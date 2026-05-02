Saturday, May 02, 2026 | 04:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup / News / Biggest players who are ruled out from FIFA World Cup 2026 this year

Biggest players who are ruled out from FIFA World Cup 2026 this year

2022 WC finalists France will still boast elite attacking options like Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, but they will be without Hugo Ekitike.

Hugo Ekitike will miss the flight to USA because of a ruptured achilles

Hugo Ekitike will miss the flight to USA because of a ruptured achilles

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 4:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaching fast across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, excitement is building globally. However, the buildup has also been overshadowed by a wave of injuries that could keep several top footballers out of the tournament. With just weeks remaining before kick-off in Mexico City on June 11, even minor setbacks are proving costly for players hoping to represent their nations.
 
Brazil’s Attacking Crisis
 
Brazil’s squad depth in attack is world-class, but injuries have disrupted their plans. Rodrygo is one of the biggest misses after suffering a serious ACL injury, ruling him out of the tournament. He had hoped to bounce back after earlier heartbreak but now faces a long recovery.
 
 
Defensive concerns also persist as Éder Militão is unlikely to recover in time following major surgery in April, while young talent Estevão remains doubtful due to a hamstring issue.
 
France Lose a Rising Star

Also Read

Lamine Yamal ruled out for Barcelona

Yamal ruled out for remaining La Liga games, optimistic for WC return

Donald Trump has reportedly advised FIFA to replace Iran with Italy in the World Cup

Explained: Why Iran's FIFA WC spot is under scrutiny amid Trump remarks

Threads Live Chat update

Threads brings Live Chats for real-time group discussions: How it works

UCL 2025-26 semifinals: All you need to know

UCL 2026 semifinals: Teams qualified, date, time, venue, live streaming

FIFA World Cup 2026

Prasar Bharati emerges as option for FIFA World Cup 2026 rights in India

 
France will still boast elite attacking options like Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé, but they will be without Hugo Ekitike. The striker suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon after a breakthrough season at Liverpool, ending his World Cup hopes just as he was becoming an important part of the national setup. 
 
Netherlands Without Xavi Simons
 
The Netherlands, semi-finalists at Euro 2024, have also been hit hard. Xavi Simons has been ruled out after tearing his ACL during a Premier League match. Known for his creativity and attacking spark, his absence leaves a major gap in Ronald Koeman’s midfield plans.
 
Germany Face Attacking Concerns
 
Germany’s attack has also suffered a setback with Serge Gnabry sidelined due to an adductor injury. His versatility and goal-scoring ability were expected to play a key role under Julian Nagelsmann, but he now misses another major international tournament.
 
USA Lose Home Advantage Boost
 
Co-hosts USA have been dealt a blow as striker Patrick Agyemang is ruled out with a serious Achilles injury. He had been a promising option after scoring against Portugal in recent internationals, but will now miss the chance to play on home soil.
 
Mexico’s Goalkeeping Setback
 
Mexico will also be without key goalkeeper Luis Ángel Malagón, who suffered an Achilles rupture during club duty. His absence opens the door for veteran Guillermo Ochoa, who could make history by appearing in a sixth World Cup.
 
As preparations continue for the global tournament, injuries are reshaping national team plans across continents. With several stars already ruled out, coaches will now be forced to rethink strategies ahead of football’s biggest stage.

More From This Section

Hugo Ekitike

Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike to miss World Cup for France with leg injury

FIFA World Cup 2026

Why Indian broadcasters hesitant to buy FIFA WC 2026, 2030 media rights?

FIFA World Cup 2026

Top ticket for FIFA WC final raised to USD 10,990 after sales reopen

Italy football team fail to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for a 3rd consecutive time

Here's why Italy failed to qualify despite a 48-team FIFA World Cup

Italy goalkeeper Donnarumma

Italy to miss third straight FIFA World Cup after shootout loss vs Bosnia

Topics : football FIFA World Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2026 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Commercial LPG Cylinder Price HikeRR vs DC LIVE ScoreRaja Shivaji Box Office CollectionDividend StocksWest Bengal Exit Poll 20026OTT Releases This WeekVedanta Demerger Gold and Silver Rate TodayIs Microwave cause Cancer? IPL 2026 Points Table