Argentina vs Cabo Verde LIVE SCORE FIFA WC RO32: ARG 0-0 CPV in 1st half

Argentina begin the knockout phase of their FIFA World Cup 2026 title defence with a Round of 32 clash against tournament debutants Cabo Verde, aiming to continue their flawless campaign.

The reigning champions have looked impressive so far, winning all three of their group-stage matches, including a convincing 3-1 victory over Jordan. Lionel Messi has once again been at the heart of Argentina's success, scoring six goals already and extending his remarkable streak of scoring in seven consecutive World Cup matches, a tournament record.

Standing in their way is one of the competition's biggest surprise packages. Cabo Verde have exceeded expectations in their maiden World Cup appearance, progressing from Group H after holding Spain to a draw before earning valuable results against Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. Their disciplined defensive structure, tireless work rate and collective spirit have made them one of the tournament's feel-good stories.

Confidence within the African side remains high, with even Cabo Verde's president publicly backing the team to produce an upset against the holders.

ALSO READ: Why Klopp could be the ideal option to succeed Nagelsmann in Germany However, overcoming Argentina would require one of the greatest shocks in World Cup history. While Cabo Verde have shown they can frustrate stronger opponents, Argentina possess significantly greater quality across the pitch and continue to rely on Messi's brilliance. If the Albiceleste maintain their current level, they should have enough firepower to book their place in the Round of 16 despite Cabo Verde's inspiring run.

Argentina vs Cabo Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 probable starting eleven

Argentina XI: E. Martínez; Molina, Romero, L. Martínez, Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernández, Almada; Messi, Álvarez.

Cabo Verde XI: Vozinha; Moreira, Lopes, Borges, Cabral; Pina, D. Duarte, Monteiro; Mendes, Livramento, W. Semedo.

Argentina vs Cabo Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 live telecast: The Round of 32 clash between Argentina vs Cabo Verde will be available on the Unite8 Sports network in India.

Argentina vs Cabo Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 live streaming: The Round of 32 clash between Argentina vs Cabo Verde will be streamed on the Zee5 app and websites in India.