Will Fifa punish Argentina before Spain final over Falklands banner?

Argentina’s dramatic semifinal victory over England may have secured their place in the Fifa World Cup final, but the celebrations in Atlanta created a disciplinary question that could follow the defending champions into Sunday’s title match against Spain.

Several Argentina players displayed a banner reading “Las Malvinas son Argentinas” — “The Malvinas are Argentine” — on the pitch after their 2-1 win. Lisandro Martinez, Giovani Lo Celso and Nicolas Otamendi were among those pictured with it, while reports indicated that the banner may have been thrown from the stands before the players picked it up.

The message referred to Argentina’s sovereignty claim over the Falkland Islands, known in Argentina as the Malvinas. The islands remain a British Overseas Territory and were at the centre of the 1982 war between Argentina and the United Kingdom, in which more than 900 people died.

The central question is not whether Fifa has rules capable of covering the incident. It does.

The more difficult questions are which rule provides the strongest basis for action, whether a post-match display remains within Fifa’s jurisdiction and whether any punishment could be imposed before Argentina face Spain.

At the time of writing, Fifa had not publicly announced disciplinary proceedings or a sanction. Based on past cases, a reprimand and financial penalty appear more likely than player suspensions or any measure affecting Argentina’s participation in the final.

What exactly happened after Argentina beat England?

Argentina came from behind to defeat England through late goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez. During the celebrations that followed, players held the white banner on the field and briefly placed it on the turf.

The display was particularly sensitive because Argentina’s security minister, Alejandra Monteoliva, had said before the match that political, racial or provocative banners would not be permitted inside the stadium.

The warning had been issued because of the historical tensions surrounding England-Argentina matches and the continuing sovereignty dispute. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni had also attempted to separate the fixture from politics, describing the war as a tragic period that should not be confused with football.

The players’ actions therefore appeared to contradict both the security restrictions surrounding the match and Scaloni’s public position.

What do football’s laws say about political messages?

The most frequently quoted provision is Law 4 of the Ifab Laws of the Game, which governs players’ equipment.

It states that equipment must not carry political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images. Players are also prohibited from revealing undergarments containing such material, with the player or team liable to sanctions imposed by the competition organiser, national association or Fifa.

The rule also explains how political content should be interpreted. It bars material connected to governments, political organisations, specific political acts or events, and messages that are provocative, derisory or inflammatory.

However, Law 4 may not be the most direct provision in this case.

The Argentina players did not display the slogan on their shirts, armbands, undergarments or other equipment. They held a separate banner after the final whistle.

Law 4 demonstrates football’s general prohibition on political statements, but the Stadium Code of Conduct, the World Cup regulations and the Fifa Disciplinary Code provide a stronger route for disciplinary action against a banner displayed on the pitch.

Which rules could apply to Argentina? Rule or regulation What it covers Relevance to the incident Ifab Law 4 Political, religious or personal slogans on players’ equipment Shows football’s general position, but the banner was not player equipment Fifa World Cup Stadium Code of Conduct Political banners and materials inside the stadium Directly relevant because the display occurred on the pitch World Cup regulations Obligations of participating associations and delegation members Requires Argentina to ensure players follow Fifa rules throughout the competition Fifa Disciplinary Code Misconduct by players, officials and associations in Fifa competitions Allows Fifa to investigate and sanction players or the Argentine association Association responsibility provisions Conduct of players, officials and representatives Argentina may be liable even if officials did not supply or approve the banner

Does Fifa’s Stadium Code of Conduct apply to players?

The Stadium Code of Conduct is often described primarily as a set of rules for supporters, but its scope is wider.

It applies to all areas used in connection with the competition, including the stadium building, surrounding premises, entrances, exits and facilities under stadium control. It also applies to people entering through accreditation, a category that includes players and team officials.

Accredited persons must comply with the code while at the stadium unless a provision conflicts with their official duties or the specific terms of their accreditation. Holding a political banner would be difficult to characterise as part of a player’s official duties.

The code prohibits banners, flags, flyers, clothing and other material of a political, offensive or discriminatory nature. It separately prohibits displaying, distributing or promoting such material within the stadium.

That makes the stadium code directly relevant even though the banner did not form part of the players’ equipment.

