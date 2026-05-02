Biggest players who are ruled out from FIFA World Cup 2026 this year

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaching fast across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, excitement is building globally. However, the buildup has also been overshadowed by a wave of injuries that could keep several top footballers out of the tournament. With just weeks remaining before kick-off in Mexico City on June 11, even minor setbacks are proving costly for players hoping to represent their nations.

Brazil’s Attacking Crisis

Brazil’s squad depth in attack is world-class, but injuries have disrupted their plans. Rodrygo is one of the biggest misses after suffering a serious ACL injury, ruling him out of the tournament. He had hoped to bounce back after earlier heartbreak but now faces a long recovery.

Defensive concerns also persist as Éder Militão is unlikely to recover in time following major surgery in April, while young talent Estevão remains doubtful due to a hamstring issue.

France Lose a Rising Star

ALSO READ: UCL 2026 semifinals: Teams qualified, date, time, venue, live streaming France will still boast elite attacking options like Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé, but they will be without Hugo Ekitike. The striker suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon after a breakthrough season at Liverpool, ending his World Cup hopes just as he was becoming an important part of the national setup.

Netherlands Without Xavi Simons

The Netherlands, semi-finalists at Euro 2024, have also been hit hard. Xavi Simons has been ruled out after tearing his ACL during a Premier League match. Known for his creativity and attacking spark, his absence leaves a major gap in Ronald Koeman’s midfield plans.

Germany Face Attacking Concerns

Germany’s attack has also suffered a setback with Serge Gnabry sidelined due to an adductor injury. His versatility and goal-scoring ability were expected to play a key role under Julian Nagelsmann, but he now misses another major international tournament.

USA Lose Home Advantage Boost

Co-hosts USA have been dealt a blow as striker Patrick Agyemang is ruled out with a serious Achilles injury. He had been a promising option after scoring against Portugal in recent internationals, but will now miss the chance to play on home soil.

Mexico’s Goalkeeping Setback

Mexico will also be without key goalkeeper Luis Ángel Malagón, who suffered an Achilles rupture during club duty. His absence opens the door for veteran Guillermo Ochoa, who could make history by appearing in a sixth World Cup.

As preparations continue for the global tournament, injuries are reshaping national team plans across continents. With several stars already ruled out, coaches will now be forced to rethink strategies ahead of football’s biggest stage.