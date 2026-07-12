Argentina vs Switzerland LIVE SCORE World Cup, QF: ARG eyeing successive SF spot; Kickoff at 6:30 AM
The reigning champions arrive with plenty of confidence after surviving a dramatic Round of 16 battle against Egypt.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Argentina continue their pursuit of back-to-back FIFA World Cup titles as they take on a determined Switzerland side in a high-stakes quarterfinal clash in Kansas City. With a place in the semifinals at stake, Lionel Scaloni's team will look to overcome another difficult test on their journey towards retaining the trophy.
The reigning champions arrive with plenty of confidence after surviving a dramatic Round of 16 battle against Egypt. Argentina found themselves 2-0 down with time running out, but showed their trademark resilience to complete a stunning comeback victory. Goals from Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernández helped secure a 3-2 win and extended Argentina's remarkable winning streak to 12 matches.
Despite their attacking brilliance, Argentina have had to rely on their experience and mental strength during the knockout stages. Messi remains the focal point of their campaign, with the captain aiming to guide his nation closer to another historic triumph.
Standing in their way is a Switzerland side that has emerged as one of the tournament's most organised teams. Murat Yakin's men topped their group and continued their impressive run by defeating Colombia on penalties in the Round of 16. The Swiss have remained unbeaten throughout the competition and are yet to trail in any match, highlighting their defensive discipline and composure under pressure.
History, however, favours Argentina. The South American giants have never lost to Switzerland in seven previous encounters and will look to maintain that record as they chase a place in the final four. But with Switzerland proving difficult to break down, another tense World Cup battle awaits.
Argentina vs Switzerland lineups
Argentina starting lineup: Emi Martinez (gk), Molina, Romero, L. Martinez, Tagliafico, De Paul, Paredes, E. Fernandez, Mac Allister, Alvarez, Messi
Switzerland starting lineup: Kobel (gk), Zakaria, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez, Freuler, Xhaka, Ndoye, Reider, Sow, Embolo
FIFA World Cup 2026 QF live telecast: The Quarter-final clashes will be available on the Unite8 Sports network in India.
FIFA World Cup 2026 QF live streaming: The Quarter-final clashes will be streamed on the Zee5 app and websites in India.
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Both sides wak out in what will be the final match of the campaign for one of them as we wait for the national anthems now.
6:10 AM
Argentina vs Switzerland LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 QF: Action to begin soon!
We are less than 20 minutes away from the kickoff now in Kansas City as all eyes will be set on Lionel Messi again as he leads the title defense for the Albiceleste.
5:59 AM
Argentina vs Switzerland LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 QF: Messi leading ARG out in warm-ups!
Lionel messi leading the Argentines out on the ptch for the warm-ups in Kansas City as fans cheer him on
5:32 AM
Argentina vs Switzerland LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 QF: Line-ups out!
Argentina starting lineup: Emi Martinez (gk), Molina, Romero, L. Martinez, Tagliafico, De Paul, Paredes, E. Fernandez, Mac Allister, Alvarez, Messi
Switzerland starting lineup: Kobel (gk), Zakaria, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez, Freuler, Xhaka, Ndoye, Reider, Sow, Embolo
5:29 AM
Argentina vs Switzerland LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 QF: Messi and co. aiming for final 4 berth!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 QF encounter between Messi's Argentina and Switzerland in Kansas City tonight. Lionel Messi will come into this tie with all eyes on the final four berth but his side will have to be vary of the Switzerland who has put up a good display in their respective games as well. Kickoff at 6:30 AM IST.
Topics : FIFA World Cup Argentina lionel messi
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First Published: Jul 12 2026 | 5:26 AM IST