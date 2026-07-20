1930 to 2026: Check full list of FIFA World Cup winners and runners-up

The 23rd edition of the football World Cup, i.e., FIFA World Cup 2026, has come to a conclusion today, with Spain clinching their 2nd World title by beating 10-men defending champions Argentina 1-0 in extra time.

Lionel Messi-led Argentina failed to get their fourth World Cup title to draw them level with Germany and Italy as the second-most successful team in tournament history, just one behind Brazil, who have five titles to their name.

The win for Spain helped them secure their second title, making them only the seventh team to win the trophy on more than one occasion. Their victory also meant England remain the only team to have won the World Cup just once.

As the FIFA World Cup completes 96 years, here's a look at every champion and runner-up in the tournament's history.

FIFA World Cup full list of winners and runners-up

Year Host(s) Champions Score Runners-up 2026 Canada, Mexico & United States Spain 1-0 Argentina 2022 Qatar Argentina 3–3 (4–2 pens) France 2018 Russia France 4–2 Croatia 2014 Brazil Germany 1–0 (AET) Argentina 2010 South Africa Spain 1–0 (AET) Netherlands 2006 Germany Italy 1–1 (5–3 pens) France 2002 South Korea & Japan Brazil 2–0 Germany 1998 France France 3–0 Brazil 1994 United States Brazil 0–0 (3–2 pens) Italy 1990 Italy West Germany 1–0 Argentina 1986 Mexico Argentina 3–2 West Germany 1982 Spain Italy 3–1 West Germany 1978 Argentina Argentina 3–1 (AET) Netherlands 1974 West Germany West Germany 2–1 Netherlands 1970 Mexico Brazil 4–1 Italy 1966 England England 4–2 (AET) West Germany 1962 Chile Brazil 3–1 Czechoslovakia 1958 Sweden Brazil 5–2 Sweden 1954 Switzerland West Germany 3–2 Hungary 1950 Brazil Uruguay 2–1* Brazil 1938 France Italy 4–2 Hungary 1934 Italy Italy 2–1 (AET) Czechoslovakia 1930 Uruguay Uruguay 4–2 Argentina

How did the final match of each World Cup pan out?

1930 (Uruguay)

The inaugural FIFA World Cup final was played at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, where hosts Uruguay came from behind to defeat neighbours Argentina 4-2. Argentina led 2-1 at half-time after Carlos Peucelle and Guillermo Stábile cancelled out Pablo Dorado's opener. Uruguay responded with second-half goals from Pedro Cea, Santos Iriarte and Héctor Castro to become football's first-ever world champions.

1934 (Italy)

Hosts Italy claimed their maiden FIFA World Cup title after edging Czechoslovakia 2-1 after extra time in Rome. Antonín Puč gave the visitors the lead in the 71st minute before Raimundo Orsi levelled the scores nine minutes later. Angelo Schiavio struck the decisive goal in extra time, handing Italy its first World Cup triumph under coach Vittorio Pozzo.

1938 (France)

Italy became the first nation to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup title by defeating Hungary 4-2 in Paris. Gino Colaussi and Silvio Piola scored twice each as the Italians dominated the final despite Hungary twice narrowing the deficit through Pál Titkos and György Sárosi. The victory cemented Italy's status as football's dominant force before World War II interrupted the tournament.

1950 (Brazil)

The 1950 World Cup did not feature a traditional final. Instead, the title was decided in the last match of the final round-robin group between hosts Brazil and Uruguay at the Maracanã Stadium. Brazil needed only a draw to become champions but suffered one of football's greatest upsets as Juan Alberto Schiaffino and Alcides Ghiggia overturned Friaça's opener to secure a stunning 2-1 victory for Uruguay in the famous "Maracanazo".

1954 (Switzerland)

Known as the "Miracle of Bern", the 1954 final saw West Germany produce one of the greatest upsets in football history by defeating the heavily favoured Hungary 3-2. Hungary raced into a two-goal lead within eight minutes, but West Germany fought back through Max Morlock and Helmut Rahn, whose late winner secured the country's first FIFA World Cup title.

1958 (Sweden)

A 17-year-old Pelé announced himself on the world stage as Brazil defeated hosts Sweden 5-2 in Stockholm to win their first FIFA World Cup. Vavá scored twice before Pelé produced a sensational brace, including one of the tournament's most iconic goals, while Mário Zagallo also found the net. Brazil became the first non-European nation to win the World Cup on European soil.

1962 (Chile)

Brazil successfully defended the FIFA World Cup by beating Czechoslovakia 3-1 in Santiago despite playing much of the tournament without injured star Pelé. Josef Masopust gave Czechoslovakia the lead, but Amarildo quickly equalised before Zito and Vavá scored in the second half. Brazil became only the second nation after Italy to retain the World Cup title.

1966 (England)

England lifted their only FIFA World Cup title after defeating West Germany 4-2 after extra time in one of football's most memorable finals at Wembley Stadium. Geoff Hurst became the only player to score a hat-trick in a men's World Cup final, including the famous disputed goal that crossed the line. Martin Peters scored England's other goal before Hurst completed his treble in stoppage time.

