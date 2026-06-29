Brazil vs Japan LIVE SCORE FIFA WC 2026 RO32: Can Brazil halt Japan's charge? Kick-off at 10:30 PM

Brazil begin the knockout phase of their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a challenging Round of 32 clash against Japan in Houston on Monday. The five-time champions topped Group C after recovering from an opening draw against Morocco with commanding victories over Haiti and Scotland.

Japan, meanwhile, progressed unbeaten from a difficult group featuring the Netherlands and Sweden. Carlo Ancelotti's side will start as favourites, but Japan's disciplined structure, recent win over Brazil in a friendly and reputation for upsetting elite teams ensure this promises to be one of the most intriguing ties of the Round of 32.

Brazil's firepower against disciplined resistance

Brazil head into the knockout stage with one of the tournament's most potent attacks after scoring seven goals in their final two group matches. Vinicius Junior has been the standout performer, finding the net in all three group-stage fixtures, while Matheus Cunha has added another dimension with his movement and link-up play.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have also tightened up defensively, recording consecutive clean sheets after a shaky start. However, Brazil will be without injured winger Raphinha, with youngster Rayan expected to continue in the starting XI. Against a well-drilled Japanese defence, the Selecao will look to rely on their pace, creativity and individual brilliance to book a place in the Round of 16.

Can Japan's structure frustrate the favourites?

Japan have built their campaign on organisation, discipline and swift transitions, remaining unbeaten in a difficult group featuring the Netherlands and Sweden before cruising past Tunisia. Hajime Moriyasu's side have looked compact without the ball and clinical on the counter, with goalkeeper Zion Suzuki producing several key saves throughout the group stage.

While the absence of Takefusa Kubo is a significant setback, Japan have repeatedly shown they are more than the sum of their individual stars. Having stunned Brazil in a friendly last year and earned notable results against leading nations, the Samurai Blue will back their defensive structure and collective approach to challenge one of the tournament favourites and chase a historic first World Cup knockout victory.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Brazil vs Japan RO32: Starting 11

Brazil starting 11 (probable): Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Santos; Guimarães, Casemiro; Rayan, Paquetá, Vinicius; Cunha

Japan starting 11 (probable): Suzuki; Tomiyasu, Taniguchi, H. Itō; Dōan, Sano, Tanaka, Nakamura; Maeda, Kamada; Ueda

FIFA World Cup 2026 RO32: Brazil vs Japan live telecast

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between Brazil and Japan will be available on the Unite8 Sports Network.

FIFA World Cup 2026 RO32: Brazil vs Japan live streaming

The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between Brazil and Japan will be available on the ZEE5 app and website.

Check all the live updates of the Brazil vs Japan Round of 32 match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 here