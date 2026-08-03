Glasgow hands CWG baton to India as Ahmedabad set to host 2030 Games
Goodbye Scotland. Hello India! The 2030 Games will be held in Ahmedabad, and the Scotland officials handed over the CWG flag and baton to Indian representatives
Listen to This Article
Goodbye Scotland. Hello India! After 11 days of intense competition, Glasgow Commonwealth Games concluded with the flag and baton handed over to India, hosts of the Centenary edition, in a glittering ceremony here on Sunday.
The 2030 Games will be held in Ahmedabad, and the Scotland officials handed over the CWG flag and baton to Indian representatives -- Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, IOA president PT Usha and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.
The closing ceremony began showcasing the cultural intricacies of Scotland but soon transformed into a vibrant display of India's cultural diversity and ancient tradition.
The show also offered a 'jugalbandi' of Indo-Scottish cultures with musicians and dancers offering a riveting exhibition of their skills.
However, India will depart from Glasgow as a satisfied bunch after 39 medals at the 2026 Games, including 13 gold, 17 silver, and nine bronze, to end in fourth position on the standings.
The country will become only the second nation after Australia to host the Commonwealth Games on multiple occasions, having previously organised the 2010 edition in New Delhi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 7:32 AM IST