kg
|Karanjit Singh Maan
|Men’s -90kg
|Avtar Singh
|Men’s -100kg
|Yash Ghangas
|Men’s +100kg
Indian lawn bowls team for Commonwealth Games 2026
India’s lawn bowls campaign will cover the men’s and women’s singles and pairs competitions.
|India Lawn bowls contingent
|Player
|Event and role
|Nayan Moni Saikia
|Women’s singles
|Rupa Rani Tirkey
|Women’s pairs — lead
|Pinki
|Women’s pairs — skip
|Putul Sonowal
|Men’s singles
|Navneet Singh
|Men’s pairs — lead
|Dinesh Kumar
|Men’s pairs — skip
Indian swimming team for Commonwealth Games 2026
The five-member men’s swimming team includes Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj, while India will also contest the 4x200m freestyle relay.
|India contingent for swimming in CWG 2026
|Swimmer
|Events
|Sajan Prakash
|Men’s 50m butterfly, 200m butterfly, 200m freestyle
|Srihari Nataraj
|Men’s 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke, 100m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay
|Aryan Nehra
|Men’s 400m freestyle, 800m freestyle, 1,500m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay
|Aneesh Gowda
|Men’s 200m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay
|Dhakshian Shashikumar
|Men’s 400m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay
Indian track cycling team for Commonwealth Games 2026
Specific track cycling events for the six riders have not been identified in the supplied list.
|India contingent for track cycling
|Cyclist
|Category
|David Beckham Elkatohchoongo
|Men’s track cycling
|Jemsh Singh Keithellakram
|Men’s track cycling
|Dinesh Kumar
|Men’s track cycling
|Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam
|Men’s track cycling
|Rojit Singh Yanglem
|Men’s track cycling
|Harshveer Sekhon
|Men’s track cycling
Indian weightlifting team for Commonwealth Games 2026
Former Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu heads the 12-member weightlifting squad, which has seven women and five men.
|India contingent for Weightlifting
|Weightlifter
|Category
|Mirabai Chanu
|Women’s 48kg
|Gyaneshwari Yadav
|Women’s 53kg
|Bindyarani Devi
|Women’s 58kg
|Harjinder Kaur
|Women’s 69kg
|Sanjana
|Women’s 77kg
|Seram Nirupama Devi
|Women’s 86kg
|Martina Devi
|Women’s +86kg
|Rishikanta Singh
|Men’s 60kg
|M Raja
|Men’s 65kg
|Ajaya Babu
|Men’s 79kg
|Dilbag Singh
|Men’s 94kg
|Lovepreet Singh
|Men’s +110kg
Indian para-athletics team for Commonwealth Games 2026
The exact events and classifications for India’s 11 para-athletes have not been specified in the contingent information provided.
|Athlete
|Category
|Sharmila
|Women’s para athletics
|Shilpa Kanchugarakoppalu Shyla
|Women’s para athletics
|Devender Kumar
|Men’s para athletics
|Rakeshbhai Bhatt
|Men’s para athletics
|Dilip Gavit
|Men’s para athletics
|Shubham Juyal
|Men’s para athletics
|Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath
|Men’s para athletics
|Soman Rana
|Men’s para athletics
|Ramesh Shanmugam
|Men’s para athletics
|Sagar Thayat
|Men’s para athletics
|Shreyansh Trivedi
|Men’s para athletics
Indian para powerlifting team for Commonwealth Games 2026
India has named seven para powerlifters, including four men and three women.
|Athlete
|Category
|Jaspreet Kaur
|Women’s para powerlifting
|Suman Devi
|Women’s para powerlifting
|Kasthuri Rajamani
|Women’s para powerlifting
|Ashok
|Men’s para powerlifting
|Parmjeet Kumar
|Men’s para powerlifting
|Sudhir
|Men’s para powerlifting
|Jhandu Kumar
|Men’s para powerlifting
Indian para swimming team for Commonwealth Games 2026
India’s five-member para swimming group is an all-men’s squad. Individual events and classifications have not been specified.
|Swimmer
|Category
|Ravi Veera Venkata Budigina
|Men’s para swimming
|Ali Imam
|Men’s para swimming
|Suyash Jadhav
|Men’s para swimming
|Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni
|Men’s para swimming
|Swatik Patil
|Men’s para swimming
|Indian para track cycling team for Commonwealth Games 2026
|Cyclist
|Category
|Lisha Das
|Women’s para track cycling
Indian women’s 3x3 wheelchair basketball team for CWG 2026
India will be represented by a four-member women’s team in the 3x3 wheelchair basketball competition.
|Player
|Reena Rameshchandra Gupta
|Irengbam Ritu Chanu
|Minakshi Harichandra Jadhav
|Laxmi Rayappa Rayannavar
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Topics : Commonwealth Games Sports News
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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 12:40 PM IST