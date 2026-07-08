Argentina escape Egypt scare as Messi sparks late World Cup comeback

Argentina were 11 minutes from the end. Not just the end of a match, but possibly the end of Lionel Messi’s last World Cup chase, the end of the holders’ defence, and the beginning of one of the great Egyptian football stories.

Then the old chaos returned.

At Atlanta, in a Round of 16 match that swung from Egyptian discipline to Argentine delirium, the world champions came from two goals down to beat Egypt 3-2 and reach the quarterfinals. Cristian Romero scored in the 79th minute. Messi equalised four minutes later. Enzo Fernandez completed the escape in stoppage time.

Egypt had led through Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico. They had defended with courage, counter-attacked with purpose, and watched goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir turn himself into the central figure of the night. They had even survived an early Messi penalty.

But once they retreated too far, they invited Argentina to do what Argentina under Lionel Scaloni have repeatedly done: turn panic into belief, and belief into theatre.

Egypt dream, Argentina panic

Egypt began with unusual ambition. Instead of sitting deep from the first whistle, they attacked Argentina’s right side and took the lead in the 15th minute. Emam Ashour recycled possession to Marwan Attia, whose long cross found Ibrahim rising too easily to head in.

Argentina should have levelled four minutes later after Haissem Hassan fouled Nicolas Tagliafico. Messi stepped up, but Shobeir dived left and saved a weak effort that was too close to him.

It set the tone for the next hour. Shobeir denied Alexis Mac Allister with a reflex stop, then stretched superbly to turn away Julian Alvarez’s low strike. Messi also hit the post from a free kick. Argentina pushed, but the night seemed to be slipping away.

Zico doubles the shock

Egypt thought they had scored again in the 62nd minute when Zico finished after a sweeping move involving Hassan and Mohamed Salah. VAR ruled it out for a foul by Attia on Lisandro Martinez in the build-up, a decision Egypt felt was harsh given the distance from goal and the time Argentina had to reset.

Five minutes later, Egypt made the same idea count. Salah released the counter, Hassan drove to the byline, and Zico arrived to finish the cutback.

At 2-0, Argentina looked stretched and emotionally frayed. Requiems were being written. Messi’s missed penalty had become the symbol of a fading night.

Then everything turned.

The four minutes that changed the World Cup

Scaloni’s side found their way back through width and desperation. Messi delivered the cross, Romero attacked it, and Argentina had hope in the 79th minute.

Four minutes and 18 seconds later, Messi made the impossible feel familiar. Lautaro Martinez and Gonzalo Montiel kept the ball alive in the area, and Messi crashed his finish in off the underside of the bar. Argentina believed again. Egypt suddenly looked smaller.

There was still danger. Egypt broke forward and Leandro Paredes had to make a last-gasp challenge in a one-on-one situation. Had he missed, Argentina were gone.

Instead, in the 92nd minute, Lautaro crossed from the right and Fernandez rose at the back post to cushion a header beyond Shobeir. Messi, in tears during the celebrations, had dragged Argentina through another emotional storm.

Messi’s penalty problem remains

Messi’s rescue act did not erase his penalty weakness. Against Egypt, he became the first player to miss two non-shootout penalties at the same World Cup, after also failing against Austria in the group stage.

His slow, goalkeeper-dependent technique again proved costly. He tried to read Shobeir and go across him, but the Egyptian keeper read the attempt perfectly. Messi’s penalty record is unusually ordinary for a player of his genius: 25 goals from 32 penalties for Argentina, and 116 from 150 for club and country, a 77 per cent success rate.

The contradiction is striking. In open play, Messi sees solutions others do not. From the spot, that inventiveness can work against him. He lacks one stock penalty, often changes technique and location, and sometimes loses precision while watching the goalkeeper.

Yet that is only part of the story. He missed from 12 yards, then created one goal and scored another when Argentina were almost out.

Messi’s World Cup penalties World Cup Opponent Stage Outcome 2026 Egypt Round of 16 Missed 2026 Austria Groups Missed 2022 France Final Scored 2022 Croatia Semi-final Scored 2022 Netherlands Quarter-final Scored 2022 Poland Groups Missed 2022 Saudi Arabia Groups Scored 2018 Iceland Groups Missed Source: Transfermarkt

Messi's penalties by year

All non-shootout penalties in all competitions — club and country

Year Scored Missed Total 2006 2 0 2 2007 0 0 0 2008 5 0 5 2009 3 2 5 2010 5 1 6 2011 1 1 2 2012 8 2 10 2013 14 3 17 2014 9 1 10 2015 7 3 10 2016 8 4 12 2017 7 2 9 2018 10 3 13 2019 2 2 4 2020 8 2 10 2021 9 1 10 2022 6 2 8 2023 6 2 8 2024 1 0 1 2025 3 1 4 2026 2 2 4 Source: Transfermarkt

Shobeir’s great night ends in heartbreak

For 78 minutes, this looked like Shobeir’s match. The 26-year-old Al Ahly goalkeeper stopped Messi, Mac Allister and Alvarez, commanded his box, and added to a tournament in which he had already impressed against Belgium, New Zealand, Iran and Australia.

He is the son of Ahmed Shobeir, Egypt’s first-choice goalkeeper at the 1990 World Cup, and this performance carried the authority of lineage and arrival. If European clubs were not already watching, they will be now.

But goalkeepers can produce heroic nights and still lose to Argentina’s late madness. Shobeir was unfortunate with Romero’s close-range header and could not stop Messi’s half-volley through bodies or Fernandez’s back-post header.

Did Egypt collapse?

On the surface, yes. A 2-0 lead became a 3-2 defeat in 13 minutes of match time.

But the collapse needs context. Egypt had played brilliantly for long periods. Their early aggression surprised Argentina. Their counter-attacks through Hassan and Salah repeatedly threatened. Their defensive line, often dropping into a back six after the break, forced Argentina wide and frustrated central combinations.

The problem was that the retreat became too deep. By protecting the lead, Egypt surrendered the initiative. Argentina’s full-backs pushed higher, the crosses came quicker, and Messi began receiving the ball in areas where one pass or one touch could change the game.

Egypt were not passive victims. They were excellent until the pressure became suffocating. But Argentina are world champions because they survive moments other teams do not.

Argentina’s strange gift

This team has a habit of making triumph feel like trauma first. It happened in Qatar. It happened against Cape Verde in the previous round. It happened again here.

Argentina do not always control knockout games. They often inflame them. They whip up fear, then feed off it. Scaloni has spoken about the intangibles of this side: character, resilience, the refusal to accept the obvious ending.

Those intangibles rescued them in Atlanta.

Messi’s record World Cup tally now stands at 21. But the number mattered less than the sequence: penalty missed, free kick against the post, cross for Romero, equaliser off the bar, tears at the finish.

Argentina advanced to a Saturday quarterfinal in Kansas City against the winner of Colombia vs Switzerland. Egypt went out with pride, pain and a goalkeeper who may have announced himself to the world.

The holders survived. Barely. Miraculously. Again.