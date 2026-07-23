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India beat Malta in Bowls women's pairs event in CWG 2026 campaign opener

India beat Malta in a tense tie-break in Bowls Women's Pairs event to begin their Glasgow Commonwealth Games campaign on a winning note here on Thursday.

India beat Malta in Lawn Bowls womens doubles

India beat Malta in Lawn Bowls womens doubles

Press Trust of India Glasgow
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 6:27 PM IST

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India beat Malta in a tense tie-break in Bowls Women's Pairs event to begin their Glasgow Commonwealth Games campaign on a winning note here on Thursday.

The Indian pair of Rupa Rani Tirkey (lead) and Pinki (skip) won the first set 7-1 but lost the second 3-4 as the section B round one match went to the tie-break.

The Indians held their nerve to win the tie-break with Pinki settling the issue in her final bowl.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 6:27 PM IST

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