However, the code’s usual enforcement measures — removal from the stadium or cancellation of a ticket or accreditation — are designed mainly for access and security management. For players, any sporting or financial punishment would more likely be imposed through the Fifa Disciplinary Code and tournament regulations.

Does the post-match timing give Argentina a defence?

Probably not.

The banner appeared after the referee had ended the match, but the incident still took place on the pitch during official celebrations and before the players had left the stadium.

The Stadium Code of Conduct requires attendees and accredited persons to comply with its provisions “at all times” while they are at the stadium. It also instructs them to leave promptly following the conclusion of a match unless their ticket, accreditation or the organisers permit them to remain.

The final whistle therefore does not immediately end the code’s application.

The Fifa Disciplinary Code is broader still. It applies to every match and competition organised by Fifa, and players and member associations fall within its personal jurisdiction.

Fifa has previously acted against conduct inside dressing rooms and during post-match activity, demonstrating that its disciplinary authority is not limited to the 90 minutes of play.

The fact that a supporter may have supplied the banner would not necessarily protect the Argentine Football Association. The disciplinary code permits associations to be held responsible for the conduct of their players, officials and representatives even when the association argues that it was not at fault.

Fans display a banner with a message referencing the Falkland Islands as they celebrate after England vs Argentina semifinal match. Photo: Reuters Once the players chose to lift and display the banner, the case ceased to be solely about how the material passed through stadium security.

Will Fifa sanction Argentina before the final?

Fifa can open proceedings immediately, seek written submissions from Argentina and impose a decision through its Disciplinary Committee.

Whether it will complete that process before the final is less certain.

Disciplinary cases can be handled rapidly during tournaments when player eligibility or match suspensions are involved. But political-message cases have generally resulted in financial sanctions or warnings rather than urgent bans.

There is also no indication yet that Fifa intends to prevent any of the players involved from facing Spain.

A punishment before the final would require the disciplinary body to establish the relevant offence, identify the responsible players, consider Argentina’s response and determine whether the repeat nature of the message is an aggravating factor.

Fifa’s current disciplinary framework allows it to sanction players, officials and member associations. The available measures include warnings, reprimands, fines and sporting sanctions, depending on the seriousness and circumstances of an offence. Fifa’s Disciplinary Committee is the body responsible for imposing such penalties.

Based on precedent, the likely sequence is:

Fifa reviews match reports and video evidence.

Proceedings may be opened against the Argentine Football Association and possibly individual players.

Argentina is invited to explain how the banner reached the pitch and who displayed it.

A fine and formal reprimand are considered.

A decision could be announced before or after the final.

A banner displaying a message referencing The Falkland Islands is seen on the pitch. Photo: Reuters The absence of a public charge does not mean that no review is taking place. Fifa’s disciplinary decisions are often published later, and its official decisions database is updated periodically.

Could Argentina or its players be banned?

A suspension is possible in theory, but it would be a severe response when measured against comparable cases.

The banner made an explicit territorial and political claim during a match involving England. The incident also occurred despite pre-match restrictions and repeated a slogan for which Argentina had already been punished.

Those factors could make the case more serious than an accidental or ambiguous gesture.

However, Fifa has generally treated political displays as misconduct warranting fines and warnings unless they are combined with discrimination, violence, repeated disorder or other aggravating conduct.

An exclusion from the final, points penalty or annulment of the semifinal result would be extraordinarily disproportionate to previous political-message cases. There is no precedent in the examples below for a team being removed from a major tournament because players displayed a political banner.

Individual fines or warnings are more plausible. A player suspension would be possible only if Fifa concluded that the conduct was especially provocative or inflammatory and required an immediate sporting punishment.

The strongest inference from previous decisions is that Argentina will play the final with its sporting status unaffected, although the association could face a larger financial penalty because the message was identical to one punished in 2014.

Was this the first time Argentina displayed the Falklands banner?

No.

Before a friendly against Slovenia in La Plata on June 7, 2014, Argentina players stood behind a banner carrying the same words: “Las Malvinas son Argentinas.”

Fifa opened disciplinary proceedings and later reprimanded the Argentine Football Association and fined it 30,000 Swiss francs, worth about £20,000 at the time.