1970 (Mexico)

Brazil claimed a record third FIFA World Cup title by defeating Italy 4-1 in Mexico City, earning permanent ownership of the Jules Rimet Trophy. Pelé opened the scoring before Gérson, Jairzinho and captain Carlos Alberto produced one of football's most celebrated team goals to seal victory. The triumph confirmed Brazil's 1970 side as one of the greatest teams in football history.

1974 (West Germany)

Hosts West Germany overcame the brilliant Netherlands side led by Johan Cruyff to win the World Cup 2-1 in Munich. The Dutch took the lead through Johan Neeskens' penalty before a West German player had even touched the ball. Paul Breitner equalised from the spot before Gerd Müller scored the winner just before half-time, securing West Germany's second world title.

1978 (Argentina)

Hosts Argentina won their first FIFA World Cup by defeating the Netherlands 3-1 after extra time in Buenos Aires. Mario Kempes scored twice, including the opening goal and another in extra time, after Dick Nanninga had forced extra time with a late equaliser. Daniel Bertoni added the third as Argentina lifted the trophy in front of a jubilant home crowd.

1982 (Spain)

Italy completed a remarkable turnaround to win their third FIFA World Cup, defeating West Germany 3-1 in the final at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid. Paolo Rossi, who had entered the tournament under heavy criticism, opened the scoring before Marco Tardelli produced his iconic emotional celebration after doubling the lead. Alessandro Altobelli added a third before Paul Breitner scored a late consolation for West Germany.

1986 (Mexico)

Inspired by captain Diego Maradona, Argentina claimed their second FIFA World Cup title with a thrilling 3-2 victory over West Germany at the Estadio Azteca. José Luis Brown and Jorge Valdano gave Argentina a two-goal cushion before Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Rudi Völler levelled the scores. Maradona then produced a defence-splitting pass for Jorge Burruchaga, who scored the decisive winner six minutes from time.

1990 (Italy)

West Germany gained revenge for their defeat four years earlier by edging Argentina 1-0 in a tense and physical final at Rome's Stadio Olimpico. The match remained goalless until the 85th minute when Andreas Brehme calmly converted a penalty after Rudi Völler was fouled inside the area. Argentina finished the match with nine men as West Germany lifted their third FIFA World Cup trophy.

1994 (United States)

For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, the final was decided by a penalty shootout after Brazil and Italy played out a goalless draw following extra time at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Brazil prevailed 3-2 in the shootout after Italy captain Roberto Baggio famously blasted his decisive penalty over the crossbar, handing the Seleção a record fourth World Cup title.

1998 (France)

Hosts France won the FIFA World Cup for the first time with a commanding 3-0 victory over defending champions Brazil at the Stade de France. Zinedine Zidane scored two first-half headers from corner kicks before Emmanuel Petit sealed the triumph in stoppage time. Brazil, hampered by Ronaldo's mysterious pre-match illness, failed to produce their usual attacking brilliance as France celebrated a historic maiden title.

2002 (South Korea and Japan)

Brazil returned to the summit of world football by defeating Germany 2-0 in Yokohama to claim a record fifth FIFA World Cup title. Ronaldo, who had endured the disappointment of the 1998 final, redeemed himself with two second-half goals, including one after Oliver Kahn spilled Rivaldo's shot. The victory completed Brazil's unbeaten campaign under coach Luiz Felipe Scolari.

2006 (Germany)

Italy defeated France 5-3 on penalties after a dramatic 1-1 draw following extra time in Berlin. Zinedine Zidane gave France the lead with a Panenka penalty before Marco Materazzi equalised with a towering header. The final is best remembered for Zidane's infamous headbutt on Materazzi in extra time, which earned the French captain a red card in his final professional match before Italy converted all five penalties.

2010 (South Africa)

Spain lifted the FIFA World Cup for the first time by defeating the Netherlands 1-0 after extra time in Johannesburg. In a fiercely contested final that produced a tournament-record 14 yellow cards, Andrés Iniesta scored the decisive goal in the 116th minute after being set up by Cesc Fàbregas. The victory completed Spain's golden era following their UEFA Euro 2008 triumph.

2014 (Brazil)

Germany defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time at the Maracanã Stadium to claim their fourth FIFA World Cup title. Mario Götze came off the bench to score the winner in the 113th minute, expertly controlling André Schürrle's cross before volleying past Sergio Romero. Argentina had earlier squandered several opportunities, including Gonzalo Higuaín's first-half chance, as Germany became the first European nation to win a World Cup in the Americas.

2018 (Russia)

France won their second FIFA World Cup by beating Croatia 4-2 in an entertaining final at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium. Mario Mandžukić's own goal gave France the lead before Antoine Griezmann converted a VAR-awarded penalty. Paul Pogba and teenage sensation Kylian Mbappé added further goals, while Mandžukić capitalised on a Hugo Lloris mistake to score Croatia's second in the highest-scoring final since 1966.

2022 (Qatar)

Widely regarded as one of the greatest FIFA World Cup finals ever played, Argentina defeated France on penalties after an extraordinary 3-3 draw following extra time in Lusail. Lionel Messi scored twice, while Ángel Di María also found the net before Kylian Mbappé produced a stunning hat-trick to keep France alive. Argentina eventually prevailed 4-2 in the shootout, with Gonzalo Montiel converting the decisive penalty to hand Messi his first World Cup title.