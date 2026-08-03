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Home / Sports / Commonwealth Games / News / Glasgow hands CWG baton to India as Ahmedabad set to host 2030 Games

Glasgow hands CWG baton to India as Ahmedabad set to host 2030 Games

Goodbye Scotland. Hello India! The 2030 Games will be held in Ahmedabad, and the Scotland officials handed over the CWG flag and baton to Indian representatives

CWG

The country will become only the second nation after Australia to host the Commonwealth Games on multiple occasions, having previously organised the 2010 edition in New Delhi

Press Trust of India Glasgow
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 7:32 AM IST

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Goodbye Scotland. Hello India!  After 11 days of intense competition, Glasgow Commonwealth Games concluded with the flag and baton handed over to India, hosts of the Centenary edition, in a glittering ceremony here on Sunday.

The 2030 Games will be held in Ahmedabad, and the Scotland officials handed over the CWG flag and baton to Indian representatives -- Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, IOA president PT Usha and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

The closing ceremony began showcasing the cultural intricacies of Scotland but soon transformed into a vibrant display of India's cultural diversity and ancient tradition.

The show also offered a 'jugalbandi' of Indo-Scottish cultures with musicians and dancers offering a riveting exhibition of their skills.

 

However, India will depart from Glasgow as a satisfied bunch after 39 medals at the 2026 Games, including 13 gold, 17 silver, and nine bronze, to end in fourth position on the standings.

The country will become only the second nation after Australia to host the Commonwealth Games on multiple occasions, having previously organised the 2010 edition in New Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Commonwealth Games Ahmedabad Sports News

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 7:32 AM IST