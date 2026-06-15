Belgium vs Egypt live streaming: Where to watch today's FIFA WC 2026 match?

Belgium and Egypt will begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a high-stakes Group G encounter at Seattle Stadium on June 16, with both teams aiming to take an early step towards the knockout stage.

Widely considered the two strongest sides in a group that also features Iran and New Zealand, this fixture could prove decisive in determining who finishes top of the standings. With several favourites already facing stern tests from lower-ranked opponents in the tournament, neither side can afford to drop points in their opening match.

Belgium arrive as slight favourites despite the gradual transition from their celebrated golden generation. Led by coach Rudi Garcia, the Red Devils still possess a wealth of experience and will be eager to erase memories of their disappointing group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup.

ALSO READ: Cabo Verde's wall: World Cup debutants frustrate Spain with draw in Atlanta Egypt, meanwhile, carry the burden of history. Despite being Africa's most successful nation at the continental level, the Pharaohs are still searching for their first-ever World Cup victory. Under Hossam Hassan, Egypt believe this could be the squad capable of ending that long wait and mounting a serious challenge for a place in the knockout rounds.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium vs Egypt broadcast details

Country Live Broadcast TV Channels Live Streaming Platforms United States FOX, FS1, Telemundo, Universo fubo (all matches), FOX Sports App United Kingdom BBC, ITV BBC iPlayer, ITVX India Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 2 (Zee Network) ZEE5 app and website Canada TSN (all 104 matches), CTV (30 select matches) TSN+, Crave (CTV matches) Mexico TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca Univision+, TV Azteca App Brazil TV Globo, SBT, SporTV, CazéTV GloboPlay, CazéTV streaming Argentina Telefe, TyC Sports, DSports Star+, DSports streaming Germany ARD, ZDF, Magenta Sport Magenta Sport streaming France M6, beIN Sports beIN Sports Connect Spain RTVE, DAZN DAZN streaming Italy RAI, DAZN DAZN streaming Australia SBS, SBS Viceland SBS On Demand New Zealand TVNZ, TVNZ+ TVNZ+ (free) South Africa SABC SABC streaming MENA (Saudi Arabia/Qatar/UAE) beIN Sports (exclusive) beIN Sports Connect Japan NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV, DAZN DAZN streaming Netherlands NOS NOS streaming Portugal Sport TV, RTP Sport TV+ Pakistan PTV Sports Tapmad streaming China CCTV/CMG, Migu, Xiaohongshu Migu, Xiaohongshu

FIFA World Cup 2026 Belgium vs Egypt: Live streaming and live telecast details

When will the Belgium vs Egypt match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 take place?

The Group G match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Belgium and Egypt will take place on Tuesday, June 16.

What time will the Belgium vs Egypt match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 begin?

The Group G match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Belgium and Egypt will begin at 12.30 am IST on June 16.

What will be the venue for the Belgium vs Egypt match in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Seattle Stadium in Seattle will host the Group G match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Belgium and Egypt on June 16.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the Belgium vs Egypt match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

The broadcast of the Group G match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Belgium and Egypt will be available on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels for Indian fans.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Belgium vs Egypt match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the Group G match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Belgium and Egypt will be available on the Zee5 app and website for Indian fans.