Brazil vs Norway LIVE SCORE FIFA WC Last 16: Haaland vs Vinicius in New York; Kane in action up next

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 i nearing the end of the round of 16, two heavyweight clashes tonight will keep the fans awake throughout the night with Brazil, Norway, England and Mexico featuring in mouthwatering clashes.

Brazil vs Norway

Brazil and Norway meet in a blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash at MetLife Stadium, with a place in the quarter-finals on the line. Brazil, chasing its first World Cup title since 2002, survived a scare against Japan thanks to a dramatic stoppage-time winner and now faces an in-form Norwegian side inspired by Erling Haaland.

ALSO READ: Mexico fans target England's sleep ahead of FIFA WC 2026 pre-QF clash Norway has enjoyed an impressive return to the World Cup, winning three of its four matches to reach the knockout stage for the first time in nearly three decades. While history favors Norway, which has never lost to Brazil in four meetings, Carlo Ancelotti's star-studded squad enters as the favorite. With Vinicius Junior leading Brazil's attack and Haaland spearheading Norway, an entertaining encounter is expected.

England vs Mexico

England faces one of its toughest tests of the FIFA World Cup 2026 when it takes on co-host Mexico in a high-profile Round of 16 clash at the iconic Estadio Azteca. Mexico has enjoyed a flawless campaign so far, topping Group A without conceding before easing past Ecuador to reach the knockout stage.

England, meanwhile, overcame DR Congo thanks to Harry Kane’s brace to set up this blockbuster encounter. Thomas Tuchel’s side will also have to battle the challenges of playing at over 2,200 metres above sea level, with little time to adapt to the altitude. Despite Mexico’s formidable home record and passionate support, England will rely on the quality of Kane, Jude Bellingham and Tuchel’s tactical flexibility to edge past the hosts.

Brazil vs Norway predicted lineups

Brazil predicted lineup: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Santos; Guimarães, Casemiro; Rayan, Cunha, Vinicius; Endrick.

Norway predicted lineup: Nyland; Holmgren Pedersen, Ajer, Heggem, Møller Wolfe; Ødegaard, Berge, Berg; Sørloth, Haaland, Nusa.

FIFA World Cup 2026 last 16 live telecast: The last 16 clashes will be available on the Unite8 Sports network in India.

FIFA World Cup 2026 last 16 live streaming: The last 16 clashes will be streamed on the Zee5 app and websites in India.