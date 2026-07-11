Glasgow 2026: King Charles III to declare Commonwealth Games open

British King Charles III will attend the opening ceremony of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games on July 23 along with Queen Camilla to inaugurate the scaled-down multi-sport event, the organisers said on Friday.

Charles III will read out the message he had placed into the King's Baton on Commonwealth Day on March 10, 2025 at Buckingham Palace, marking the official opening of the Games which will continue till August 2.

"Their Majesties The King and Queen will attend the Opening Ceremony of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games on Thursday 23rd July, at The Hydro in Glasgow," the Commonwealth Sport said in a statement.

"During the Ceremony, The King will read aloud the message he placed into the King's Baton on Commonwealth Day, 10th March 2025, at Buckingham Palace, when he launched the Relay with Sir Chris Hoy as its first Baton bearer. The reading of the message by His Majesty will mark the moment that Glasgow 2026 is officially declared open." The 23rd Commonwealth Games will see over 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories compete for 215 gold medals across 10 sports over 11 days. The Games will feature only 10 disciplines for the able-bodied and six for para-athletes. India is sending 124 athletes to the Games.

To save cost, the city would have the entire event play out in an eight-mile (12.8km) radius.

Sir Hoy, one of the United Kingdom's most decorated athletes, will also take part in the Opening Ceremony, marking a special moment in the celebration of sport, city and Commonwealth spirit.

Across 500 days, the Baton has visited all 74 Commonwealth nations and territories -- the longest relay in the Games' history -- with each nation crafting and decorating its own Baton to reflect its culture and identity.

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Alongside its journey, the Relay has carried forward the Commonwealth Clean Ocean Plastics Campaign, run in partnership with the Royal Commonwealth Society, which has brought communities together for coastal clean-ups and awareness events across the Commonwealth in support of its goal to keep a million pieces of plastic from entering Commonwealth waters.

In Glasgow, all 74 Batons will be reunited for the first time, and the Scotland Baton, handmade in the city from sustainably sourced ash, will be presented to His Majesty so that the message hidden within it can be read aloud.

Taking place in one of the world's leading entertainment venues, The Hydro, the Glasgow 2026 Opening Ceremony, is set to be a stunning show that reflects the city's warmth, enterprise and pride in welcoming the Commonwealth to Glasgow, the Commonwealth Sport said.

Dr Donald Rukare, President of Commonwealth Sport, said: "We are honoured that Their Majesties The King and Queen will join athletes, fans, delegations and communities from across the Commonwealth for the Opening Ceremony of Glasgow 2026. As the first Commonwealth Games of His Majesty's reign, and the culmination of the first King's Baton Relay, it will be a special occasion for everyone involved in the Commonwealth Games.

"Glasgow 2026 marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Commonwealth Sport Movement. As athletes from 74 nations and territories come together, the Opening Ceremony will set the tone for a Games that celebrates world-class sport, friendship and the unique ability of the Commonwealth Games to bring people together.