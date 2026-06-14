Brazil vs Morocco LIVE SCORE FIFA World Cup: Can Brazil outwit African champions? Kickoff at 3:30 AM

Brazil's pursuit of a record-extending sixth FIFA World Cup title gets underway in New Jersey as the South American giants take on African champions Morocco in one of the most anticipated group-stage fixtures of the tournamen tonight.

The Seleção remain the only nation to have appeared in every edition of the World Cup since 1930, but they arrive at the 2026 tournament looking to end a 24-year wait for global glory. Interestingly, Brazil's last World Cup triumph came in 2002, while their previous title before that arrived at USA 1994, the last time the United States hosted the competition.

New Era Under Carlo Ancelotti

For the first time in their history, Brazil are being led by a foreign manager at a World Cup. Legendary Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti has been tasked with guiding the five-time champions back to the summit of world football.

Despite a turbulent qualification campaign, Brazil have shown encouraging signs in recent weeks, building momentum with positive performances in their pre-tournament friendlies. Expectations may be more measured than in previous years, but belief is steadily growing among Brazilian supporters.

Morocco Aim to Continue Historic Rise

Standing in Brazil's way is a Morocco side that has established itself as one of the strongest teams outside Europe and South America.

The Atlas Lions arrive as reigning African champions and continue to build on the momentum generated by their historic run to the latter stages of recent major tournaments. While there has been a managerial change ahead of the World Cup, Morocco remain packed with quality and are widely regarded as one of the tournament's most dangerous dark horses.

Opening Match Could Shape Group C

With both nations expected to challenge for top spot in Group C, the importance of this fixture cannot be overstated.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 June 14 schedule, live match timings (IST), streaming A victory would provide a significant advantage heading into the remaining group matches, while a draw could leave qualification scenarios wide open. Given the quality available on both sides, fans can expect a high-intensity encounter between two teams with ambitions of making a deep run in North America.

Neymar Missing, But Brazil Still Packed With Talent

Brazil will begin their campaign without Neymar, who continues his recovery from a calf injury. The veteran forward remains part of the squad but has been ruled out of the opening match.

Even without their iconic No. 10, Brazil possess considerable attacking firepower. Players such as Vinícius Júnior, Raphinha and Matheus Cunha are expected to lead the charge, while experienced figures like Marquinhos will anchor the defence.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Brazil vs Morocco starting XI

Morocco XI: Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; Bouaddi, El Aynaoui; Brahim, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari. Brazil XI: Alisson; Ibanez, Gabriel, Marquinhos, Santos; Casemiro, Guimaraes; Raphinha, Paqueta, Vinicius Jr; Thiago.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Brazil vs Morocco live telecast: The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Brazil and Morocco will be available on the Unite8 Sports Network.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Brazil vs Morocco live streaming: The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Brazil and Morocco will be available on the ZEE5 app and website.