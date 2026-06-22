Argentina vs Austria LIVE SCORE FIFA WC 2026: Argentina look to stay unbeaten; kick-off at 9:30 PM

Defending champions Argentina and Austria will be looking to keep their winning runs going in the FIFA World Cup 2026 when they take on each other in a Group J match today at Dallas Stadium in Arlington.

Argentina, in their campaign opener, beat Algeria 3-0 thanks to skipper Lionel Messi’s hat-trick. A win against Austria today means they are likely to keep their title defence alive at least until the Round of 32.

On the other hand, Austria beat Jordan 3-1 in their first game and will leave no stone unturned to create a major upset by beating Argentina in their second game. A win for them will also almost secure their place in the next round, while a loss will make their final group-stage game a do-or-die encounter.

But will Argentina extend their winning streak, or will Austria cause an upset? Stay tuned to find out.

Argentina look to maintain momentum

Argentina produced a statement performance against Algeria, with Messi once again demonstrating why he remains the focal point of Lionel Scaloni's side. The Inter Miami forward scored all three goals as La Albiceleste began their campaign with a comfortable victory.

Scaloni is expected to make at least one change after Gonzalo Montiel was ruled out through injury, with Nahuel Molina likely to slot in at right-back. Julian Alvarez is also pushing for a starting berth after beginning the opening match on the bench, potentially replacing Lautaro Martinez alongside Messi in attack.

With six points enough to guarantee progress to the Round of 32, Argentina will be eager to avoid any slip-up and strengthen their grip on top spot in Group J before facing Iran in their final group-stage fixture.

Austria seek another statement result

Austria announced their return to the World Cup in style by defeating Jordan 3-1 to join Argentina on three points at the top of Group J.

Ralf Rangnick's side relied on goals from Christoph Baumgartner, Michael Gregoritsch and substitute Marko Arnautovic to overcome the tournament debutants and will now attempt to test the reigning champions.

Changes could be on the cards, with Tottenham Hotspur defender Kevin Danso pushing for a place in the starting XI. His inclusion could allow captain David Alaba to shift to left-back, while veteran striker Arnautovic will hope his late goal against Jordan is enough to earn a start.

Austria have not reached the knockout stage since 1954, but another positive result in Dallas would put them on course to end that wait and potentially emerge as one of the surprise packages of FIFA World Cup 2026.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Argentina vs Austria: Starting 11

Argentina starting 11: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Facundo Medina; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Thiago Almada

Austria starting 11: Alexander Schlager; Kevin Danso, Stefan Posch, David Alaba; Nicolas Seiwald, Xaver Schlager; Romano Schmid, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Paul Wanner; Michael Gregoritsch

FIFA World Cup 2026 Argentina vs Austria live telecast:

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Argentina and Austria will be available on the Unite8 Sports Network.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Argentina vs Austria live streaming:

The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Argentina and Austria will be available on the ZEE5 app and website.

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