Scotland vs Morocco LIVE SCORE FIFA WC 2026: Scotland take on Morocco; Brazil in action later on

The second round of Group C fixtures at FIFA World Cup 2026 could have a major impact on the race for the Round of 32 tonight. Scotland and Morocco meet in a clash between two sides that impressed in their opening matches, while Brazil will look to kick-start their campaign against a determined Haiti side in Philadelphia. With qualification scenarios beginning to take shape, both fixtures carry significant weight.

Scotland vs Morocco: Group Leaders Face Tournament Dark Horses

Scotland head into their second Group C match full of confidence after ending a 28-year wait for a World Cup victory with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Haiti. Steve Clarke's side currently sit at the top of the group, but they face a far sterner challenge against a Morocco team that looked one of the most impressive African sides in the opening round.

The Atlas Lions earned a 1-1 draw against Brazil and arguably deserved more after producing a disciplined and energetic performance against the five-time world champions. Having already proved their credentials with a historic semifinal run in 2022, Morocco appear determined to show that success was no one-off achievement.

Scotland will need to withstand Morocco's fast starts and attacking threat, particularly down the right flank where captain Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Diaz have developed a dangerous partnership. Young midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi has also emerged as one of the breakout performers of the tournament, while Ismael Saibari arrives with confidence after scoring against Brazil.

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Brazil vs Haiti: Pressure Mounts on Selecao in Philadelphia

Brazil enter their meeting with Haiti knowing that three points are essential after a disappointing 1-1 draw against Morocco in their tournament opener. Carlo Ancelotti's side remain among the favourites for the title, but their first performance raised questions about their sharpness and creativity.

The clash at Lincoln Financial Field promises an intriguing tactical battle. Both teams enjoyed strong possession numbers in their opening matches and completed over 85 percent of their passes, suggesting midfield control could be decisive.

Brazil generated 12 shots and five efforts on target against Morocco, with Vinicius Junior providing the standout moment. Haiti, despite losing 1-0 to Scotland, produced 15 shots and showed plenty of attacking intent, although only two of those attempts tested the goalkeeper.

Defensively, Brazil will again rely on the experience of Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhaes, who were heavily involved in build-up play during the opener. Haiti's backline also impressed on the ball, with Ricardo Adé and Hannes Delcroix helping the Caribbean side maintain possession and launch attacks from deep.