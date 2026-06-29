Brazil vs Japan LIVE SCORE FIFA WC 2026 RO32: Can Brazil halt Japan's charge? Kick-off at 10:30 PM
Brazil vs Japan LIVE UPDATES: Both teams will take the field in their Round of 32 match unbeaten in the group stage
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Brazil begin the knockout phase of their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a challenging Round of 32 clash against Japan in Houston on Monday. The five-time champions topped Group C after recovering from an opening draw against Morocco with commanding victories over Haiti and Scotland.
Japan, meanwhile, progressed unbeaten from a difficult group featuring the Netherlands and Sweden. Carlo Ancelotti's side will start as favourites, but Japan's disciplined structure, recent win over Brazil in a friendly and reputation for upsetting elite teams ensure this promises to be one of the most intriguing ties of the Round of 32.
Brazil's firepower against disciplined resistance
Brazil head into the knockout stage with one of the tournament's most potent attacks after scoring seven goals in their final two group matches. Vinicius Junior has been the standout performer, finding the net in all three group-stage fixtures, while Matheus Cunha has added another dimension with his movement and link-up play.
Carlo Ancelotti's side have also tightened up defensively, recording consecutive clean sheets after a shaky start. However, Brazil will be without injured winger Raphinha, with youngster Rayan expected to continue in the starting XI. Against a well-drilled Japanese defence, the Selecao will look to rely on their pace, creativity and individual brilliance to book a place in the Round of 16.
Can Japan's structure frustrate the favourites?
Japan have built their campaign on organisation, discipline and swift transitions, remaining unbeaten in a difficult group featuring the Netherlands and Sweden before cruising past Tunisia. Hajime Moriyasu's side have looked compact without the ball and clinical on the counter, with goalkeeper Zion Suzuki producing several key saves throughout the group stage.
While the absence of Takefusa Kubo is a significant setback, Japan have repeatedly shown they are more than the sum of their individual stars. Having stunned Brazil in a friendly last year and earned notable results against leading nations, the Samurai Blue will back their defensive structure and collective approach to challenge one of the tournament favourites and chase a historic first World Cup knockout victory.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Brazil vs Japan RO32: Starting 11
Brazil starting 11 (probable): Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Santos; Guimarães, Casemiro; Rayan, Paquetá, Vinicius; Cunha
Japan starting 11 (probable): Suzuki; Tomiyasu, Taniguchi, H. Itō; Dōan, Sano, Tanaka, Nakamura; Maeda, Kamada; Ueda
FIFA World Cup 2026 RO32: Brazil vs Japan live telecast
The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between Brazil and Japan will be available on the Unite8 Sports Network.
FIFA World Cup 2026 RO32: Brazil vs Japan live streaming
The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between Brazil and Japan will be available on the ZEE5 app and website.
Check all the live updates of the Brazil vs Japan Round of 32 match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 here
10:10 PM
Brazil vs Japan LIVE SCORE FIFA World Cup 2026 RO32: Vinicius under spotlight
Vinicius Jr has emerged as Brazil's standout performer at the FIFA World Cup 2026, scoring four goals and providing one assist in the group stage. With the knockout rounds underway, the Real Madrid star will be expected to spearhead Brazil's attack against a resilient Japan side.
10:02 PM
Brazil vs Japan LIVE SCORE FIFA World Cup 2026 RO32: Kickoff time
The FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 match between Brazil and Japan will start at 10:30 PM IST, i.e., 30 minutes from now. Stay tuned for all the updates.
9:50 PM
Brazil vs Japan LIVE SCORE FIFA World Cup 2026 RO32: Japan starting 11
Japan starting 11: Zion Suzuki; Takehiro Tomiyasu, Shogo Taniguchi, Hiroki Ito; Ritsu Doan, Daichi Kamada, Kaishu Sano, Keito Nakamura; Daizen Maeda, Junya Ito; Ayase Ueda
9:40 PM
Brazil vs Japan LIVE SCORE FIFA World Cup 2026 RO32: Brazil starting 11
Brazil starting 11: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, Lucas Paquetá; Vinícius Júnior, Matheus Cunha, Rayan
9:30 PM
Brazil vs Japan LIVE SCORE FIFA World Cup 2026 RO32: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the second round of the 32 fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Brazil and Japan. Both teams remained unbeaten in the group stage and will be hoping to set a round of 16 date today. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
Topics : FIFA World Cup
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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 9:31 PM IST