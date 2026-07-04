Argentina vs Cabo Verde LIVE SCORE FIFA WC RO32: ARG 0-0 CPV in 1st half
Lionel Messi has once again been at the heart of Argentina's success, scoring six goals already and extending his remarkable streak of scoring in seven consecutive World Cup matches.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Argentina begin the knockout phase of their FIFA World Cup 2026 title defence with a Round of 32 clash against tournament debutants Cabo Verde, aiming to continue their flawless campaign.
The reigning champions have looked impressive so far, winning all three of their group-stage matches, including a convincing 3-1 victory over Jordan. Lionel Messi has once again been at the heart of Argentina's success, scoring six goals already and extending his remarkable streak of scoring in seven consecutive World Cup matches, a tournament record.
Standing in their way is one of the competition's biggest surprise packages. Cabo Verde have exceeded expectations in their maiden World Cup appearance, progressing from Group H after holding Spain to a draw before earning valuable results against Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. Their disciplined defensive structure, tireless work rate and collective spirit have made them one of the tournament's feel-good stories.
Confidence within the African side remains high, with even Cabo Verde's president publicly backing the team to produce an upset against the holders.
However, overcoming Argentina would require one of the greatest shocks in World Cup history. While Cabo Verde have shown they can frustrate stronger opponents, Argentina possess significantly greater quality across the pitch and continue to rely on Messi's brilliance. If the Albiceleste maintain their current level, they should have enough firepower to book their place in the Round of 16 despite Cabo Verde's inspiring run.
Argentina vs Cabo Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 probable starting eleven
Argentina XI: E. Martínez; Molina, Romero, L. Martínez, Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernández, Almada; Messi, Álvarez.
Cabo Verde XI: Vozinha; Moreira, Lopes, Borges, Cabral; Pina, D. Duarte, Monteiro; Mendes, Livramento, W. Semedo.
Argentina vs Cabo Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 live telecast: The Round of 32 clash between Argentina vs Cabo Verde will be available on the Unite8 Sports network in India.
Argentina vs Cabo Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 live streaming: The Round of 32 clash between Argentina vs Cabo Verde will be streamed on the Zee5 app and websites in India.
3:56 AM
Argentina vs Cabo Verde LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC RO32: Hydration break!
Hydration break gives Argentina time to reassess things as Cabo Verde are not giving them any time for now.
3:53 AM
Argentina vs Cabo Verde LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC RO32: Cabo Verde confident with the ball!
Cabo Verde are confident with the ball and are putting in a string of passes in the build up play.
3:49 AM
Argentina vs Cabo Verde LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC RO32: Vozinha saves it easily!
Vozinha sees it all the way as Messi's freekick ended up in his gloves.
3:47 AM
Argentina vs Cabo Verde LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC RO32: Messi wins a freekick!
Messi wins a freekick just outside the edge of the box in the 17th minute. a good chance for the opener now.
3:46 AM
Argentina vs Cabo Verde LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC RO32: Messi has his first chance!
Messi has his first shot on goal as it fizzes wide of the goal in the 14th minute.
3:43 AM
Argentina vs Cabo Verde LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC RO32: Vozinha with nerves of steel!
A brilliant fake with an on rushing Lautaro Martinez pressurising Vozinha as the goalkeeper shows his class on the field.
3:39 AM
Argentina vs Cabo Verde LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC RO32: All square in the first 5 minutes!
The first 5 minutes has seen both sides going for the goal with half chances for both sides.
3:31 AM
Argentina vs Cabo Verde LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC RO32: Kickoff in Miami!
Cabo Verde kick start the proceedings in Miami as the fans' wait ends for the Round of 32.
3:25 AM
Argentina vs Cabo Verde LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC RO32: National anthems done!
The national anthems are done as it is time for action in Miami.
3:22 AM
Argentina vs Cabo Verde LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC RO32: Teams come out on the field!
Teams come out on the field as the fans cheer them on in Miami.
Topics : FIFA World Cup
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First Published: Jul 04 2026 | 2:39 AM IST