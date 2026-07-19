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IOA appoints woman support staff for minor para cyclist, says CDM Rajpal

The teenager from Assam, who competes in the women's C5 category and has a deformity in her right hand, had sought a three-member support team for CWG 2026

IOA CDM Rohit Rajpal

IOA CDM Rohit Rajpal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2026 | 9:57 PM IST

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The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Saturday stepped in to ensure that Commonwealth Games-bound para cyclist Lisha Das will have a female support staff member accompanying her in Glasgow after the 16-year-old raised concerns.

Lisha, the youngest athlete in India's contingent and the lone para-track cyclist to qualify for the Games, had expressed concern after neither her personal coach nor a female support staff member was initially assigned to accompany her. The Commonwealth Games begin in Glasgow on Thursday.

PTI had highlighted the issue on Monday.

"As soon as we were made aware of this issue, we took cognisance and made arrangements for the female physiotherapist whom Lisha had requested to accompany her at the Games," India's Chef de Mission Rohit Rajpal, who is also Executive Committee member of the IOA, told PTI.

 

"The safety, well-being and dignity of every athlete are non-negotiable. We remain fully committed to providing all our athletes with a safe, respectful and supportive environment at all times," he added.

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The teenager from Assam, who competes in the women's C5 category and has a deformity in her right hand, had sought a three-member support team comprising her personal coach, a female physiotherapist and a technician.

However, the Cycling Federation of India had recommended a panel of three support staff members, including her coach Aditya Mehta and K Dattatraya, who was included in the final contingent list.

The IOA has now secured accreditation for physiotherapist Asha Shaikh, whose appointment had the consent of Lisha's parents, and made arrangements for her to accompany the minor para-athlete in Glasgow.

Mehta too has been accredited, while efforts are underway to secure accreditation for a technician before her event.

A technician plays a crucial role in para-cycling as the bicycle requires specialised set-up and adjustments before competition, making the support indispensable for the athlete.

The Sports Ministry-approved Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games comprises 191 members, including 126 athletes, 51 officials and 14 contingent staff.

While all disciplines featuring women athletes have at least one female coach, physiotherapist or medical support staff member, cycling and para cycling were the only exceptions.

The absence of a woman support staff member goes against the Sports Authority of India guidelines, which require the presence of a female coach in contingents that include women athletes during domestic and international camps and competitions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Commonwealth Games

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First Published: Jul 19 2026 | 9:56 PM IST

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