That precedent is directly relevant because it involved:

Argentina’s national team

The same political claim

The same wording

A banner displayed on the field

Players participating collectively

The 2026 incident differs mainly in timing and context. The 2014 banner was displayed before a warm-up match; the latest one appeared after a World Cup semifinal against England itself.

The repeat nature of the act could justify a higher fine. It also weakens any argument that the slogan’s political meaning was unclear.

Previous sanctions for political messages in football Incident Action Fifa response Argentina vs Slovenia, 2014 Players displayed an identical Falklands banner before the match AFA reprimanded and fined CHF 30,000 Switzerland vs Serbia, 2018 Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri made Albanian double-eagle gestures after scoring Players warned and fined CHF 10,000 each; Stephan Lichtsteiner fined CHF 5,000 Serbia vs Brazil, 2022 A flag showing Kosovo as part of Serbia, with a “No Surrender” message, appeared in the dressing room Serbian association fined CHF 20,000 England and other British teams, 2016 Poppy symbols were displayed during World Cup qualifiers National associations fined, including about £35,000 for England

The Serbian case is especially important for the post-match and off-field question. The flag was displayed in a dressing room rather than during open play, but Fifa still treated it as conduct falling within the tournament’s disciplinary framework.

The Swiss case shows that players can be sanctioned individually without being suspended from subsequent World Cup matches.

Could Fifa treat the banner as discriminatory?

The banner is primarily a political and territorial statement. It does not, by itself, target a protected group in the same way as racist or other discriminatory abuse.

Fifa could instead examine it under provisions concerning offensive behaviour, fair play, provocative conduct, team misconduct and breaches of competition or stadium regulations.

That distinction matters because discriminatory offences generally carry heavier minimum sanctions than political statements.

If Fifa found that the surrounding chants or conduct targeted people on the basis of nationality, the scope of the case could become wider. But the banner alone is most clearly a sovereignty message linked to a specific political dispute.

Does government support affect the case?

Argentina Vice-President Victoria Villarruel reinforced the message after the match, writing that “the Falklands are Argentine” and arguing that the semifinal was not merely a football match.

Those remarks provide political context, but Fifa’s disciplinary case would focus on the conduct of the players and association within the World Cup environment.

The Argentine government is not subject to Fifa’s sporting jurisdiction in the same way as the team.

However, public statements from senior political figures could make it harder for the association to portray the banner as an unplanned gesture devoid of political intent.

Fifa would still need to judge the evidence involving the players themselves rather than infer collective responsibility solely from government comments.

Could stadium security also face questions?

The incident raises a separate operational issue: how did a banner that had apparently been prohibited enter the stadium and reach the pitch?

Fifa’s Stadium Code allows organisers to screen attendees and confiscate political material. It also gives them broad discretion to decide which items present security or reputational risks.

If a supporter carried the banner through security, the incident suggests that screening failed or that the message was concealed.

But a security failure would not erase the players’ decision to display it. Fifa could investigate the source of the banner while separately considering disciplinary action against Argentina.

The two questions are distinct:

Who brought the banner into the stadium?

Who chose to use it as part of an on-field celebration?

A banner displaying a message referencing The Falkland Islands is seen on the pitch after England vs Argentina semifinal. Photo: Reuters

What is the most likely outcome?

Argentina are exposed to disciplinary action because the incident occurred inside a Fifa-controlled stadium, involved accredited players and carried an unmistakable political claim.

The post-match timing is unlikely to remove the matter from Fifa’s jurisdiction.

Yet precedent points towards a financial rather than sporting penalty.

The 2014 case involving the identical slogan ended with a reprimand and a CHF 30,000 fine. Serbia’s Kosovo dressing-room flag and the Swiss players’ Albanian gestures also resulted in financial sanctions without tournament suspensions.

A repeat offence, the identity of the opponent and the pre-match prohibition could push the penalty above the 2014 level. Individual players may also receive warnings or fines if Fifa identifies them as active participants.

Unless additional evidence emerges — such as discriminatory conduct, refusal to follow officials’ instructions or organised involvement by the association — player bans before the Spain final appear unlikely.

Argentina’s place in Sunday’s match is therefore not in serious doubt.

Its celebrations, however, have given Fifa a test of consistency: whether a political message it punished 12 years ago will again draw action when displayed by the defending champions days before the sport’s biggest match.